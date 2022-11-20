Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Tier Cleveland

811 Prospect Avenue East

Cleveland, OH 44115

Cheesesteak
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Heirloom BLT

IPAs

2XCitrus Crowler

2XCitrus Crowler

$11.00

8.2% Fruited DIPA

2XHaze Crowler

2XHaze Crowler

$11.00

8.2% Imperial Double IPA

2XIPA Crowler

2XIPA Crowler

$11.00

8.2% ABV Double IPA

Harvest Crowler

Harvest Crowler

$9.00

6.7% ABV Autumn IPA

IPA Crowler

IPA Crowler

$9.00

7.0% ABV IPA

Nu Haze Crowler

Nu Haze Crowler

$9.00

6.0% ABV Hazy IPA

Praise the Haze CLE Crowler

Praise the Haze CLE Crowler

$9.00

6.2% ABV Hazy IPA

Resin Crowler

Resin Crowler

$11.00

9.1% ABV IIPA

Screamsickle Crowler

Screamsickle Crowler

$11.00

8% DIPA with orange & vanilla

ALEs

2XMAS Crowler

2XMAS Crowler

$11.00

8.0% ABV Spiced Double Ale

8 Days A Week Crowler

8 Days A Week Crowler

$9.00

4.8% ABV Blonde Ale

Bitter Rivals CLE Crowler

Bitter Rivals CLE Crowler

$9.00

5.25% ESB

Brown Ale CLE Crowler

Brown Ale CLE Crowler

$9.00

6% Brown Ale

Cinnamon Roll Crowler

Cinnamon Roll Crowler

$11.00

8.6% ABV Spiced Ale

Frosted Sugar Cookie Crowler

Frosted Sugar Cookie Crowler

$11.00

8,6% Imperial Ale

Golden Monkey Crowler

Golden Monkey Crowler

$11.00

9.5% ABV Belgian Tripel

Merry Monkey Crowler

Merry Monkey Crowler

$11.00

10% Belgian-Style holiday ale

Old Man Winter Crowler

Old Man Winter Crowler

$9.00

7.5% ABV Winter Ale

Phin & Matt Crowler

Phin & Matt Crowler

$9.00

5.2% ABV Pale Ale

Pumking Crowler

Pumking Crowler

$11.00

8.6% ABV Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Raspberry Wheat Crowler

Raspberry Wheat Crowler

$9.00

4.9% ABV American Pale Wheat

Sapsquatch Crowler

Sapsquatch Crowler

$15.00

13.7% Barleywine ALE

LAGERs

Prima Pils Crowler

Prima Pils Crowler

$11.00

5.3% ABV Pilsner

SOUR/GOSEs

Anything Gose Blackberry Lemon Crowler

Anything Gose Blackberry Lemon Crowler

$9.00

4.8% Fruited Gose

Anything Gose Pineapple Mango Crowler

Anything Gose Pineapple Mango Crowler

$9.00

4.5% Fruited Sour

Berry Monkey Crowler

Berry Monkey Crowler

$11.00

9.5% Fruited Sour Tripel

STOUT/PORTERs

Nitro Crème Brulee Crowler

Nitro Crème Brulee Crowler

$12.00

10.0% ABV Nitro Imperial Milk Stout

CIDER

Bold Rock Apple Crowler

Bold Rock Apple Crowler

$9.00

4.7% ABV Granny Smith Hard Cider

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Crowler

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

4.7% Cider

Shareables

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Choice of mild, medium, hot served with carrots & celery Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No fried in oil with gluten

Hot Honey Popcorn Shrimp

Hot Honey Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

scallions, cilantro Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: Yes Gluten Free: No

Jalapeno Cheese Pierogis

Jalapeno Cheese Pierogis

$13.00

Diced Bacon, IPA Cheese Sauce and Scallions Vegetarian: Can be ordered without bacon Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

IPA Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Banana Peppers, Ranch, Scallions Vegetarian: Can be ordered without bacon Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: Cheese contains beer, fries in same oil as gluten

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

IPA Cheese Sauce and Pale Ale Mustard Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: Yes, except beer cheese. Dairy Free: Yes, except beer cheese. Gluten Free: No

Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

white beans, olive oil, grilled ciabatta, basil, pecorino

Smoked Chicken Nachos

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$13.00

cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated red onions, white BBQ sauce Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

2XIPA BBQ sauce and Small Side of Fries Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: Yes Gluten Free: No, Fried in oil with gluten

Handhelds

Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$13.00

arugula, American, provolone, sourdough Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Gluten Free: No Dairy Free: No

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on Italian Hoagie Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Double Smash Bacon Burger

Double Smash Bacon Burger

$14.00

American, provolone, bacon, shredded lettuce, pickles, griddled onions, Ball Park mustard, sesame seed bun Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Double Smash Cheeseburger

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pale Ale Mustard on a Potato Bun Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Heirloom BLT

Heirloom BLT

$13.00

bacon, greens, basil aioli, sourdough Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

house-made kraut, swiss, 8 Days a Week Russian dressing, rye Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Smoked Turkey Melt

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.00

bacon, American, cheddar, banana pepper aioli, sourdough Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Pizza

Hot Italian & Summer Vegetable RG

Hot Italian & Summer Vegetable RG

$14.00

mozz, capicola, summer vegetables, spicy peppers, roasted garlic cream, pecorino, fresh herbs Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Gluten Free: No Dairy Free: No

Meathead RG

Meathead RG

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Pecorino Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Mushroom RG

Mushroom RG

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugala and Marinated Onions Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Smoked Tomato Margherita RG

Smoked Tomato Margherita RG

$14.00

smoked grape tomatoes, mozz, basil, balsamic Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Hot Italian & Summer Vegetable LG

Hot Italian & Summer Vegetable LG

$19.00

zucchini, eggplant, squash, artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, spinach, white beans, basil-citrus vinaigrette Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Gluten Free: No Dairy Free: No

Meathead LG

Meathead LG

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Pecorino Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Mushroom LG

Mushroom LG

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugala and Marinated Onions Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Smoked Tomato Margherita LG

Smoked Tomato Margherita LG

$19.00

smoked grape tomatoes, mozz, basil, balsamic Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: No

Entrees

Braised Chicken & Pepperoncini Bowl

Braised Chicken & Pepperoncini Bowl

$14.00

Tabbouleh, artichokes, broccoli, spicy lemon vinaigrette Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Gluten Free: Yes Dairy Free: Yes

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$15.00

black beans, rice, pickled jalapeno slaw, smoked tomato mole Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Gluten Free: No Dairy Free: No

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$19.00

crispy fries, green salad, steak sauce-butter

Summer Vegetable Bowl

Summer Vegetable Bowl

$15.00

zucchini, eggplant, squash, artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, spinach, white beans, basil-citrus vinaigrette Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: Yes Gluten Free: Yes Dairy Free: Yes

Greens

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chopped Eggs. Tomatoes and Bacon Balsamic Vinaigrette Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: Yes, without Blue Cheese upon request. Gluten Free: Yes

Fried Shrimp Salad

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, lemon-parsley vinaigrette Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: Yes Gluten Free: No

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, spring onion-blue cheese vinaigrette, balsamic glaze Vegetarian: No Vegan: No Dairy Free: No Gluten Free: Yes

Kids/Desserts

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00
Berry Crisp

Berry Crisp

$8.00

mixed berries, oat crumble, vanilla ice cream Vegetarian: Yes Vegan: No Gluten Free: No Dairy Free: No unless no Ice Cream

Variety Packs

2XFactor IPA Variety 12pack Cans

2XFactor IPA Variety 12pack Cans

$19.99

8.2% Double IPAs: 2XIPA, 2XHaze, 2XCitrus, 2XPerimental

Overpack'd 15 pack Cans

Overpack'd 15 pack Cans

$19.99

Can Variety Pack: 8 Days a Week, Nu Haze, 2XHaze, IPA, 2XIPA. ABV% Ranges from 4.8% - 8.2%

IPAs

2XHaze 6 pack Cans

2XHaze 6 pack Cans

$11.99

8.2% DIPA Hazy

2XIPA 6 pack Cans

2XIPA 6 pack Cans

$11.99

8.2% ABV Double IPA

Harvest 6 Pack Bottles

Harvest 6 Pack Bottles

$10.99

6.7% Autumn IPA | 12oz Bottle

IPA 12 pack Cans

IPA 12 pack Cans

$19.99

7% IPA

ALEs

2XMAS 6 pack Bottle

2XMAS 6 pack Bottle

$11.99

8.0% ABV Spiced Double Ale

Frosted Sugar Cookie 4 pack Bottle

Frosted Sugar Cookie 4 pack Bottle

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Ale

NITRO Cold Brew Coffee Pumking 4pack Can

NITRO Cold Brew Coffee Pumking 4pack Can

$14.99

8.6% ABV Nitro Imperial Pumkin Ale

NITRO Pumking 4pack Can

NITRO Pumking 4pack Can

$14.99

8.6% ABV Imperial Pumpkin Ale | 13.6oz Can

Old Man Winter 6pack Bottle

Old Man Winter 6pack Bottle

$10.99

7.5% ABV Old Ale

Pumking 4pk Bottle

Pumking 4pk Bottle

$14.99

8.6% ABV Imperial Pumking Ale | 12oz Bottle

STOUT/PORTERs

10% Imperial Milk Stout
2XStout 6 pack

2XStout 6 pack

$11.99Out of stock

7.5% ABV Double Milk Stout | 12oz Bottle

Nitro Crème Brulee 4pack Can

Nitro Crème Brulee 4pack Can

$17.99

10% ABV Imperial Milk Stout | 9.6oz Can

Nitro S'mores 4 pack Can

Nitro S'mores 4 pack Can

$17.99

10% Imperial Stout

Warlock 4pack Bottle

Warlock 4pack Bottle

$14.99

8.6% ABV Imperial Pumpkin Stout | 12oz Bottle

Large Formats

Cinnamon Roll 500mL

Cinnamon Roll 500mL

$6.99

8.6% ABV Imperial Ale

Old Fashioned 500mL

Old Fashioned 500mL

$10.99

16.1% ABV Barrel Aged Strong Ale

Pumking 500mL

Pumking 500mL

$6.99

8.6% ABV Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Sapsquatch 500mL

Sapsquatch 500mL

$10.99

13.7% ABV Bourbon-Barrel Aged Barleywine Style Ale

Hats

Truck LeatherPatch Gry/Crm Hat

Truck LeatherPatch Gry/Crm Hat

$30.00
Black Denim Script Hat

Black Denim Script Hat

$20.00
CirclePatch Char/Grey

CirclePatch Char/Grey

$30.00
College Navy Hat

College Navy Hat

$20.00
Circle Patch Leather Dark Loden Hat

Circle Patch Leather Dark Loden Hat

$30.00
FlatB Hop Circle Grey

FlatB Hop Circle Grey

$30.00
Truck LeatherPatch Crem/White Hat

Truck LeatherPatch Crem/White Hat

$25.00
Truck CrossIcon Patch Navy

Truck CrossIcon Patch Navy

$30.00
Truck CirLogo Orng/Poppy

Truck CirLogo Orng/Poppy

$30.00
Truck CircLogo Quarry

Truck CircLogo Quarry

$30.00
Dad Cross Logo Stone

Dad Cross Logo Stone

$30.00
Truck CrossIcon Wht/Blue

Truck CrossIcon Wht/Blue

$25.00

T-Shirts

STBC Circle Logo Black

STBC Circle Logo Black

$22.00+
PumkingFest '22 Black

PumkingFest '22 Black

$22.00+
Circle Logo Blue/White Tee

Circle Logo Blue/White Tee

$20.00+
Hop Stamp Brick

Hop Stamp Brick

$22.00+
Circle Logo Jean

Circle Logo Jean

$22.00+
CLE Skyline Brown

CLE Skyline Brown

$22.00+
Cross Logo Terracotta

Cross Logo Terracotta

$22.00+
Extra Mile Badge Blue Tee

Extra Mile Badge Blue Tee

$20.00+
Hop Haze Grey Tee

Hop Haze Grey Tee

$20.00+
Collegiate Crest Khaki

Collegiate Crest Khaki

$22.00+
LS IPA Vines Berry

LS IPA Vines Berry

$25.00+
LS Script Logo Maroon

LS Script Logo Maroon

$30.00+
Circle Logo Mustard Tee

Circle Logo Mustard Tee

$20.00+
Arc Logo Vanilla

Arc Logo Vanilla

$22.00+
CirLogo Violet

CirLogo Violet

$22.00+
W Horz Logo Navy

W Horz Logo Navy

$20.00+
LS Pumking '22 Ice Blue

LS Pumking '22 Ice Blue

$25.00+
IPA Vines Stone Grey

IPA Vines Stone Grey

$22.00+
Pumking '22 Moss

Pumking '22 Moss

$22.00+

Outerwear

STBC Black Pullover

STBC Black Pullover

$40.00+
Army Icons Crew

Army Icons Crew

$50.00+
Navy Pullover

Navy Pullover

$40.00+
RWB Circle Logo Hoodie

RWB Circle Logo Hoodie

$55.00+
CircleLogo Asphalt

CircleLogo Asphalt

$55.00+

Growlers

ABV Amber Growler

ABV Amber Growler

$10.00
ABV Stanley Growler Tank

ABV Stanley Growler Tank

$65.00

64oz ABV Branded Stanley Drink Tank

Stoneware Growler White

Stoneware Growler White

$100.00

Misc

12" Haze Tacker

12" Haze Tacker

$20.00
12" Logo Tacker

12" Logo Tacker

$20.00
STBC Black Logo Koozie

STBC Black Logo Koozie

$3.00
Paddle Bottle Opener '21

Paddle Bottle Opener '21

$6.00
Ciderworks Tacker

Ciderworks Tacker

$15.00
Crowler Koozie - Green

Crowler Koozie - Green

$15.00
Crowler Koozie - Grey

Crowler Koozie - Grey

$15.00
Growler Koozie

Growler Koozie

$13.00
Haze Logo Can Insulator

Haze Logo Can Insulator

$3.00
4" Hop Haze Sticker

4" Hop Haze Sticker

$2.00
BTL Opener KeyChain '21

BTL Opener KeyChain '21

$4.00
Sticker Royal/Red

Sticker Royal/Red

$2.00
Royal/Red Koozie

Royal/Red Koozie

$3.00
Malibu Sunglasses

Malibu Sunglasses

$5.00Out of stock
Single Slate Coaster

Single Slate Coaster

$10.00
Slate Coaster 4 pack

Slate Coaster 4 pack

$30.00
Btl Opener Hop Haze Wall Mount

Btl Opener Hop Haze Wall Mount

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

Gallery
Southern Tier Cleveland image
Southern Tier Cleveland image

