Big Four Happiness 大四喜

$12.95

(15 - 20 mins to Cook) 4 of our special, freshly steamed snacks (6 pcs fish siu mai, shrimp rice roll, 1 chiu chow dumpling 潮州粉果, 1 sticky rice bun 糯米卷- come with peanut sauce and sweet soy sauce on the side 配花生醬 and 甜豉油- food contains sesame/nuts related ingredients