Taco Vado
1327 West Northwest Boulevard
Spokane, WA 99205
Main Menu
SNACKS
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
(Vegan, Spicy)
- Chips & Guacamole$10.00
(Vegan)
- Chips & Queso$11.00
(vegetarian)
- Chips & Bean Dip$8.00
(Vegan)
- Loaded Rice & Beans$8.00
(vegetarian) Black Beans, Roja Salsa, Pico, Served w/ Chips
- Loaded Queso$14.00
Choice of meat (Pork/Beef +$1), Queso Dip, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico, Jalapeno, Served w/ Chips
- Quesadilla$8.50
Flour Tortilla, Cheese. (add pork or chicken +$3 / beef +$4)
- Nachos$13.00
Queso, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Avocado, Sour Cream. (add pork or chicken +$3 / beef +$4)
- Triple Double Dipper$24.00
Chips & Salsa, Chips & Guacamole, Chips & Queso
Standard Burritos
- Standard Burrito - Bean$6.00
Black Beans, Salsa Roja
- Standard Burrito - Carnitas$11.50
Shredded Pork, Cheese, Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Pico. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Standard Burrito - Adovada$12.00
Red chili pork, rice, cheese, beans, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, pico
- Standard Burrito - Barbacoa$13.00
Shredded beef, cheese, rice, beans, cabbage, cilantro, salsa roja, pico
- Standard Burrito - Chile Verde (spicy)$13.00
Hatch chili beef, cheese, rice, beans, cabbage, cilantro, pico
- Standard Burrito - Poblano$12.00
Roasted poblano, rice, cheese, queso, beans, salsa roja, sour cream
- Standard Burrito - Chicken$12.00
Chicken, Cheese, Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Pico. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Standard Tacos
Salads
- Kale & Cashew (Vegan)$14.00
Kale, avocado, cabbage, cashew, cilantro, mint, green onion, sesame soy vinaigrette
- Joy (Vegan)$15.00
Quinoa, kale, cebolita slaw, salsa roja, avocado, pico, pickled red onions, pickled jalepenos
- Raw (Vegan)$15.00
Cabbage, cauliflower, almonds, avocado, almond arbol, avo crema, cilantro, pickled red onions, sesame seeds
Plates/Bowls
- Carnitas Bowl$14.00
Shredded pork, avocado, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa verde, pico, cilantro
- Adovada Bowl$14.00
Red chili pork, avocado, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa verde, pico
- Barbacoa Bowl$15.00
Shredded beef, avocado, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa roja, pico, cilantro
- Chile Verde (Spicy) Bowl$15.00
Hatch chili beef, avocado, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa roja, pico, cilantro
- Chicken Bowl$14.00
Shredded pork, avocado, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa verde, pico, cilantro
- Pork Dinner Plate$17.00
Choice of carnitas or adovada, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa, pico, cilantro, (choice of Tortillas: flour x2 or corn x4)
- Beef Dinner Plate$18.00
Choice of barbacoa or chile verde, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa, pico, cilantro, (choice of Tortillas: flour x2 or corn x4)
- Chicken Dinner Plate$17.00
Chicken, rice, beans, cebolita slaw, salsa, pico, cilantro, (choice of Tortillas: flour x2 or corn x4)
Sides
Kids Menu
- Kid Rito$4.00
Pick 3 Ingredients - Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
- Roller$2.00
Pick 2 Ingredients - Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
- Kids Cup$4.00
Pick 3 Ingredients
- Big Kid Quesadilla$7.00
12" Flour Tortilla - Shredded Cheese
- Little Kiddo Quesadilla$2.00
6" Flour Tortilla - Shredded Cheese
- Kid's Breakfast Plate$8.00
Scrambled Eggs, Pancake, Fruit
- Kids Pancake$7.00
Butter, Syrup, Whipped Cream.
- Kid French Toast$7.00
Butter, Syrup, Whipped Cream.
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Snacks & Sides
- Pancake$8.50
Maple syrup, butter, whipped cream, fresh fruit
- Vegan Pancake$8.50
Maple syrup, date butter, fresh fruit
- Avocado Toast$11.00
(Vegan) Mashed avocado, pickled red onion, chili flake
- French Toast$11.50
Sourdough, fruit, maple syrup, cinnamon, frosting, butter
- Chia Pudding$5.50
Chia, flax, blueberry, banana, coconut milk, almonds, mint, brown sugar, agave
- Fruit Cup$5.00
Seasonal
Breakfast Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito - Carnitas$11.50
Shredded pork, eggs, cheese, black beans, salsa verde, pico
- Breakfast Burrito - Adovada$12.00
Red chili pork, eggs, cheese, black beans, salsa verde, pico
- Breakfast Burrito - Barbacoa$13.00
Shredded beef, eggs, cheese, black beans, salsa roja, pico
- Breakfast Burrito - Chile Verde$13.00
(Spicy) Hatch chile beef, eggs, cheese, black beans, pico
- Breakfast Burrito - The LuLu$11.00
(Vegetarian) Avocado, eggs, cheese, black beans, salsa roja, pico
- Breakfast Burrito - San Pedro$12.00
(Vegetarian) Roasted poblano, eggs, cheese, queso, salsa, black beans
Breakfast Tacos
- Breakfast Vado$5.00
Pork adovada, eggs, salsa verde, cilantro
- Pork & Eggs$4.75
Pork carnitas, eggs, salsa verde
- Steak & Eggs$6.00
Barbacoa beef, eggs, salsa roja
- Santa Fe$6.00
(Spicy) Chile verde beef, eggs, shredded cheese
- The Eggleston$5.00
(Vegetarian) Avocado, eggs, queso
- Ocean Beach$4.50
(Vegetarian) Black beans, eggs, queso, pico
Breakfast Bowls/Plates
- Breakfast Bowl$15.00
Choice of (Beef, Pork, Or Avocado), eggs, black beans, avocado, cheese, salsa, pico
- Migas Bowl$16.00
Choice of meat (Beef or Pork), eggs, corn tortilla, shredded cheese, avocado, salsa, pico, pickled veggies
- Vegetarian Migas Bowl$14.00
(Vegetarian) Eggs, black beans, corn tortilla, shredded cheese, avocado, salsa, pico, pickled veggies
- Breakfast Plate$12.00
Choice of (Beef, Pork, Or Avocado), three scrambled eggs, pico, black beans, salsa, (choice of Tortillas: flour x2 or corn x4)
Vegan Menu
Vegan Snacks & Sides
Vegan Burritos
Vegan Tacos
Vegan Salads
- Kale & Cashew$14.00
Kale, avocado, cabbage, cashew, cilantro, mint, green onion, sesame soy vinaigrette
- Joy$15.00
Quinoa, Kale, Cebollita Dressing, Salsa Roja, Avocado, Pico, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos.
- Raw
(Spicy) Cabbage, Cauliflower, Almonds, Avocado, Almond Arbol, Avo Crema, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Sesame Seeds.
Vegan Bowls & Plates
- Vego Bowl$14.00
Avocado, Black Beans, Rice, Cebollita Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa, Pico, Pickled Veggies.
- Ojai Bowl$15.00
(Spicy) Cebollita Slaw, Roasted Cauliflower, Rice, Beans, Almond Arbol, Avo Crema, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions
- Mushroom Bowl$16.00
Bulgogi style mushrooms, rice, carrots, broccoli, sesame seeds, green onion.
- Vegan Plate$16.00
Avocado, Cebollita Slaw, Rice, Beans, Pico, Pickled veggies, Cilantro, (choice of Tortillas: flour x2 or corn x4)