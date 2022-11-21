Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Location
143 Century Square Dr, suite 110, COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
No Reviews
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Corn Fusion - HEB on Texas & Holleman
No Reviews
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman) College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
No Reviews
520 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in COLLEGE STATION
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurant
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
More near COLLEGE STATION