Suzy's Swirl 205 Waukegan Road

review star

No reviews yet

205 Waukegan Road

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Suzy Individual Cups

$4.95+

Suzy's Grab N Go

$4.50

Flavors include: Dreamsicle - Orange and Vanilla Swirl Cookies and Cream with Cookies Birthday Cake with Sprinkles Classic - Chocolate and Vanilla Swirl

$4.50

Love Cookie Dough as much as us? Enjoy it by the scoop, your choice of Chocolate Chip or Oreo Cluster!

$5.50

The perfect grab and go! Enjoy freshly baked chocolate chip cookies with a swirl of Suzy’s in the middle and rolled in delicious toppings. Classic: Chocolate chip cookies with a swirl of NSA Vanilla frozen yogurt and rolled in sprinkles! Cookie Monster: Chocolate chip cookies swirled with Cookies N Cream frozen yogurt and rolled in Oreos!

$5.00
Cake Slices

$5.99

Suzy's cake slices with a middle layer of Birthday Cake frozen yogurt! Choose from a yellow cake or chocolate cake.

Cake Pops

$1.50

Made right in house our Cake Pops are a sweet treat to enjoy on the go! Allergens: NUT FREE CONTAINS DAIRY

Puppy Chow

$2.50

Made right in house our Puppy Chow is a crave able treat you can put on as a topping or take to go home with you! Traditional Puppy Chow is made with peanut butter however to allow more people to enjoy we substitute with chocolate! Allergens: NUT FREE CONTAINS DAIRY

Rice Crispie Treats

$2.50

Made right in house our Rice Krispies are a sweet treat to enjoy on the go with a chocolate drizzle and sprinkles on top! Allergens: NUT FREE CONTAINS DAIRY

Suzy's Pint/Quarts

$12.99+

Enjoy your favorite flavor now, share with friends or store in your freezer for later!

Suzy Kits

$29.99

The perfect kit to cure that craving! Includes two pints and three toppings of your choice. We can’t forget Suzy’s color changing spoons!

$44.99

Having a family night? Enjoy Suzy's right from home! Include four pints of your choice of flavors and pair it with four toppings of your choice. Plus Suzy's famous color changing spoons!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Suzy’s Swirl features high quality frozen yogurt, sorbetto and gelato with craveable, bold and fun flavors. Our goal is to always provide fresh new and interesting flavors so you always want to fill your cup with swirling goodness! Our yogurts, sorbettos and gelatos will feature premium products that are good for you with our non-fat, dairy free for lactose intolerant, sugar-free delicious swirls.

205 Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

