Sunshine Cafe - Sequim 135 W Washington St

No reviews yet

135 W Washington St

Sequim, WA 98382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

A LA CARTE

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$5.00

TOAST (SOUR DOUGH OR WHOLEWHEAT)

$2.00

SUNSHINE TUMBLERS

$4.00

WAFFLE

$4.00

PANCAKES (3)

$4.00

FRENCH TOAST (2)

$4.00

FRIED MAC N CHEESE BITES (2)

$6.00

TWO EGGS (ANY STYLE)

$2.50

CANDIED BACON (5 PIECES)

$6.00

HONEY BAKED HAM

$4.00

SAUSAGE PATTIES (2)

$4.00

MIXED FRUIT

$4.00

THE NORMS

SODA

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.45

VANILLA STEAMER

$3.45

MARSHMALLOW STEAMER

$3.45

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

LONDON FOG

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

LATTE

$4.20

LAVENDER HONEY LATTE

$4.60

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON POWDER LATTE

$4.60

GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.60

TOASTED MARSHMALLOW CHAI TEA

$4.60

DARK MOCHA

$4.60

TOFFEE NUT DARK MOCHA

$4.60

SALTED CARAMEL DARK MOCHA

$4.60

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$4.75

COLD BREW

$3.40

AMERICANO

$3.40

ADAGIO'S SUNSHINE BLEND HOUSE COFFEE

$2.15

ADAGIO'S DECAF ROAST HOUSE COFFEE

$2.15

DRAAAAANKS

SUNSHINE MIMOSA

$7.00

Strawberry and mango syrup with pineapple juice,champagne on tap

MIMOSAS FOR THE TABLE

$23.00

Bottle of champagne, cholce of juice (Pineapple, Orange, Peach) Serves 4 Add mixed fruit $3

PEACH BELLINI

$8.00

Kettle 1 grapefruit rose, peach puree, champs on tap.

BlOODY MARY

$9.00

House made bloody mary mix, vodka, topped with goodness

IRISH WHITE MOCHA

$8.00

Adaglo's Sunshine blend house coffee, white chocolate powder and Bailey's Irish Cream Liquor

MOMMA'S COLD BREW

$9.00

Adagio cold brew with vanilla vodka, topped with a splash of Balley's Irish Cream cold foam

TIPSY TEA

$8.00

Orange Vodka, house made sweet tea, garnished with an orange slice

SCREW THE REST OF THE DAY DRIVER

$7.00

Vodka and OJ

BEER AND CIDER BY THE BOTTLE

$5.00

CHAMPS ON TAP BY THE GLASS

$5.00

BUILD A DRANK

$7.00

LETS GET YOU STARTED

BREAKFAST POUTINE

$10.00

Golden crisp fries topped with cheese curds, a fled egg and our house brown gravy.

VERDE CHILAQUILES

$10.00

Fled tortillas tossed with our house verde sauce and topped with smokey pulled pork, crumbled cotila cheese, fanned avocado, and a cilantro Ilme crema

LOADED POTATO TUMBLERS "ODE TOOKLAHOMA"

$8.00

Crispy browns loaded with cheddar and bacon, topped with smoked cheddar hollandalse sauce.

MAC-N-CHEESE PLEASE

$12.00

Our fan favorite mac n cheese bites topped with pulled pork, a fled egg and chipotle hollandalse sauce.

CINNAMON ROLL ME OUTTA HERE

$8.00

House baked cinnamon roll topped with salted pecans, crumbled with candled bacon and our vanilla maple Icing.

MOUNTAIN OF YUM

$8.00

Belgnet balls, piled high and topped with candled bacon, butter drizzle and our spiced maple syrup.

FROM THE ROOST

NORTHWEST BENNY

$15.00

Grilled sourdough topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, sauteed garlic spinach and tomato, poached eggs hollandalse and fried capers.

SUNSHINE BENNY

$14.00

Grilled sourdough topped with avocado, grilled tomato, candled bacon, poached eggs and hollandalse sauce.

SOUTHERN JOE

$14.00

Grill cakes topped verde pork, poached egg, chipotle hollandlase sauce and fried tortilla strips.

HOLY CLUCKER

$14.00

Our southern fried chicken, candied bacon, grilled eggs and spiced maple syrup, sandwiched in between a fresh GLAZED DONUT.

OMELET OR SCRAMBLE YOUR WAY"CHOOSE ONE OR ALL"

$14.00

Choose from grilled onlons, sauteed mushrooms, grilled peppers, sauteed spinach, pulled pork, ham, sausage, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, hollandalse sauce.

SUNDAY MORNING PLATE

$12.00

Two eggs your way, served with sllced tomatoes, cholce of bacon, ham or sausage.

SUNSHINE SPECIALS

CHICKEN N WAFFLE

$14.00

Buttermilk waffle points topped with our southern fried chicken, pickled cabbage slaw and a spiced maple syrup

BISCUITS N GRAVY MEAL

$12.00

dellclous pork sausage gravy. Served with our tator tumblers.

MAPLE PORKER

$13.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with crumbled candled bacon, whipped butter and maple spiced syrup. Served with two sausage pattles.

BLUEBERRY CAKES

$13.00

Blueberry pancake stack topped with blueberry coulee and a lemon vanilla drizzle. Served with candled bacon.

STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

$13.00

Bloche french toast topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberrles, powdered sugar and a berry coulee. Served with candled bacon.

FRENCH GONE BANANAS

$13.00

Brloche french toast topped with caramelized bananas, powdered sugar and our spiced maple syrup.

SIRLOIN SIZZLE

$16.00

Sirloin steak grilled and topped with two poached eggs, chipotle hollandalse and french toast points.

PORK VERDE TACOS

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled with verde pulled pork, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo and a cilantro lime drizzle.

KIDS CORNER

TRADITIONAL

$6.00

One egg your way with 2 pleces of bacon or a sausage patty. Served with tumblers.

PANCAKE

$6.00

Silver dollar pancakes served with 2 pleces of bacon or sausage pattles and fruit.

FRENCHIE

$6.00

French toast tangles served with 2 pleces of bacon or sausage pattles and fruit.

WAFFLES

$6.00

Waffle wedges served with 2 pleces of bacon or sausage pattles and fruit.

SPECIALS

Ham & Cheese Puff

$13.00

Pork Chop Verde

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast and brunch. Family vibe, delicious, fresh food in an adorable small town

Location

