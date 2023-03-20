Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Heads 1812 Montgomery Street

1812 Montgomery Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

FOOD

APPETIZERS

QUESO BLANCO

$9.00

Chihuahua cheese, crema, pico de Gallo

LOADED QUESO

$11.00

Chorizo or ground sirloin, pico de Gallo, crema, guacamole. Served with chips

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Served with sweetcorn chips

CHILI PINEAPPLE

$6.00

Fresh cut pineapple, chili-salt

ELOTE

$7.00

Roasted corn off the cob, garlic aioli, crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro, lime (V)

CHARRO BEANS

$5.00

BOURBON BLACK BEANS

$5.00

QUESADILLA

$12.00

LOADED NACHOS

$17.50

Sweetcorn chips, queso blanco, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, grilled jalapeños, guacamole

SALSA

$6.00

BREAKFAST

BACON & EGG

$4.50

Scrambled eggs, Texas Wright Bacon, cheese

VEGGIE & EGG

$3.50

Scrambled eggs, spinach, bell pepper, calabaza, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

CHORIZO& EGG

$4.00

Scrambled eggs, spicy pork sausage, cheddar cheese

BRISKET & EGG

$4.50

scrambled eggs, slow cooked chipotle brisket

PAPAS & EGG

$3.50

Scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese

TEXACANA

$4.00

Scrambled eggs, sautéed pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese

EGG & CHEESE

$3.25

TACOS

$2 Crispy Beef

$2.00

BB VEG

$4.25

Bourbon black beans, spinach, bell peppers, calabaza, mushrooms (V)

BRISKET

$5.50

Slow cooked chipotle brisket, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

CARNITAS

$4.95

Beer braised pork shoulder, green cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

CHARRED AVOCADO

$4.25

Avocado charred over an open flame, topped with purple pickled slaw, roasted corn, onion, cilantro, crispy mushrooms (V,GF)

CHICKEN

$4.95

Chicken thighs, stewed tomato, onion, cilantro, pico de Gallo, queso fresco

CRISPY BEEF

$4.25

Ground sirloin, cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco in crunchy shell

CRISPY MUSHROOM

$4.25

Beer battered mushrooms, creamy avocado-cilantro yogurt, shallots (V)

GULF SHRIMP

$5.95

Grilled shrimp, pickled purple slaw, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

REDFISH

$5.95

Blackened redfish with charred tomatillo salsa, lemon

Taco Plate

$14.00

ACHIOTE STEAK

$5.95

DESSERTS

Churros

$6.00

ADD ONS

AVOCADO

$0.50

SLICED JALAPENO

$0.50

BACON

$1.00

CHORIZ0

$0.50

VEGGIES

$0.50

POTATOES

$0.50

PICKLED SLAW

$0.50

LIQUOR

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

TITOS

$7.00

WELL VODKA

GIN

WELL GIN

$8.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$8.00

CAPT MORGAN SPICED

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

TEQUILA

1942 2 OZ

$30.00

CASA DE KAHLO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$12.00

CHOPIN

$10.00

CLASE AZUL2OZ

$30.00

CODIGO BLANCO

$11.00

CODIGO REP.

$12.00

CODIGO ROSA

$10.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$8.00

EL DIABLO

$10.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$7.00

ES-PALOMA

$7.00

ESPOLON MX CANDY

$5.00

GS ANEJO SHOT

$12.00

HERRA U ANEJO

$14.00

HERRADURA REPO

$12.00

LALO

$12.00

MAESTRO DOBEL ANEJO

$8.00

MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE

$8.00

OCHO REPO

$13.00

OPEN LIQUOR

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

REKYA

$7.00

SOCORRO BLANCO

$9.00

SOCORRO REPO

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

VOLCAN BLANCO

$10.00

BANHEZ JOVEN

$8.00

WHISKEY

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

CUTTY SARK

$7.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$7.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

TX BOURBON

$12.00

TX WHISKEY

$9.00

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$10.00

WOODFORD OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

SCOTCH

WELL SCOTCH

$7.00

COCKTAILS

$5 BIT MARGARITA

$5.00

$5 FROZEN BIT MARGARITA

$5.00

BARREL RESTED MARGARITA

$14.00

BARREL RESTED MARGARITA PITCHER

$70.00

BIT MARG FROZEN

$9.00

BIT MARG ROCKS

$9.00

BIT MARGARITA PITCHER

$50.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

CHICHICAPA

$12.00

COWBOY OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$10.00

CUCUMBER PITCHER

$50.00

CUCUMBER-JALAPENO MARG

$12.00

CUCUMBER-JALAPENO MARG PITCHER

$50.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

MAESTRO DOBEL OLD FASHION

$12.00

MANGO PALETA

$12.00

MARIA'S TOP SHELF

$12.00

MARIA'S TOP SHELF PITCHER

$60.00

MEX MULE

$11.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$4.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

PALOMA WITH A TWIST

$11.00

PITCHER CUCUMBER/JAL

$55.00

PITCHER GRPFRUIT PALOMA

$55.00

SANCHO

$9.00

SANGRIA

$9.00

SEASONAL MARGARITA

$12.00

SEASONAL MARGARITA PITCHER

$70.00

EL DIABLO

$10.00

PULGARITA

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

PITCHERS

BEER

BOTTLED BEER

SHINER BOCK

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

OPEN BEER

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

MICHELADA $$

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

LONE STAR

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

COORS LITE

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BEER BUCKET

$20.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

CANNED BEER

MARTIN HOUSE SALTY LADY

$7.00Out of stock

RAHR PANTALONES

$7.00Out of stock

TECATE

$5.00

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$7.00Out of stock

DEEP ELLUM NEATO BANDITO

$7.00

4 CORNERS EL CHINGON IPA

$7.00

WILD ACRE TEXAS BLONDE

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon

$3.00

RAHR BLONDE

$7.00

DEEP ELLUM IPA

$7.00

WINE

HOUSE RED

$9.00

HOUSE WHITE

$9.00

J ROGET CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

12OZ COFFEE

$2.75

AGUAS

$4.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.25

JALAPENO SWEET TEA

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.25

COCA-COLA DIET

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

MILK

$2.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00Out of stock

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.00

LIMEAIDE

$3.00

KIDS

TACOS

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE TACO

$5.00

KIDS VEGGIE TACO

$5.00

KIDS GROUND BEEF

$5.00

KIDS BRISKET TACO

KIDS QUESADILLAS

KIDS CHICKEN DILLA

$5.00

GROUND BEEF

$5.00

VEGGIE

$5.00

CHEESE

$5.00

BRISKET

$5.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

TANK TOP

TANK TOP

$20.00

GIRLS TANK TOP

TEE SHIRT

TEE SHIRT

$22.00

RETRO TEE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Scratch kitchen taco shop and bar. Come in and enjoy the party!

1812 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107

