Subculture Boca Raton Subculture Boca Raton

437 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Latte
Acai - Natural Bowl
Cold Brew

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75
Mocha

Mocha

$5.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.75
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

White Mocha

$5.50

Candied Pecan

$6.00

Rose Cardamom Latte

$6.00

Iced Espresso

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Affogato

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Iced White Mocha

$5.50

Iced Candied Pecan

$6.00

Iced Rose Cardamom Latte

$6.00

Cult Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$7.50

Cold brew Keg (personal use)

$105.50

Cold Fashioned

$4.00Out of stock

Drip

Coffee

Coffee

$3.45+

Decaf Coffee

$3.45+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Coffee Refill

$1.92

Misto

$4.50+

Refill

$1.00

Box of coffee to go

$20.50

Iced Coffee Keg

$73.50

Tea

Chai

$5.00+

London Fog

$5.00+

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50+

Tea (Organic)

$3.75+

Blooming tea

$10.00

Golden Chai

$6.00

Other

Glass of milk

$4.00

Glass of oat/almond/coconut milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot cider

$3.50+

Steamer

$4.00+

Gelato Scoop

$3.00

Oat Milk Carton

$8.00Out of stock

Hemp Scoop

$7.00

Gallon Skim Milk(for Waste Only)

$5.39

Water Cup

Water Cup

Canned Coffee

Sweet Latte Single

$6.50

Sweet Latte 6 Pack

$29.95

Unsweet Latte Single

$6.50

Unsweet Latte Six Pack

$29.95

Cold Brew Single

$5.00

Cold Brew 6 Pack

$24.95

Baked

Almond Butter Cookie (V/GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Muffin (Vegan)

$4.45

Banana Coconut Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Blueberry Coffee Cake (GF)

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.45

Blueberry Thyme Scone

$4.75

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Almond Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake (Gluten Free)

$4.50Out of stock

Croissant

$3.25

Hazelnut Oat Bar (GF\V)

$5.00

Pear & Chai Scone

$5.00

Pecan Brownie (GF)

$5.00

Raspberry Coffee Cake (GF)

$4.50

Raspberry Lemon Scone

$4.75

Raspberry Oat Bar (GF)

$5.00

Vanilla Sprinkle Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Zucchini Walnut Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Fruity Pebbles cookie

$3.00

Confetti BDay Cake Cookie

$3.00

Choco PB M&M Cookie

$3.00

Brownie (Christina)

$2.95Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.45Out of stock

Morning

Acai - Bliss Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Acai - Natural Bowl

$9.00

Acai - Rainbow Bowl

$10.00

Acai - Sunshine Bowl

$10.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Toast - TBB

$9.50

Toast - Everything Egg

$9.50

Toast - Kids Choice

$7.50

Breakfast Biscuit W/ Bacon

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage Egg English Muffin

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Burrito - Bacon

$8.00

Burrito - Veggie

$8.00

Quiche - Bacon

$8.00

Quiche - Veggie

$8.00

Quiche - Cheddar

$8.00Out of stock

Empanada - Argentinian Beef

$6.00

Empanada - Curry Chicken

$6.00

Empanada - Kale & Artichoke (Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Empanda - Spinach & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Empanada- Spicy Pork & Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Fritata - Brioche Sandwich

$9.00

Fritata - Over Mixed Greens

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Banana

$1.00

Bowl of Ice-Cream

$4.00

Granola

$4.00

Salads

Simple Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Botanical Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Buddha Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Burrata

$12.00Out of stock

Cranberry Dill Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Californian Sandwich

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Turkey Club

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry Dill Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Caprese

$10.00

Grab and Go

BOTANICAL SALAD (GnG)

$12.00

BUDDHA BOWL (GnG)

$12.00

BURRATA (GnG)

$12.00

(SALAD) CRANBERRY DILL CHICKEN (GnG)

$10.00

SIMPLE SALAD (GnG)

$6.50

ITALIAN (GnG)

$10.00

TURKEY CLUB (GnG)

$10.00

CRANBERY DILL CHICKEN SANDWICH (GnG)

$10.00

CAPRESE SANDWICH (GnG)

$10.00

CALIFORNIA WICH (GnG)

$10.00

CHIA PUDDING (GnG)

$7.00

COCOA CHIA PUDDING (GnG(

$8.50

YOGURT PARFAIT (GnG)

$6.00

Juice

Florida Dude

$9.00

Mean N Green

$9.00

Melonhead

$9.00

Fools Gold

$3.50

NA Bevs

Acqua Panna Small

$4.00

Aqua Panna Large

$5.00

Aura Bora

$3.25

Dr Browns Soda

$2.75

Honest Kids Organic Juice

$2.00

Hope Water (lg)

$4.25

Hope Water (sm)

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.25

Martinellis

$3.20

Natalies Lemonade

$3.75

Natalies Orange Juice

$4.75

Old Fashioned Coke

$3.00

Old Fashioned Diet Coke

$3.00

Old Fashioned Sprite

$2.75

Olipop

$5.75

Perrier

$3.25

Radiate Kombucha

$7.25

Recess CBD

$10.00

Rocky Mountain root beer bottle/can

$3.75

San Pellegrino soda (can)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.20

slingshot coffee

$3.75

Sunny Probiotic

$7.25

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$4.75

Topo Chico

$4.00

Tiger Seed

$6.20

Unity Hemp Beverage

$10.25

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Yoohoo

$4.00

Unity

$11.50

Smoothies

Breakfast Smoothie

$8.00

Green Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Apparel

Lady Light Masks

$10.00

Trucker Hats

$25.00

Subculture Pin

$6.50

Sarai's Shirt

$25.00

Paul Book

Paul Book

$20.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Baked

Almond Butter Cookie (V/GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Coconut Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.45

Blueberry Thyme Scone

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Almond Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake (Gluten Free)

$4.50Out of stock

Croissant

$3.25

Pecan Brownie (GF)

$5.00

Brownie (Christina)

$2.95

Monkey Bread

$3.25Out of stock

NEW coconut cookies

$2.00

Raspberry Lemon Scone

$4.75

Raspberry Oat Bar (GF)

$5.00

Zucchini Walnut Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.45Out of stock

Vanilla Sprinkle Loaf (Vegan)

$4.00

crackle cookie gluten free vegan

$2.50Out of stock

blondie gluten free vegan

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Pistachio Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Muffin (GF)

$5.50Out of stock

Morning

Acai - Bliss Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Acai - Natural Bowl

$9.00

Acai - Rainbow Bowl

$10.00

Acai - Sunshine Bowl

$10.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Toast - TBB

$9.50

Toast - Everything Egg

$9.50

Breakfast Biscuit W/ Bacon

$10.00Out of stock

Burrito - Bacon

$8.00

Burrito - Veggie

$8.00

Quiche - Bacon

$8.00

Quiche - Veggie

$8.00

Empanada- Spicy Pork & Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Empanada - Curry Vegetable

$6.00Out of stock

Empanada - Curry Chicken

$6.00

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$6.00Out of stock

Fritata - Brioche Sandwich

$9.00

Fritata - Over Mixed Greens

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Banana

$1.00

Bowl of Ice-Cream

$4.00

Granola

$4.00

Empanada - Kale & Artichoke (Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Empanada - Corn

$6.00

Toast - Kids Choice

$7.50

Sausage Egg English Muffin

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Salads

Simple Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Botanical Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Buddha Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Burrata

$12.00Out of stock

Cranberry Dill Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Couscous

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Californian Sandwich

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Turkey Club

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry Dill Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Caprese

$10.00

Naan Bread Panini

$11.00

Juice

Florida Dude

$9.00

Mean N Green

$9.00

Fools Gold

$3.50

Melonhead

$9.00

Smoothies

Breakfast Smoothie

$8.00

Green Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Berry Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

437 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

