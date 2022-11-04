- Home
New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca 493 N. Federal Hwy
493 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Melts
Gotham Gobbler
American cheese, slow roasted turkey, house made stuffing, cranberry aioli on toasted country loaf served with gravy and a 4 oz. tomato-basil bisque.
Chelsea Chicken Jalapeno
Our famous Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders are topped with crispy bacon, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions and soft cream cheese, then drizzled with our iconic sweet chili aioli and melted mozzarella — nestled between our buttery country loaf slices. This melt’s blend of spiciness, creaminess and crunchiness will have you shouting "That's Hot!"
BBQ Chicken Manhattan
American and Cheddar cheeses, Panko-Fried chicken tenders tossed in BBQ sauce and ranch, caramelized onions, on our garlic-buttered country loaf
Blue Buffalo
Tender, panko-crusted chicken strips tossed in our tangy housemade Buffalo sauce and smothered in good ol’ American cheese. Add our melty blue-jack cheese and artisanal mayo and you’ve got yourself all the flavor of some old-fashioned wings - finger lickin’ good, without the mess.
Broadway Classic
American and Swiss cheese, melted in matrimony with our housemade garlic butter, are pressed between toasted sourdough for a classic twist that’ll have you oozing with delight. Taste-tested, Brie-approved... but your Mama may disagree! VEGETARIAN.
Brooklyn Porkster
This lil’ piggy went to NYGC. Brooklyn’s finest American cheese, caramelized onions, crunchy dill pickles and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce all top our housemade BBQ pulled pork. So tender and tangy, it’s tantalizing.
Fifth Avenue
Melted Muenster and American cheeses, our juicy panko fried chicken tenders tossed in a hot sriracha and fire-roasted pepper jam, topped with crispy bacon and served on country loaf, garnished with caramelized garlic cloves.
Grilled Medal
Mac and cheese topped with slow roasted savory BBQ pulled pork, drizzled with secret holey aioli, American cheese, and HOT ghost pepper cheese on country loaf slices. Served with house made creamy 4 oz tomato basil bisque dipper.
Grinder
What do you get when you stuff a waffled melt with American cheese, empire waffle fries, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, a scrambled egg and artisanal mayo? A stock-soaring investment in foodie delight.
Jersey Pizza Steak
Slow roasted Beef-Brisket, drenched in our house-made marinara, covered with seared pepperoni, fresh basil, drizzled with our creamy garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, and tucked between savory garlic toast slices
Manhattan Grilled Mac & Cheese
It’s the melt comfort food dreams are made of. Ooey-gooey Cavatappi mac & cheese bathed in creamy American cheese and waffled to perfection. Do double duty on crushing those cravings. VEGETARIAN.
Meat Packing District (MPD)
Where’s the (slow-roasted, premium) beef? This melt is packin’ major meat and is waffled to perfection with nose-punchin’ horseradish white cheddar cheese, American cheese, sweet caramelized onions and finger lickin’ holey aioli.
Soho Sweet Cheese
Sweet dreams are made of brie, especially when it’s fine, French and creamy. It’s paired with sweet caramelized onions, crunchy Applewood smoked bacon, between two slices of oatmeal wheat bread and drizzled with a very berry Aioli that’ll make you shout OUI!
Time Square Pizza Melt
The ball drops for this pizzarific melt, filled with roasted pepperoni, housemade marinara sauce, and smothered in classic mozzarella cheese. Combined with fresh basil and a buttery garlic spread on our waffled country loaf, it’s amore all around.
Tribeca Meat & Potatoes
House-made, slow roasted beef brisket, sweet caramelized onions, with our famous waffle fries, layered between melted Muenster and Mozzarella cheeses. All drizzled with our own sweet chili, garlic aioli, and pressed on garlic country loaf.
Truffle Shuffle
This creation will have shroom-lovers melting for more with our garlic and herb-roasted mushrooms, melted mozzarella, caramelized onions and savory Swiss cheese. A drizzle of our truffle aioli gives this melt all the shuffle it needs. VEGETARIAN.
Village Vegan
A vegan-friendly, Mama approved melt, chock full of vegan mozzarella, a savory alternative meat crumble, topped with sweet caramelized onions and served with our vegan mushroom bisque. VEGAN.
Fries
Disco Fries
Clear the dance floor, this Canadian classic is taking center stage. Our waffle fries are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, smothered in authentic cheese curd, classic housemade brown gravy, then garnished with chives. Oh, Canada!
Empire Waffle Fries
Some saw New York is the best city on Earth, and we say that our Empire Waffle Fries stand taller than the rest with flavor and the perfect crisp-to-fluffiness ratio. VEGAN + GF.
Garlic Cheese Fries
This flavor taxi’s headin’ to Gramercy for our famous waffle fries, tossed delicately in our fingerlickin’ housemade garlic aioli, topped with creamy melted cheddar and a sprinklin’ of chives. V + GF.
Hot Pork Sundae
This hot pork sundae pairs our tender and juicy slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork with our Empire Waffle Fries, melted American cheese, a heaping ladle of hearty gravy, a hint of our Cajun seasoning and garnished with chives.
New York Fries
Our famous golden waffle fries are tossed in a housemade chili glaze topped with cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon bits, sprinkled with chives and lusted after by hungry diners from Times Square to the Battery Tunnel. GF
Sweet Potato Fries
These sweet potato darlings come paired with our world-famous marshmallow dipping sauce. Once you dip these pretty little things, you won’t be able to stop. Extra napkins required. VEGAN + GF.
Time Sqare Pizza Fry
It’s a pizza-lovers dream as our Empire Waffle Fries come served up smothered in our housemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and topped with a crumbling of pepperoni, cheese and fresh basil. GF.
Truffle Fries
Elevate your meal with your hand-cut, crispy waffle fries bathed in authentic melted cheese curds drizzled with the finest truffle aioli and sprinkled with chives. VEGETARIAN + GF.
Yankee Fries
A purely-genius pairing of crispy fries, housemade buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, melted cheddar, fire-roasted jalepeños pickled in-house and chives. Craving protein? Ask for diced chicken tenders and make this Yankee Doodle even more dandy. VEGETARIAN + GF.
Vegan Poutine
Our irresistible waffle fries are cozied up under melted vegan mozzarella, so creamy you’d swear it was the real thing! A sprinkling of chives and a side of our housemade onion-mushroom gravy make this poutine complete. VEGAN.
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
A crowd pleaser, our Chicken Tenders get their name from all-natural, whole white meat we so proudly use. This tasty dish is served with our famous golden waffle fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese+Fries
A grilled cheese unlike any other, we have a kid’s melt that’ll have you oozing with delight serving up your little one’s happy belly. This cheesy dish is served with our famous golden waffle fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Ooey gooey and cheesy, there’s a reason kids love macaroni and cheese, and they will love ours even more.
Sides
Bacon Lollipops
Applewood smoked bacon smothered in our maple glaze and skewered for your delight.
Bacon-Dog Lollipops
Bacon-wrapped juicy beef franks dipped in Maple glaze, all on a stick. You're welcome.
Chicken Tenders Boat
Bon Voyage! This boat is headed to flavor town complete with four strips of the finest panko-crusted boneless chicken and served with our housemade sweet chili aioli so you can take these babies for a fiery sweet dip.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi macaroni as ooey gooey and cheesy as the flavor gods intended, finished off with a sprinkle of chives.
Side of Sauce
Dessert
Hell's Kitchen Sweet Bake
Hell?! More like heaven! Baked fresh in-house, our artisan bread creation is made with velvety housemade custard, drizzled with creamy marshmallow and mixed berry sauces, and topped with white chocolate morsels. You can share, but you won’t want to.
Sugar Hill Sweet Bake
This exquisite sweet bake is made with our velvety scratch-made hazelnut-chocolate custard, loaded with crushed Oreos, white chocolate, baked to perfection, then drizzled with a kiss of Nutella and marshmallow sauces, all topped with crushed Oreo pieces for that extra sweet crunch.
New York Minute Sweet Bake
Baked fresh in-house and made with REAL Pumpkin, White Chocolate Chips, Graham Cracker Crumble, and drizzled with Sweet Cream!
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Home of the Waffled Grilled Cheese!
493 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432