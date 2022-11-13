  • Home
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

No reviews yet

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd

Athol, ID 83801

Popular Items

Tailgate Egg Rolls
Kids' Chicken Tenders
Beef Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Ahi Poke App

Ahi Poke App

$16.99

Half pound of Ahi tuna tossed with poke sauce and avocado. Served with toasted pita bread.

Bone in Wings

Bone in Wings

$14.99

Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99

Hand battered ring and tentacles served with Sriracha mayo and a cilantro lime aioli.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Half pound, breaded shrimp - served with cocktail sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.99

Thick potato skins topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$13.99

A Texas favorite with melted cheese, tomatoes, green chilies and spices served with a giant Bavarian pretzel.

Selkirk Nachos

Selkirk Nachos

$15.99

House fried chips, topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and refried beans.

Sliders

Sliders

$10.99

Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.

Tailgate Egg Rolls

Tailgate Egg Rolls

$9.99

Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado and topped with blue cheese crumbles

Salmon Peach Salad

Salmon Peach Salad

$19.99

Seared Atlantic salmon served over mixed greens tossed in mango vinaigrette with grilled peaches, goat cheese, grape tomatoes and sliced almonds.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.99

Thinly sliced seared ahi, served over mixed greens with cucumbers, avocado, green onions, shredded carrots and mandarin oranges. Served with our poke dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Dried cranberries, avocado, feta, tomatoes, candied walnuts

Side Salad

$5.00

Crisp greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion

Side Caesar

$5.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar

Burgers

60/40 Burger

60/40 Burger

$14.99

We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.

Beef Cheeseburger

Beef Cheeseburger

$12.99

Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.99

7 oz. hand formed ground bison topped with Havarti cheese, grilled onions, garlic mayo, lettuce and sliced tomato.

Bleu & Mushroom Burger

Bleu & Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.

California Burger

California Burger

$14.49

Ground steak burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado lettuce, tomato and onions.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$12.99

Ground steak burger topped with fire roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$13.99

Ground Certified Angus Beef with out tailgate egg roll filling, pepper jelly and fried wonton strips.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Homemade veggie patty topped with grilled zucchini, fire roasted red peppers, and spinach. Served with a tomato and basil aioli

Western Burger

Western Burger

$14.49

Ground steak burger with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions and jack cheese.

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll

BLTA

BLTA

$12.99

A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.

Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese

Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

Grilled PBJ

Grilled PBJ

$10.99

Locally made huckleberry jam with crunchy peanut butter and bacon on chargrilled honey wheat.

Lobster Roll

$14.99

Lobster chunks mixed with celery, green onions, and mayonnaise on a toasted New England roll.

Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich

Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with fire roasted red and jalapeno peppers, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and Sriracha mayo on a toasted Tuscan roll.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread

1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup

1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup

$8.50

House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll

1/2 BTLA & Soup

1/2 BTLA & Soup

$8.50

A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.50

Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

$8.50

Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread

Entrees online

12 oz. Ribeye

12 oz. Ribeye

$34.99

12 oz. Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, seasoned and cooked to your desired temperature.

6oz Top Sirloin

6oz Top Sirloin

$19.99

Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin. Grilled to your desired temperature.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$15.99

Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.

Bison Ribs

Bison Ribs

$34.99

Tender ribs glazed with our bourbon BBQ sauce. Fred Flintstone would be jealous.

Bleu & Mush Sirloin

Bleu & Mush Sirloin

$21.99

Melted bleu cheese crumbles and sauteed mushrooms top our hand cut 6 oz top sirloin.

Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Hand cut top sirloin, country fried and topped with white gravy.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$33.99

6 oz. hand cut Certified Angus Beef filet wrapped in bacon.

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$17.99

Extremely tender and juicy pork ribeye grilled and topped with an apple and cranberry compote.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$24.99

Half rack of slow smoked pork ribs. Caramelized with your choice of BBQ sauce: house or bourbon

Prawns Entree

Prawns Entree

$18.99

Grilled prawns brushed with garlic butter and grilled to perfection

Salmon

$22.99

Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet.

Steak and Prawns

$27.99

Our 6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin grilled to you desired temps and served with a skewer of grilled prawns.

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lime aioli, house pico and sliced avocado.

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fried shrimp tacos tossed on our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.

Lou's Pals

Kids' Ribs

Three smoked pork ribs with your choice of bbq sauce.

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Three chicken tenders with you choice of dipping sauce.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Honey wheat bread grilled with cheddar cheese.

Kids' Hot Dogs Sliders

$5.99

Two Nathans all beef hot dog sliders. Just the right size for the kiddos.

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$4.99

A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.

Kids' PB&J

$4.99

Honey wheat bread with huckleberry jelly and peanut butter.

Kids' Plate

$4.99

One hard boiled egg, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pita triangles.

Kids' Cheeseburgers

$6.99

Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese - they fit perfectly in small palms...

Kids' Ribs

$8.99

Three smoked pork ribs with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Kids' Ice Cream

$1.99

Desserts

Brownie Skillet

Brownie Skillet

$8.99

Ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$7.99

Cooked when you order (plan for 10 minutes) & topped with vanilla ice cream

GF Choc Chip Cookie

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$8.99

Our famous chocolate chip cookie but without the gluten.

Cheesecake of the Day

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.99

Homemade cheesecake. Ask your server for today's selection.

Sides

Baked Beans - Side Order

$2.99

Baked Potato - Side Order

$4.99

Cole Slaw - Side Order

$1.99

French Fries - Side Order

$3.99

Garlic Bread - Side Order

$1.50

Guacamole - Side Order

$2.00

Loaded Mash - Side Order

$3.99

Mashed Potato - Side Order

$2.99

Potato Chips - Side Order

$2.99

Swt Potato FF - Side Order

$4.50

Veggies - Side Order

$2.99

Bottled and Canned Beer

Budweiser BTL

Budweiser BTL

$3.75
Bud Light BTL

Bud Light BTL

$3.75
Coors BTL

Coors BTL

$3.75
Coors Light BTL

Coors Light BTL

$3.75
Corona BTL

Corona BTL

$5.00
Dos Equis XX BTL

Dos Equis XX BTL

$5.00
Kokanee BTL

Kokanee BTL

$3.50
Michelob Ultra BTL

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.75
Miller Lite BTL

Miller Lite BTL

$3.75
PBR Can

PBR Can

$3.50
Clausthaler N/A BTL

Clausthaler N/A BTL

$4.50
Heineken 0.0 BTL

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$4.50

Canned Cocktails (Copy)

Cutwater Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Cutwater Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$7.00
Cutwater Margarita

Cutwater Margarita

$7.00
Dry Fly Bloody Mary

Dry Fly Bloody Mary

$7.00
Dry Fly Gin and Tonic

Dry Fly Gin and Tonic

$7.00

Dry Fly Huck Lemon

$7.00

$7.00
Dry Fly Moscow Mule

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

$7.00

10 Barrel Brewing Mai Tai

$7.00

$7.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Bex Riesling Btl

Bex Riesling Btl

$28.00
Brownstone Pinot Gris Btl

Brownstone Pinot Gris Btl

$28.00
Carmenet Chardonnay Btl

Carmenet Chardonnay Btl

$32.00
Love Idaho Rose Btl

Love Idaho Rose Btl

$28.00
CMS Sauv Blanc Btl

CMS Sauv Blanc Btl

$36.00
Raeburn Chardonnay Btl

Raeburn Chardonnay Btl

$35.00
Segura Aria Brut Btl

Segura Aria Brut Btl

$36.00
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay Btl

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay Btl

$20.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Bogle Cabernet Btl

Bogle Cabernet Btl

$30.00
4Vines Truant Zin Btl

4Vines Truant Zin Btl

$34.00
Elsa Bianchi Malbec Btl

Elsa Bianchi Malbec Btl

$32.00
Trinity Oaks Cab Btl

Trinity Oaks Cab Btl

$24.00
Drumheller Merlot Btl

Drumheller Merlot Btl

$32.00
Love Red Blend Btl

Love Red Blend Btl

$28.00
Line 39 Pinot Noir Btl

Line 39 Pinot Noir Btl

$30.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Evans Brothers' Coffee

$2.99

Evans Brothers' Decaf

$2.99

Kids' Soda

$0.99

Kids' Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids' Milk

$0.99

Kids' Choc Milk

$0.99

Kids' Grapefruit Juice

$0.99

Kids' Huckleberry Lemonade

$1.99

Kids' OJ

$0.99

Kids' Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Catering Items

Eggroll Platter 40

$55.00

Pinwheel Platter 40-45

$50.00

Bruschetta 40

$45.00

Baby Back Ribs 40

$120.00

Pulled Pork Sliders 40

$120.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders 40

$120.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$32.00

Baked Beans 2.5 Gal

$160.00

Potato Salad 2.5 gal

$120.00

Bulk Pulled Pork

$15.99
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 24 beers on tap, you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful sunsets from out patio.

6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd, Athol, ID 83801

