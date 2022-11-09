Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sweetly Bakery & Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

1214 Southwest Scotton Way

Suite 105

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
DBL Meat (Sausage, Egg, Bacon & Cheese)
Latte

Coffee

Stumptown - BLACK

$2.99+

96oz Barista Box - ANY BLACK COFFEE

$19.99

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.35+

Doppio - Espresso Double

$1.99

Americano

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Cortado

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Macchiato

$2.99+

Breve

$3.99+

Italian Soda

$3.50

Refrigerated Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.99

Italian Sparkling Water

$1.99

Coke

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Rockstar

$2.99

20oz cup of water

$0.50

Tea/Chai

Chai Latte

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.99+

ORGANIC Blend 333 Rosehips, Peppermint and Chamomile

$2.99

ORGANIC Breakfast Blend

$2.99

ORGANIC Earl Grey

$2.99

ORGANIC Ginger Peach

$2.99

ORGANIC Jasmine Green

$2.99

Iced Tea - classic

$4.25+

Peach Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.75+

Strawberry Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.75+

Lemonade

Lemonade with 100% Juice

$2.99+

Sweetly Boost

20oz Iced Energy Drink

$5.25

Sweetly Smoothie

Tropical Real Berry - 24oz

$6.50

Strawberry & Bananas

$6.50

BARS

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.25

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Coffee Cake

$3.99

BUNDT/LOAF

Single Loaf Slice

$3.99

Bundt Slice

$3.99Out of stock

COOKIES

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip

$3.99

Pecan Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$3.99

Madeleine Crème Brulee

$4.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Mini Cookie

$2.99

CROISSANTS

Plain Butter Croissant

$3.99

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Sugar Croissant

$3.99

CUPCAKES

Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake

$3.25

Chocolate Rose Buttercream

$3.25

Confetti Buttercream Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Marble Buttercream Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Marble Creamcheese

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Oreo - Cream Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

BEIGNET

Triple Chocolate beignets

$7.99

Berry Beignets

$7.99

TURNOVERS

Apple turnover

$4.25

Raisin Roll

Personal Tarts

Fresh Fruit Tart

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$4.99

Lime Meringue Tart

$4.99Out of stock

S'Mores Tart

$4.99Out of stock

Love Tart

$4.99Out of stock

Coconut Tart

$4.99

Intelligentsia

Black Cat Espresso

$17.99

Intelligentsia Specialty Coffee

$22.99

9oz Coco Tin

$12.99

Stumptown

Stumptown coffee Bag

$18.99

323 Coffee

323 - 12 oz Coffee bag

$18.99

SAKU

3oz Bags of SAKU Superfood

$23.99

Kids Menu

Applesauce

$1.79

Fruit Juice Box

$1.75

Milk - Chocolate

$1.99

Steamer

$2.50

KIDS - Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bag of chips

$0.99

9oz Lemonade - Strawberry

$2.50

Grilled Cheese & Ham Sandwich

$5.99

12oz Milk

$0.99

Sandwiches

DBL Meat (Sausage, Egg, Bacon & Cheese)

$7.25

Classic Ham (Ham, Egg & Cheese)

$6.99

Turkey Pesto Croissant

$7.50

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Ciabatta BLT

$6.99

Smoked Bacon, Egg & Gouda

$7.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a large variety of sweet and savory items!

Website

Location

1214 Southwest Scotton Way, Suite 105, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Directions

Gallery
Sweetly Bakery & Cafe image
Sweetly Bakery & Cafe image
Sweetly Bakery & Cafe image

