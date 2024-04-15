Restaurant info

Best sushi restaurant in South Florida 2017: Sushigo. He is known as Chef Joe, and he takes fish seriously. Sung Gook Joe, a sushi veteran who worked at Nobu in Miami Beach, presides over his 30-seat eatery with stern rigor. Don’t expect genial shouts of “irasshaimase” upon entering or goodbye waves and smiles upon leaving. The pristine and pricey cuts of fish, however, are a joy. Some are flown in from Japan, and some are blasted clean of microbes and parasites in his minus 80-degree medical-grade super freezer Michael Mayo / SouthFlorida.com