Tacoholics - Sea Girt 2204 NJ-35
2204 NJ-35
Sea Girt, NJ 08750
POP MENU Online
Tacos Truck Style
Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), crack bbq sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), bang sauce, lettuce, and cheese.
Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), sriracha aioli, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.
Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), general tso's sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), cilantro lime crema sauce, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.
Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, coleslaw, cheese, and red cabbage. (Fish is fried white fish).
Burritos/Bowls Truck Style
Buffalo Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)
Chicken burrito, buffalo sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Southwest Chipotle Beef Burrito (Truck Style)
Beef burrito, southwest chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Bang Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)
Shrimp burrito, bang sauce, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.
Coconut Shrimp Burrito (Truck Style)
Coconut shrimp burrito, honey chipotle, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and pineapple.
Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)
Chicken burrito, honey chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Crack BBQ Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)
Chicken burrito, crack bbq sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)
Chicken burrito, southwest chipotle sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
General Tso's Chicken Burrito (Truck Style)
Chicken burrito, general tso's sauce, white rice, black beans, mild salsa (pico de gallo), lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Crack BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Crack bbq chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, crack bbq sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Southwest Chipotle Steak Quesadilla
Southwest chipotle steak quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & southwest chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
General Tso's Chicken Quesadilla
General tso's chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, general tso's sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Bang Shrimp Quesadilla
Bang shrimp quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, bang sauce, grilled or crispy shrimp. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Coconut Shrimp Honey Chipotle Quesadilla
Coconut shrimp quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & honey chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Honey Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
Honey chipotle chicken quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, honey chipotle sauce, grilled or crispy chicken. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Southwest Chipotle Beef Quesadilla
Southwest chipotle beef quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & southwest chipotle sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Fried Avocado Quesadilla
Fried avocado quesadilla includes a 12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, & cilantro lime crema sauce. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Entree Build Your Own
Tacos (2)
Build Your Own. Includes chips.
Tacos (3)
Build Your Own. Includes chips.
Burrito
Build Your Own.
Bowl
Build Your Own.
Salad
Build Your Own. Includes lettuce base.
Quesadilla
Build Your Own. Includes mozzarella cheese.
Nachos
Build Your Own. Includes chips and queso base.
Nacho Fries
Build Your Own. Includes waffle fries and queso base.
Sides
Kids Menu
Single Tacos
Taco (1) Build Your Own
Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)
Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)
Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)
Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)
Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)
Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)
General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)
Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)
Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)
Catering Menu
Catering Taco Bar (10 Person Minimum)
Grilled Chicken Tacos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.
Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.
Half Chicken/Half Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.
Veggie Tacos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.
Catering Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
Grilled Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Crispy Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Beef Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Tofu Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Grilled Shrimp Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Veggie Burritos (10 Person Minimum)
10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.
Platters and Sides
Brown Rice (Serves 10)
White Rice (Serves 10)
Black Beans (Serves 10)
Pinto Beans (Serves 10)
Guacamole (Pint)
Guacamole (Quart)
Queso (Pint)
Queso (Quart)
Chips (Half Tray)
Chips (Full Tray)
Chips & Salsa (Full Tray) (Pint of Medium Salsa)
Mild Salsa (Pint)
Medium Salsa (Pint)
Hot Salsa (Pint)
Sour Cream (Pint)
Ranch (Pint)
Add Single Person (Taco Bar)
2204 NJ-35, Sea Girt, NJ 08750