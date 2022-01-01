Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Ephemera

15 Reviews

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Oyster

Full Dozen

$32.00

1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Single Oyster

$3.50

Red Btl

Barbera San Silvestro

$36.00

Krasno Pinot

$44.00

CODICE

$40.00

Areyna - Malbec

$44.00

Montes Carmenere

$48.00

Blaufränkisch

$36.00

Junto GSM

$59.00

Brewer Machado

$163.00

Garzon - Tannat

$47.00

Porto Carras "LimNeon"

$71.00

Montezemolo - Barolo

$99.00

10 Anos Despues

$174.00

Burgundy Sanentay

$104.00

Morgon Beaujolais

$51.00

Delas CHerimtage

$68.00

Morgan G17

$56.00

Lang & Reed Cab Franc

$75.00

Bastioni

$65.00

Rocher Corbin St. Emilion

$98.00

Darting Meunier

$57.00Out of stock

Halter Ranch Cab Sauv

$72.00

Decero "Remolinos Vineyard"

$79.00

Hartford Zin

$102.00

Sexual Chocolate

$69.00

PSI Ribera del Duero

$74.00

Vatan Toro

$97.00

Goriska Brda "Duet"

$81.00

Lurton Nebbiolo

$87.00

Nero DAvola

$62.00

Pasanau "Cepes Nou"

$78.00

Valdorna Super Tuscan

$119.00

Durigutti Criolla

$49.00

Schioppettino

$42.00

White Btl

Huber Gruner

$38.00

Vavasour

$40.00

Aveleda

$32.00

Prum Essence

$40.00

Longevity Chard

$44.00

Lahu Txakolina

$48.00

Ca Dei Frati Lugana

$55.00

Trebbiano

$54.00

Dr Herman

$48.00

Hexamer Quarzit

$56.00

Kruger Riesling

$47.00

Olianas - Verment

$39.00

Donhoff

$65.00Out of stock

Patient Sancerre

$81.00

Mestizaje Musiguillo

$49.00

Andriano Pn Grigio

$52.00

Carabella - PGris

$48.00

Frank Family Chard

$83.00

Silene Capensis Chard

$89.00

Moscato

$52.00

Montfort Vouvray

$51.00

Conejos Rose

$40.00

Oyster Bottle

$20.00

Love You Bunches

$59.00

Bichot Chablis Long-Depaquit

$94.00

Legado Conde Albarino

$51.00

Inopia White Rhone

$70.00

Sparkl/Rose Btl

Conquilla Cava

$36.00

Rivarose

$40.00

Medici Ermete

$42.00

AIX Rose

$44.00

Vollereaux

$92.00

Gusbourne

$132.00

Gaston Chiquet

$109.00

Fire Btl

$33.00

Chefs Pairing

COURSE 1 C

COURSE 2 C

COURSE 3 C

COURSE 4 C

COURSE 5 C

COURSE 6 C

COURSE 7 C

Chef Pairing

$35.00

Somm Pairing

COURSE 1 S

COURSE 2 S

COURSE 3 S

COURSE 4 S

COURSE 5 S

COURSE 6 S

COURSE 7 S

Somm Pairing

$60.00

Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

HOUSE SHOTS

$20.00

Bloody

$12.00

Well

$6.00

Aviaton

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Special 75

$5.00

Gin

Family Jones G

$6.00

135 Hyogo

$10.00

Drumshambo Gunpowder

$10.00

No. 3 London Dry

$12.00

Gin Fuego

$8.00

Liqueur

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Carpano Classico

$6.00

Carpano Dry

$6.00

Fernet

$10.00

Lee Spirits Orange

$5.00

Peychaud Apertivo

$5.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Tequila

Corozon Blanco

$7.00

Corozon Reposado

$7.00

Gran Centario Reposado

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$12.00

Vodka

Family Jones V

$6.00

Chopin Wheat

$12.00

Chopin Rye

$12.00

Whiskey

Bardstown Fusion

$15.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Templton Rye

$8.00

Rum

Ron Anejo 6 yr

$6.00

Rumbar Silver

$6.00

Ron Anejo 12yr

$12.00

Brandy

Torres 10yr

$8.00

Scotch

Glenfarclas

$18.00

Mezcal

Madre

$14.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Single Oyster

$2.00

HH Oyster 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

HH Oyster Full Dozen

$22.00

Happy Hour Wine

HH White Glass

$6.00

Wine

HH Red Glass

$6.00

Oyster Bottle

$20.00

Happy Hour Liquor

HH Well Liquor

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ephemera began as a series of multi-sensory Pop-Up Dinners in early 2018 by Chefs Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens, and Creative Director Jasmine Dillavou. The passion project quickly evolved into a regular series of themed dinners held in locations varying from restaurants to friends’ apartments to Colorado Springs-area farms, and has now progressed to the next step of a brick-and-mortar.

Website

Location

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Ephemera image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
orange starNo Reviews
11 S. Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Paleta Bar
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Rival Bar
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
XOXO
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston