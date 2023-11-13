Sundance Resort 1 The Lab
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance, UT 84604
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sundance
More near Sundance