Stories Coffee Company - Gretna 10520 S 204th St
10520 S 204th St
Gretna, NE 68028
Breakfast
Bagel
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Chocolate Muffin
Lemon Cranberry Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Donut
Pork Belly Burrito
Egg & Sausage Sandwich
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
Yogurt Parfait
Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries
Acai Bowl
Saus Egg Burrito
Quiche
Quiche w/Fruit & Mimosa
Desserts
Grab And Go
AHA Blue
Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon
Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber
Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey
Apple Juice
Aquafina
BBQ Chips
Blueberry Muffin (To Go)
Body Armor
Smart Water
Chocolate M&M Cookie
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Muffin (To Go)
Cinnamon Roll (To Go)
Core Power Choc
Cranberry Muffin (To Go)
GF Banana Nut Muffin
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
GF Brownie
GF Vanilla Cupcake
Hummus (To Go)
Jalapeno Chips
Kind Bar
Kombucha
Milk
Onion Chips
Orange Juice
Pita Chips
Power Up Mix
Quest Bar
Regular Chips
Skinny Pop
Strawberry Milk
Veggie Straws
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
Takis
Red Velvet Gf Cupcake
Aguas Frescas
Retail
12 oz. Coffee Bag
Beer Can Glass
Black T-shirt
Blue T-shirt
Boli Tea Pot
Encore Grinder
Hat
Sticker
Tan T-shirt
Tulip Glass
5 lb Coffee Bag
8 oz Candle
BLACK Stories tumbler 24oz
Stories Mug
Holiday Sweatshirt
Holiday sweatshirt XXL
WHITE Stories Tumbler 18oz
16 oz Candle
BLACK 28oz Stories Straw Tumbler
Sipping Chocolate
Coffee tasting ticket
Reusable Straw
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Chicken Caesar Wrap
French Dip
Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce
Turkey Bacon Club
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Santa Fe Chick Sand
Sub Soup
Gluten Free Bread
Sides & Snacks
BBQ Chips
Chocolate M&M Cookie
Flatbread BBQ
Flatbread Margherita
Jalapeño Chips
Mac & Cheese
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Onion Chips
Patatas Bravas
Pretzel Bites
From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces
Regular Chips
Side Salad
Skewers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
Extra Spin Dip Bread
Gluten Free
Charcuterie Board
Coffee
Drip
Drip Refill
Cafe Au Lait
Cold Brew
HOT Americano
ICED Americano
HOT Latte
ICED Latte
HOT White Mocha
ICED White Mocha
ICED Mocha
HOT Mocha
Cappuccino
HOT Chai Latte
ICED Chai Latte
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
HOT MATCHA Latte
ICED MATCHA Latte
Nitro
Steamer
Red Eye
Bottomless Drip
HOT Red Velvet Latte Medium Only
HOT Birthday Drink
ICED Birthday Drink
Hot Teas
Seasonal Menu
Fall Latte
S'mores Latte
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Carmel Apple Cold Brew
Coco Mocha
Boonlee is Bomb bluerazz slush
Butterfly Drink
Raspberry Lavender Lemonade
Strawberrry Matcha
Bees Knees
Vanilla Lavender Latte
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Pink Lady
Lucky Leprechaun
Peppermint Mocha
Salted Caramel Toffee Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Cranberry Tea Latte
Nutella Latte
Watermelon Cucumber Refresher
Strawberry Açaí Refresher
Strawberry Cold Foam Cold Brew
Irish Cream cold foam cold brew
Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie
Blood Orange Ginger Refresher
Dragon fruit refresher
Thai Pumpkin Tea
Carmel Apple Chider
Smoothies
Soda
Come in and enjoy!
10520 S 204th St, Gretna, NE 68028
