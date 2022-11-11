Sushi Blues 301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110
No reviews yet
301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110
Raleigh, NC 27603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialty Sushi Rolls
74/83
$15.00
Alim the Dream
$15.00
Bob Marley (HOT!)
$14.00
Bourbon St. Oyster
$14.00
Bradley Chubb (HOT!)
$15.00
Carmen
$15.00
Carter Finley
$15.00
Clapton
$14.00
Cullen Jones
$14.00
Dave Doeren
$15.00
David Thompson
$13.00
Fire N Ice (HOT!)
$14.00
Footloose (HOT!)
$14.00
Galifianakis
$15.00
Guns N Roses (HOT!)
$14.00
Jimmy V
$15.00
Kevin Keatts (Is a winner) (HOT!)
$14.00
Marilyn Monroe
$15.00
Naruto Maki
$14.00
Ny Ny
$15.00
Philip Rivers
$14.00
Rat Pack
$15.00
Ring of FIre (HOT!)
$14.00
Rolling Stones
$15.00
Steven Tyler
$15.00
Sweet Home Alabama
$14.00
The Marine (HOT!)
$15.00
Tj Warren
$15.00
Wes Moore (HOT!)
$15.00
Wolfpack
$14.00
Yellow Brick Road
$15.00
Yellow Submarine (HOT!)
$14.00
Yummy
$15.00
Makimono Rolls
Bagel
$12.00
Blues
$12.00
California
$8.00
Coltrane
$12.00
Crazy Sammy
$10.00
Dizzy
$10.00
Dynamite Roll
$11.00
Dylan
$11.00
Eel Roll
$8.00
Etta James
$11.00
Fish Roll (white fish, yellow tail, salmon)
$7.00
Kewpie
$9.00
Lobster
$18.00
Lena Horne
$11.00
Mahi Crunch
$15.00
Rainbow
$14.00
Salmon Skin
$7.00
Santana
$15.00
Shrimp Temp Roll
$13.00
Speakeasy
$11.00
Spicy Scallop (HOT!)
$13.00
Spicy Tuna
$8.00
Spider
$14.00
Tanzana
$11.00
Toro Crunch
$15.00
Tuna Roll
$8.00
Vegetarian Rolls
Sashimi
Sashimi salmon (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi tuna (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi eel (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sashimi white tuna (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi crab stick (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sashimi red snapper (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashmi mackerel (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi yellow tail (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi scallop (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi ebi shrimp (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sashimi uni (2 pieces)**
$7.50
Sashimi octopus (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sashimi omelet (2 pieces)**
$4.75Out of stock
Sashimi squid (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi sweet shrimp (2 pieces)**
$7.50
Sashimi salmon roe (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi smelt roe (2pieces)**
$4.75
Sashimi Toro
$8.00
Sashimi Flying Fish Roe
$4.75
Nigiri
Sushi salmon (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi tuna (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi eel (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sushi white fish (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi white tuna (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi crab stick (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sushi mackerel (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi red snapper (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi yellowtail (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi scallop (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi ebi shrimip (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sushi uni (2 pieces)**
$7.50
Sushi octopus (2 pieces)
$4.75
Sushi omelet (2 pieces)**
$4.75Out of stock
Sushi squid (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi sweet shrimp (2 pieces)**
$7.50
Sushi toro (2 pieces)**
$8.00
Sushi salmon roe (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi smelt roe (2 pieces)**
$4.75
Sushi flying fish roe (2 pieces)**
$4.75