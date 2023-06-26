Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sukhumvit Thai Eatery

104 Walnut St.

Montclair, NJ 07042

Popular Items

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

string bean, bell pepper in mild coconut milk

Sweet & Sour Deluxe

Sweet & Sour Deluxe

$17.00

onion, cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion and carrot

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$7.00

Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermincelli w/ sweet chili sauce

Lunch Specials

Noodle Lunch Special

L-Pad Thai

$14.00

L-Drunk Man

$14.00

L-Pad See Ew

$14.00

L-Bangkok Noodle

$14.00

Sauteed Lunch Special

L-Original Thai Basil

$14.00

L-Sukhumvit Garlic

$14.00

L-Chili Cashew Nut

$14.00

L-Mama Ginger

$14.00

L-Sweet & Sour

$14.00

L-Bamboo Dried Curry

$14.00

Curry Lunch Special

L-Green Curry

$14.00

L-Red Curry

$14.00

L-Panang Curry

$14.00

L-Massaman Curry

$14.00

Fried Rice Lunch Special

L-Sukhumvit Fried Rice

$14.00

L-Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

L-Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

L-Siam Brown Rice

$14.00

Grilled & Fried Lunch Special

L-Grilled Pork Chop

$15.00

L-Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

marinated w/ thai herb & spicy

L-Crispy Chicken Breast

$15.00

mixed salad w/ honey mustard dip

L-Tamarind Fish

$15.00

fried tilapia, sauteed mixed veggies

L-Crispy Tilapia

$15.00

sauteed mixed veggies w/ terriyaki

Utensils

Yes - (Provide Utensils)

No - (Let's Safe the Planet)

Dinner

Appetizer

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$7.00

Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermincelli w/ sweet chili sauce

Sukhumvit Dumpling

Sukhumvit Dumpling

$10.00

chicken and shrimp with black bean vinigrette

Jade Dumpling

Jade Dumpling

$10.00

spinach, carrot, snow pea with black bean vinaigrette

Thai Buffalo Wings

$10.00

with Sriracha-tamarind sauce

Thai Silky Crepe

Thai Silky Crepe

$11.00

peanut, radish with tomatoes chili sauce

Calamari Ball

$11.00

mixed flavor powder with tomato-mint dip

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$10.00

diced chicken, potato, onion with cucumber salsa

Moo Ping

$14.00

skewer pork with red onion chili tamarind dipping sauce

Tup-tim Fritter

$10.00

chicken and shrimp with sweet chili sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

battered with bread crumb, sesames with honey mustard dip

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

immitation crab, celery, scallion, cream cheese, honey-mustard dip

Chicken Satay

$11.00

skewer with mixed dice cucumber, red onion and peanut dipping sauce

Crispy Finger Shrimp

$10.00

wrapped with egg roll skin with tomato mint dip

Thai Fresh Roll

Thai Fresh Roll

$9.00

mixed green, lettuce, tofu with tamarind- hoisin glaze and peanut

Beef Crying Tiger

Beef Crying Tiger

$18.00

frank steak with red onion, chili tamarind dipping sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

mix green with chili tomato-mint dipping sauce

Soup

Tom Yum Lemongrass Soup

Tom Yum Lemongrass Soup

$8.00

mushroom, onion, cilantro, in spicy Thai's famous broth

Tom Ka Galanga Soup

Tom Ka Galanga Soup

$8.00

mushroom, tomtato, onion, scallion in coconut broth

Wild Basil Soup

$8.00

mushroom, basil, in Thai style

House Green Soup

$8.00

green leaves, napa cabbage, in mild-clear broth

Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$15.00

red onion, scallion, cashew nut, pineapple w/ roast chili sauce

Green Leaves Salad

$10.00

mixed green, red onion, carrot, cucumber w/ peanut-tamarind dressing

Yum Beef

$15.00

tomato, lettuce, ground rice with spicy-lime dressing

Chili Lard Gai

$14.00

red onion, ground rice, mint with spicy lime dressing

Pha Lemongrass Shrimp

$11.00

lettuce, cashew nut, red onion with chili lime sauce

Avocado Mixed Nuts Salad

Avocado Mixed Nuts Salad

$13.00

lettuce, red onion, mixed green, tomato w/ ginger dressing

Miso Chicken Salad

Miso Chicken Salad

$14.00

lettuce, bread crouton with ginger dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$15.00

long bean, tomato, peanut with chili-lime dressing, dried shrimp, crispy pork rind

Curry

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.00

onion, potato, peanut in coconut milk

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

string bean, bell pepper in mild coconut milk

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper in spicy coconut milk

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper in spicy coconut broth

Fried Rice

Sukhumvit Fried Rice

Sukhumvit Fried Rice

$17.00

onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

broccoli, bell pepper, onion and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

onion, scallion, curry powder, cashew nut and egg

Jade Fried Rice

$17.00

green curry paste, basil, onion, snow pea and egg

Thai-American Fried Rice

$17.00

onion, bell pepper, basil, bacon egg

Herb Fried Rice

$17.00

giner, basil, scallion, roasted chili paste and egg

Fried Rice Tom Yum

$17.00

onion, scallion, tomato, lemongrass, galgangal, tom yum paste and egg

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$26.00

tomato, onion, scallion and egg

Noodle

Egg noodle ,Chinese broccoli, broccoli and egg in black bean sauce
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, beancurd, radish, egg

Drunk Man Noodle

Drunk Man Noodle

$16.00

broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, egg

Pad See Ew Noodle

Pad See Ew Noodle

$16.00

broad noodle, Chinese broccoli, broccoli & egg

Bangkok Noodle

Bangkok Noodle

$16.00

broad noodle, radish, peanut,

Tom Yum Super Bowl

$16.00

beansprout, scallion, peanut, broccoli, mushroom, carrot and chili paste

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

napa, ginger, scallion, mushroom, onion, beansprout, carrot, celery, sesame oil and egg

DRUNK WOMAN NOODLE

$16.00

broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, tomato sauce and egg

Basil Spaghetti Noodle

$16.00

onion, bell pepper, tomato, oregano, bail, heavy cream and egg

Lard Nha

Lard Nha

$16.00

broad noodle, broccoli, carrot, Chinese broccoli in gravy black bean soup

Phuket noodle

$16.00

Egg noodle, chinese broccoli ,broccoli,egg in sweet black sauce.

Sautéed

Original Thai Basil w/ Fried Egg

Original Thai Basil w/ Fried Egg

$17.00

bell pepper, onion and diced string bean

Sukhumvit Garlic w/ Fried Egg

Sukhumvit Garlic w/ Fried Egg

$17.00

broccoli, carrot, napa and Chinese broccoli

Roasted Chili Cashew Nut

Roasted Chili Cashew Nut

$17.00

onion, celery, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut and sweet chili paste

Mama Ginger Dish

$17.00

celery, mushroom, scallion, onion, pineapple and carrot

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant Basil

$17.00

bell pepper, onion and basil

King's Ramakrian

King's Ramakrian

$17.00

broccoli, carrot, napa with curry peanut sauce

Sweet & Sour Deluxe

Sweet & Sour Deluxe

$17.00

onion, cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion and carrot

Prikking Dried Curry

Prikking Dried Curry

$17.00

bell pepper, string bean in dried curry paste

Grilled

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$25.00

marinated with Thai herb and cilantro seeds with tamarind dip

Grilled Chicken Breast

$22.00

marinated and served with sauteed vegetable w sweet chili dip

Roasted Honey Half Duck

$30.00

Grilled half duck, broccoli, carrot with garlic honey brown sauce and hoisin dip

Tammy Fillet Salmon

Tammy Fillet Salmon

$30.00

string bean, broccoli, carrot with spicy tamarind sauce

Fillet Stripe Bass

Fillet Stripe Bass

$24.00

half fillet fish with papaya salad, sticky rice and roasted tamarind dip

BBQ Half Chicken

$25.00

grilled marinated chicken with papaya salad, sticky rice chili tamarind sauce

Chef's Specials

Red Mongolian Duck

$32.00

sorted veggies with red wine tomato sauce

Green Spaghetti Salmon

Green Spaghetti Salmon

$32.00

snow pea, bell pepper, broccoli, w creamy green curry sauce

Jumbo Shrimp in Clay Pot

Jumbo Shrimp in Clay Pot

$28.00

vermicelli, ginger, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, napa, celery

King's Salmon

$28.00

tender crispy, broccoli, carrot, snow pea in gravy peanut sauce

Seafood Basil Hot Pot

Seafood Basil Hot Pot

$30.00

mixed seafood in spicy creamy basil sauce

Duck Pad Thai

$32.00

half duck sauteed w/ Pad Thai noodle

Spicy Tamarind Whole Fish

Spicy Tamarind Whole Fish

$38.00

crispy whole red snapper with spicy three flavor sauce

Jumbo Scallop Curry

Jumbo Scallop Curry

$32.00

seared scallops, asparagus, bell pepper with Panang curry glaze

Chu Chee Bass

$38.00

string bean, bell pepper, sorted veggie in chu chee curry glaze

Had Yai Chicken

$25.00

crispy half chicken with yellow curry rice and sweet chili sauce

Roasted Red Duck

Roasted Red Duck

$32.00

half duck, pineapple,, cherry tomato, bell pepper in red curry sauce

Tamarind Prawn

Tamarind Prawn

$24.00

broccoli, carrot, snow pea in spicy tamarind sauce

Steamed Lime Fish

$38.00

filet whole stripe bass, napa, broccoli w/ ginger lime sauce

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$38.00

origano, rosemary, saparagus, potato w/ garlic mushroom brown sauce

Dessert

Golden Pandan Cake

$12.00

homemade pandan cake topped

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

warm chocolate cake w/ rasberry

Pandan Creme Brulee

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

w/ palm seeds, jackfruit, lychee nut,

Green Tea Ice Cream

$10.00

w/ palm seeds, jackfruit, lychee nut,

Mango Ice Cream w/ Sticky Rice

$8.00

w/ sesame seeds

Fried Matcha Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.00

fresh mango with sticky rice, cream

Side Dish

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Wild Berry Rice

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$6.00

Thai Omelette

$4.00

Hot Sauce

Chili Powder

Soy Sauce

Utensils

Yes - (Provide Utensils)

No - (Let’s Safe the Planet)

Todays Specials

Today's Specials

Basil Lobster Tails

$40.00

2 lobster tails sauteed in basil chili paste sauce

Karee Soft Shell Crab

$32.00

with curry powder sauce and egg

Steam Mussel Hot Pot

$28.00

with spicy creamy basil sauce

Tom Yum River Prawn

Tom Yum River Prawn

$32.00

mushroom, onion, lemongrass. Creamy broth with spicy Thai Herb

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Spring Water (S)

$4.00

Spring Water (L)

$7.00

Sparkling Water (S)

$4.00

Sparkling Water (L)

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Plum Lemonade

$6.00

Plum Sparkling

$6.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$6.00

Yuzu Iced Tea

$6.00
Morakot

Morakot

$6.00
Milky Tubtim

Milky Tubtim

$6.00

Yuzu Sparkling

$6.00

Mocktails

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$8.00
Mr. Ginger

Mr. Ginger

$8.00
Yuzu Mojito

Yuzu Mojito

$8.00
Strawberry Guava

Strawberry Guava

$8.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juices

Gauva Nectar

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Lychee

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

104 Walnut St., Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

