Sue's touch of Country 2605 Rockford Lane

Order Again

Tuesday Special

SP - Smoked Sausage & Sourkraut

$11.99

Entrees

2 Eggs & Center Cut Country Ham

$10.49

2 Eggs & Pork Tenderloin

$9.49

2 Eggs & Ribeye Steak

$11.99

2 Eggs & Ground Round

$9.49

2 Eggs & Country Fried Steak

$9.99

2 Eggs & Ham

$8.99

2 Eggs & Bacon

$7.99

2 Eggs & Sausage

$7.99

2 Eggs & Bologna (2)

$7.99

2 Eggs & Fried Potatoes

$5.99

Sue's Country Breakfast Platter

$9.99

Bacon, Sausage or Bologna, 2 Eggs, Fried Potatoes, Biscuits and Gravy

Omelets

2 Egg Omelet w/ Cheese

$6.99

2 Egg Omelet w/ Sausage

$8.49

2 Egg Omelet w/ Ham

$8.49

Western Omelet (3 Eggs)

$9.99

W/ Sausage, Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Onions

Vegetable Omelet (3 Eggs)

$8.99

Bologna & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Sides/ A La Carte

Egg (1)

$1.99

Toast

$1.49

Hot Cakes (2)

$2.99

French Toast

$5.99

Fresh Baked Biscuits (2)

$1.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

Ham

$4.99

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Bologna (2)

$3.99

Sausage Patty (1)

$1.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.99

Sausage Link (1)

$1.99

Sausage Links (2)

$3.99

Grits

$1.99

Sue's Sausage Gravy

$1.99

White Gravy

$1.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$2.49

Oatmeal Cup

$1.50

Fried Potatoes

$2.99

Hash Brown Casserole

$3.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$1.99

1/2 Fried Potatoes

$1.50

1/2 French Toast

$3.99

Waffle

$2.99

Waffle w/Chocolate Chips

$2.99

Pancake (1)

$1.50

Not as Hungry

1 PC Bacon & Hot Cake (1)

$5.99

1 PC Sausage & Hot Cake (1)

$5.99

1 PC Bacon Egg & Toast or Biscuit

$5.99

1 PC Sausage Egg & Toast or Biscuit

$5.99

1 PC Bacon & French Toast

$5.99

1 PC Sausage & French Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$3.00

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Bologna & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Appetizers

Bread Cauliflower

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Breaded Okra

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

(Seasonal)

Hot Wings

$8.99

Kettle Chips Basket

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Whole Wings

$10.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Entrees

1/2 Fried Chicken

$12.99

(Cooked to Order) Please Allow 25-30 Mins to cook

Center Cut Ham

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Crab Cake (2)

$9.99

Ground Round

$9.99

Hand Breaded Catfish (1pc)

$13.99

Hand Breaded Catfish (2pc)

$15.99

Hand Breaded Cod (1pc)

$13.99

Hand Breaded Cod (2pc)

$15.99

Hot Wings Dinner

$11.99

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp (6pc)

$13.99

Pork Chops Dinner (1pc)

$11.99

Pork Chops Dinner (2pc)

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin (1pc)

$11.99

Pork Tenderloin (2pc)

$13.99

Ribeye Dinner

$16.99

Roast Beef

$11.99

Roast Beef w/ Potatoes

$10.49

Seafood Platter

$17.99

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

Whole Wing Dinner

$13.99

Not As Hungry

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.99

Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwich

$5.99

1/4 LB Hambuger

$6.99

1/2 LB Hamburger

$8.99

Pork Tenderloin

$9.49

Ribeye

$14.99

Hand Breaded White Fish

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Pork BBQ

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$4.99+

Cottage Cheese w/ Fruit

$3.99

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato

$5.99

Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomato

$5.99

Cottage Cheese Stuffed Tomato

$4.99

Soups & Beans

Homemade Vegetable Soup

$3.99+

Chili

$4.49+

Beans & Cornbread

$3.49+

Potato Soup

$3.99+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+

Sides Regular

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Augratin Potatoes (VOD)

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Butter Beans (VOD)

$3.50

Cabbage (VOD)

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Chunky Potato

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Corn

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Extra Breads

$0.99

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Apples

$3.50

Fried Green Tomatoes (Seasonal)

$3.50

Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Greens (VOD)

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese (VOD)

$3.50

Macaroni & Tomatoes (VOD)

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Peas (VOD)

$3.50

Pickled Beets & Onions

$3.50

Pinto Beans (VOD)

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Potato Wedges

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes (Seasonal)

$3.50

Spinach (VOD)

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Stewed Tomatoes (VOD)

$3.50

White Beans (VOD)

$3.50

Texas Toast

$0.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Baked "Sweet" Corn Bread

$0.99

Fried Corn Bread

$0.99

Toast

$1.49

Biscuit

$0.99

No Bread

Sides by the Quart

Quart of Apple Sauce

$9.99

Quart of Augratin Potatoes (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Baked Potato

$9.99

Quart of Butter Beans (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Cabbage (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Chips

$9.99

Quart of Chunky Potato

$9.99

Quart of Cole Slaw

$9.99

Quart of Corn

$9.99

Quart of Cottage Cheese

$9.99

Quart of Extra Breads

$0.99

Quart of French Fries

$9.99

Quart of Fried Apples

$9.99

Quart of Fried Green Tomatoes (Seasonal)

$9.99

Quart of Fried Potatoes

$9.99

Quart of Green Beans

$9.99

Quart of Greens (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of House Salad

$9.99

Quart of Macaroni & Cheese (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Macaroni & Tomatoes (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Mashed Potatoes

$9.99

Quart of Onion Rings

$9.99

Quart of Peas (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Pickled Beets & Onions

$9.99

Quart of Pinto Beans (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Potato Salad

$9.99

Quart of Potato Wedges

$9.99

Quart of Sliced Tomatoes (Seasonal)

$9.99

Quart of Spinach (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of Steamed Broccoli

$9.99

Quart of Stewed Tomatoes (VOD)

$9.99

Quart of White Beans (VOD)

$9.99

Desserts

Cake of the Day

$4.99

Cobbler of the Day

$3.99

Cookie

$2.99

Homemade Pie of the Day

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

A La Cart

2 Pork Chops

$10.00

1 Pork Chop

$5.00

Other Beverages

Hot Tea

$1.79

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Milk

$2.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Tomato Juice

$2.99+

Water

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Big Red

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sierra mist

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79
All hours
Sunday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:55 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2605 Rockford Lane, Louisville, KY 40216

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

