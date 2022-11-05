Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Otherdoor

389 Reviews

$

30 E Center Ave

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN, 1 LB
GUAC (8OZ) WITH CHIPS
TOMATOES - pint

CHIPS & SALSAS

GUAC (8OZ) WITH CHIPS

GUAC (8OZ) WITH CHIPS

$8.95

homemade corn tortilla chips, avocados, lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro, poblano chilies

GUAC (8OZ)

$6.95

avocados, lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro, poblano chilies

QUESO (8OZ) WITH CHIPS

$7.95

homemade tortilla chips, queso sauce (garlic, onion, chilies and herbs, fresh cream, chihuahua cheese)

HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.95

SALSA, 4OZ

$2.50

SALSA, 8OZ

$4.75

BASMATI RICE, 16 OZ

$3.95

local basmati rice, onion, olive oil

BROWN BASMATI RICE, 16 OZ

$3.95

brown local basmati rice, onion, olive oil

BLACK BEANS, 16 OZ

$3.95

local black beans, onion, ancho chilies, olive oil

TORTILLAS & TOPPINGS

BURRITO WRAPPER, EA

$1.50

Flour tortilla, toasted gently

CORN TORTILLAS - 6pcs

$2.95

corn tortilla, gluten free

FLOUR TORTILLAS - 6pcs

$2.95

flour tortillas

LETTUCE - pint

$2.50

shredded romaine hearts

TOMATOES - pint

$3.95

chopped local tomatoes

ONIONS - pint

$1.75

chopped sweet onions

CILANTRO - cup

$1.50

PICO DE GALLO - pint

$4.95

tomatoes, onion, poblano chilies, cilantro, lime juice

CORN SALSA - pint

$4.95Out of stock

roasted local corn, tomato, onion, poblano chilies, onion, cilantro, lime juice

CHEDDAR - cup

$3.95

shredded local cheddar

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE - cup

$3.95

traditional mexican cheese, medium flavor

QUESO FRESCO - cup

$3.95

traditional mexican cheese, light flavor

SOUR CREAM - cup

$2.75

local sour cream, lime juice

RED CABBAGE - cup

$2.50

shredded red cabbage

PROTEINS

GRILLED CHICKEN, 1 LB

$9.95

marinated with 8 herbs and spices, sustainably raised chicken

GRILLED STEAK, 1 LB

$10.95

marinated & grilled, spices and citrus

BEEF BARBACOA, 1 LB

$10.95

slow cooked overnight with grilled onions, garlic, rosemary and oregano

PORK CARNITAS, 1 LB

$9.95

heritage breed pork, slow cooked for 12 hrs, pulled & seasoned

PORK CHORIZO, 1 LB

$9.95

mexican pork sausage made in house lots of spices, herbs, and lime

ROASTED DUCK, 1 LB

$11.95

braised potatoes, slow cooked duck leg, rosemary, hominy, onion

PORK BELLY, 1 LB

$11.95

slow roasted pork belly with charred onions, orange skins, epazote

TOFU CHORIZO, 1 LB

$9.95

organic tofu blended with 13 herbs and spices

MARGARITAS & BEER!

OD MARGARITA, 8OZ

$7.95Out of stock

TWO BROTHERS PRAIRIE PATH GF

$5.00

TWO BROTHERS PRAIRIE PATH GF 6 PACK

$15.95

CORONA

$4.00

CORONA 6 PACK

$12.95

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT 6 PACK

$12.95

DOS XX AMBAR

$4.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

REVOLUTION ANTI HERO

$5.00

REVOLUTION ANTI-HERO 6 PACK

$15.95

VICTORIA

$4.00

VICTORIA 6 PACK

$12.95

SODAS, TEA, ETC

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.50

JARRITOS

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.95

TOPO CHICO

$2.95

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00Out of stock

Rootbeer

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy The Otherdoor hand crafted Mexican in our funky space filled with large speakers and probably too loud music.

Website

Location

30 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Directions

