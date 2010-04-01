  • Home
A map showing the location of Stories Coffee Company - Gretna 10520 S 204th St

Stories Coffee Company - Gretna 10520 S 204th St

No reviews yet

10520 S 204th St

Gretna, NE 68028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Donut

$1.50

Pork Belly Burrito

$6.95

Egg & Sausage Sandwich

$4.75

Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese

Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.75

Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries

Acai Bowl

$5.75Out of stock

Saus Egg Burrito

$4.75

Quiche

$5.00

Quiche w/Fruit & Mimosa

$15.00

Desserts

Affogato

$5.25

Key Lime Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Mini Bistro

$5.25Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookie & Ice Cream

$4.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.25

Berry Cheesecake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.50

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate Mousse

$5.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75

Grab And Go

AHA Blue

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.75

Aquafina

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

Body Armor

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.50

Chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll (To Go)

$4.75

Core Power Choc

$4.25

Cranberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

GF Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

GF Brownie

$3.50

GF Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Hummus (To Go)

$4.75

Jalapeno Chips

$2.25

Kind Bar

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Onion Chips

$2.25

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pita Chips

$1.50

Power Up Mix

$2.00

Quest Bar

$2.50

Regular Chips

$2.25

Skinny Pop

$1.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.00

Veggie Straws

$2.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25

Takis

$1.00

Red Velvet Gf Cupcake

$3.75

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.75

Retail

12 oz. Coffee Bag

$15.00

Beer Can Glass

$10.00

Black T-shirt

$20.00

Blue T-shirt

$20.00

Boli Tea Pot

$15.00

Encore Grinder

$139.00

Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$3.00

Tan T-shirt

$20.00

Tulip Glass

$12.00

5 lb Coffee Bag

$80.00

8 oz Candle

$15.00

BLACK Stories tumbler 24oz

$28.00

Stories Mug

$18.00

Holiday Sweatshirt

$35.00

Holiday sweatshirt XXL

$38.00

WHITE Stories Tumbler 18oz

$22.00

16 oz Candle

$19.00

BLACK 28oz Stories Straw Tumbler

$32.00

Sipping Chocolate

$16.00

Coffee tasting ticket

$25.00

Reusable Straw

$5.00

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$8.75

Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies

Stories Salad

$7.00

Romaine blend, dried cranberries, apples, candied pecans

Caeser Salad

$6.75

Add Ceasar Salad Chicken

$3.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon

$8.95

Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

French Dip

$8.95

Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce

Turkey Bacon Club

$8.95

Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Santa Fe Chick Sand

$8.95

Sub Soup

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Sides & Snacks

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.25

Flatbread BBQ

$10.50

Flatbread Margherita

$10.50

Jalapeño Chips

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Onion Chips

$2.25

Patatas Bravas

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces

Regular Chips

$2.25

Side Salad

$3.50

Skewers

$10.50Out of stock

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25

Extra Spin Dip Bread

$1.25

Gluten Free

$2.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.75

Coffee

Drip

$2.25+

Drip Refill

$1.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

HOT Americano

$3.00+

ICED Americano

$3.00+

HOT Latte

$3.75+

ICED Latte

$3.75+

HOT White Mocha

$4.25+

ICED White Mocha

$4.25+

ICED Mocha

$4.25+

HOT Mocha

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.75+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

HOT MATCHA Latte

$3.75+

ICED MATCHA Latte

$3.25+

Nitro

$5.25

Steamer

$2.75+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

HOT Red Velvet Latte Medium Only

$5.75

HOT Birthday Drink

$4.00+

ICED Birthday Drink

$4.00+

Hot Teas

Currant Tea (Herbal/Decaf)

$3.00

Gao Wen Tea

$3.00

Hugo Grey Tea

$3.00

Rainer Tea (Herbal/Decaf)

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Jasmine Bia Hao (GREEN)

$3.00

Iced Teas

Iced Berry Tea (Herbal)

$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Mango Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Italian Soda

Peach Italian Soda

$3.00+

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Blackberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Seasonal Menu

Fall Latte

$5.00+

S'mores Latte

$5.00+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.00+

Carmel Apple Cold Brew

$5.25+

Coco Mocha

$4.50+

Boonlee is Bomb bluerazz slush

$4.50+

Butterfly Drink

$4.00+

Raspberry Lavender Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberrry Matcha

$4.50+

Bees Knees

$5.00+

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.50+

Pink Lady

$4.50+

Lucky Leprechaun

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$4.50+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.50+

Cranberry Tea Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Nutella Latte

$5.00+

Watermelon Cucumber Refresher

$4.25+Out of stock

Strawberry Açaí Refresher

$4.25+

Strawberry Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00+

Irish Cream cold foam cold brew

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie

$6.25+

Blood Orange Ginger Refresher

$4.25+Out of stock

Dragon fruit refresher

$4.25+

Thai Pumpkin Tea

$4.00+

Carmel Apple Chider

$5.25+

Smoothies

Blended Affogato

$5.00+

Decaf Blended Affogato

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

OREO AFFOGATO

$6.00+

Soda

Coke

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Coke Zero

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Root Beer

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Powerade

$1.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Water

$0.25

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10520 S 204th St, Gretna, NE 68028

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

