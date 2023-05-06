Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacoholics - Sea Girt 2204 NJ-35

No reviews yet

2204 NJ-35

Sea Girt, NJ 08750

POP MENU Online

Tacos Truck Style

Signature tacos!
Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), crack bbq sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), bang sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), sriracha aioli, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), general tso's sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), cilantro lime crema sauce, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, coleslaw, cheese, and red cabbage. (Fish is fried white fish).

Burritos/Bowls Truck Style

Signature burritos or bowls!
Buffalo Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

Buffalo Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Chicken burrito, buffalo sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Southwest Chipotle Beef Burrito (Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Beef Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Beef burrito, southwest chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Bang Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)

Bang Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)

$11.99

Shrimp burrito, bang sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.

Coconut Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)

Coconut Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)

$11.99

Coconut shrimp burrito, honey chipotle, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and pineapple.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Chicken burrito, honey chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Crack BBQ Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

Crack BBQ Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Chicken burrito, crack bbq sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Southwest Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Chicken burrito, southwest chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

General Tso's Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

General Tso's Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)

$10.99

Chicken burrito, general tso's sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Crack BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

Crack BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Crack bbq chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, crack bbq sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Southwest Chipotle Steak Quesadilla

Southwest Chipotle Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Southwest chipotle steak quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & southwest chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

General Tso's Chicken Quesadilla

General Tso's Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

General tso's chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, general tso's sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Bang Shrimp Quesadilla

Bang Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Bang shrimp quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, bang sauce, grilled or crispy shrimp. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Coconut Shrimp Honey Chipotle Quesadilla

Coconut Shrimp Honey Chipotle Quesadilla

$11.99

Coconut shrimp quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & honey chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

Honey Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Honey chipotle chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, honey chipotle sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Southwest Chipotle Beef Quesadilla

Southwest Chipotle Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Southwest chipotle beef quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & southwest chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Fried Avocado Quesadilla

Fried Avocado Quesadilla

$11.99

Fried avocado quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & cilantro lime crema sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Entree Build Your Own

Build Your Own.
Tacos (2)

Tacos (2)

Build Your Own. Includes chips.

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$3.99

Build Your Own. Includes chips.

Burrito

Burrito

Build Your Own.

Bowl

Bowl

Build Your Own.

Salad

Salad

Build Your Own. Includes lettuce base.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Build Your Own. Includes mozzarella cheese.

Nachos

Nachos

Build Your Own. Includes chips and queso base.

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$1.00

Build Your Own. Includes waffle fries and queso base.

Sides

Chips

Chips

$2.99
Chips with Mild

Chips with Mild

$4.49
Chips with Medium

Chips with Medium

$4.49
Chips with Hot

Chips with Hot

$4.49
Chips with Guacamole

Chips with Guacamole

$5.49
Chips with Queso

Chips with Queso

$5.49
Side Queso

Side Queso

$2.49
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$2.49
Side Rice, Beans, Salsa, Specialty Sauce, Sour Cream, Ranch

Side Rice, Beans, Salsa, Specialty Sauce, Sour Cream, Ranch

Side Waffle Fries

Side Waffle Fries

$4.99
Side Waffle Fries with Queso

Side Waffle Fries with Queso

$7.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (2) with Chips & Juice

Chicken Tenders (2) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Kids Quesadilla with Chips & Juice

Kids Quesadilla with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Beef Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Beef Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Grilled Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Grilled Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Crispy Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Crispy Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.49

Single Tacos

Taco (1) Build Your Own

Taco (1) Build Your Own

Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)

Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco

Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)

Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)

Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00

Catering Menu

Catering Taco Bar (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Half Chicken/Half Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

Half Chicken/Half Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$160.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Veggie Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

Veggie Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Catering Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$135.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Crispy Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Crispy Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$135.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Beef Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$135.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Tofu Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Tofu Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$135.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Shrimp Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$165.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Veggie Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Veggie Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$135.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Platters and Sides

Brown Rice (Serves 10)

$20.00

White Rice (Serves 10)

$20.00

Black Beans (Serves 10)

$20.00

Pinto Beans (Serves 10)

$20.00

Guacamole (Pint)

$12.00

Guacamole (Quart)

$20.00

Queso (Pint)

$12.00

Queso (Quart)

$20.00

Chips (Half Tray)

$12.00

Chips (Full Tray)

$16.00

Chips & Salsa (Full Tray) (Pint of Medium Salsa)

$22.00

Mild Salsa (Pint)

$12.00

Medium Salsa (Pint)

$12.00

Hot Salsa (Pint)

$12.00

Sour Cream (Pint)

$12.00

Ranch (Pint)

$12.00

Add Single Person (Taco Bar)

Add Grilled Chicken (1 Person)

$13.00

Add Beef (1 Person)

$13.00

Add Half Grilled Chicken/Half Beef (1 Person)

$13.00

Add Grilled Shrimp (1 Person)

$16.00

Add Veggie (1 Person)

$13.00

Add Single Person (Burrito Box)

Add Grilled Chicken (1 Person)

$13.50

Add Crispy Chicken (1 Person)

$13.50

Add Beef (1 Person)

$13.50

Add Tofu (1 Person)

$13.50

Add Grilled Shrimp (1 Person)

$16.50

Add Veggie (1 Person)

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Tacoholics

Location

2204 NJ-35, Sea Girt, NJ 08750

