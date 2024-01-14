Sunshine HK Cafe 635 Laurel Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bring Sunshine to your Table
Location
635 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pylos - San Carlos - 621 Laurel Street
No Reviews
621 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant - 617 Laurel Street
No Reviews
617 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Doppio Zero - San Carlos - 617 Laurel St.
No Reviews
617 Laurel St. San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Carlos
Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
4.5 • 12,138
1143 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant