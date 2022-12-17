  • Home
  • Petaluma
  • Stonework Pizza & Tap - 615 East Washington Street
Stonework Pizza & Tap 615 East Washington Street

No reviews yet

615 East Washington Street

Petaluma, CA 94952

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stunning hand-crafted gourmet pizzas & 100% Sonoma County craft beers on tap. Dine in, takeout. Petaluma's destination for families and foodies.

Location

615 East Washington Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

Main pic

