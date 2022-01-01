Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Ephemera
15 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ephemera began as a series of multi-sensory Pop-Up Dinners in early 2018 by Chefs Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens, and Creative Director Jasmine Dillavou. The passion project quickly evolved into a regular series of themed dinners held in locations varying from restaurants to friends’ apartments to Colorado Springs-area farms, and has now progressed to the next step of a brick-and-mortar.
Location
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant