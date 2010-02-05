Streetcar520

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fries & Curry Sauce
520 Burger
Falafel

Snacks/Shared

Falafel

$7.00

sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction

Fries & Curry Sauce

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$10.00

smoked gouda / cheddar / italian breadcrumbs

Carnitas Bao Buns

$11.00

sweet chile / pickled onion + carrot / cilantro

Cauliflower Buds

$11.00

sauce options: buffalo / BBQ / garlic parmesan / served with ranch or bleu cheese + carrots & celery

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$13.00

grilled flat bread / cilantro + tomato salad / balsamic reduction / orange vinaigrette

Tenderloin Kabobs

$16.00

exotic grains / sweet chile / balsamic reduction / cilantro

Kimchi Fries

$15.00

cheddar / bacon / gochujang aioli / scallions

Korean Chicken Bao Buns

$11.00

gochujang aioli / pickled red onion / cilantro / sesame seed

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

sour cream / gochujang aioli / sweet chile / cheese / cilantro

Shrimp Etouffee

$15.00

creamy grits / spicy creole sauce

Salads/Soup

Bohdi Bowl

$13.00

exotic grains / cauliflower / carrot / spinach / bell pepper / crushed avocado / turmeric-tahini dressing

House Salad

$5.00

cucumber / sugar snaps / pickled carrot + onion / feta / choice of dressing

Asian Kale & Brussels Salad

$13.00

mango / sugar snaps / pickled carrot + onion / udon noods / asian sesame dressing

Mains

520 Burger

$16.00

short rib . chuck . brisket blend / bacon / melted brie / arugula / caramelized onion / roasted garlic aioli / brioche bun / served with fries / GF bun +1

Ahi Poke Bowl

$20.00

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

roasted red pepper hummus / mango-cilantro salad / ginger soy / blood orange dressing

Cast Iron Seared Tenderloin

$28.00

creamy potatoes / squash + zucchini / compound butter / demi-glace

Old Skool Burger

$13.00

short-rib . chuck . brisket blend / ltop / brioche bun / served with fries / bacon or avocado +1 / american . cheddar . swiss +.50 / GF bun +1

Seared Barramundi

$26.00

Barramundi fish / shaved brussels, kale & bacon / roasted apples / chimichurri

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

creamy grits / sauteed spinach / spicy creole sauce

Southwestern Polenta Cakes

$15.00

exotic grains / sauteed brussels + kale / bell peppers

Desserts

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

chocolate + strawberry cake / whipped cream / GF

Caramel Churro

$8.00

Torte

$8.00

caramal / chocolate / whipped cream

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fries + Curry

$3.50

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Grits + Creole

$4.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Poblano Ranch

$0.50

Orange Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side Asian Sesame

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Turmeric-Tahini

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Chile Sauce

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Curry

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Gochujang Aioli

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Naive Water - it is what it is

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$2.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cocktails

Red Moon

$12.00

520 Mamma Jamma

$12.00

white sangria / orange / mango / peach schnapps / simple

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Black Water Crush

$12.00

bourbon / muddled blueberries / lemon / simple

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Drunken Sparrow

$12.00

dark rum / spiced rum / coconut rum / dry curacao / pineapple / lime / simple

Frosé All Day

$12.00Out of stock

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Misunderstood Old Fashioned

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Nara Fuego

$12.00

lee’s gin fuego / lemon / brown sugar simple / orange bitters

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ruby Soho

$12.00

strawberry infused vodka / rhubarbe / lime / mule

Smooth Operator

$12.00

291 fresh / cucumber juice / lemon / lime / simple / lavender syrup

Spa Day

$12.00

dill infused gin / juniper simple / cucumber juice / lime / salt

Specialty 291 Cocktail

$12.00

Spicy Senorita

$12.00

tequila / jalapeno simple / watermelon juice / lime / agave

LikeALatte

$12.00

Glass Wine

Beaujolais

$9.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$13.00

Chemistry

$9.00

Cote Mas Blanc

$9.00

Douglas Hill Cabernet

$8.00

Douglas Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Essence Riesling

$9.00

Farm To Table

$8.00

Faustino

$7.00

Hahn

$7.00

McBride Sisters

$12.00

Pine Ridge

$7.00

Pessimist

$13.00

Segura Vidas

$9.00

Stella Rosa

$12.00

Tomero

$9.00

Bottle Wine

Beaujolais Btl

$32.00

Boschendal Btl

$45.00

Cambria Btl

$48.00

Chemistry Btl

$32.00

Chemistry Btl

$32.00

Cote Mas Blanc Btl

$32.00

Douglas Hill Cabernet Btl

$24.00

Douglas Hill Chardonnay Btl

$24.00

Essence Riesling Btl

$32.00

Farm To Table Btl

$28.00

Faustino Btl

$24.00

Hahn Btl

$24.00

McBride Sisters Btl

$44.00

Pine Ridge Btl

$24.00

Pessimist Btl

$48.00

Segura Vidas Btl

$32.00

Taittinger Btl

$60.00

Tomero Btl

$32.00

Ultra Btl

$42.00

Alexander Valley

$60.00

Draft Beer

Beer & Shot

$7.00

1554

$7.00

OB Thick Haze

$7.00

Beehive

$7.00

Boxing Brother's

$8.00Out of stock

Dominga Sour

$7.00

Goat Patch Hazy

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Mountain Time

$7.00

Red Leg Howitzer

$7.00

Red Leg IPA

$7.00

Winter Warlock

$7.00

$3 New Belgium

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Citrus Stomp

$12.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Outer Range High Peak

$9.00

Outer Range In The Steep

$9.00

Rainier

$6.00

Snow Bunny

$12.00

TopoChico Lemon Lime

$7.00

TopoChico Mango

$7.00

TopoChico Pineapple

$7.00

Weldworks Captains Club Sour

$9.00

Weldworks Gold Dust Waves

$9.00

Weldworks Juicy Bits

$9.00

Weldworks PB&J Sour

$9.00

Weldworks Peach Pie Sour

$9.00Out of stock

Weldworks Robo-Boogie DIPA

$9.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$9.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
good food ~ good vibes

