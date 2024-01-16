- Home
Tacoria 5 - Morristown
No reviews yet
52 South Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Menu
Hand Crafted Tacos
- Taco - Tinga$4.10
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Grilled Chicken$4.10
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Chorizo$4.10
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Al Pastor$5.10
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Steak$5.10
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$4.10
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Rajas (Veggie)$4.10
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$4.10
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$5.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Mission Style Burritos
- Burrito - Tinga$10.60
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Grilled Chicken$10.60
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Chorizo$10.60
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Al Pastor$12.10
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Steak$12.10
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$10.60
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Rajas (Veggie)$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Box - Burrito
- Box - Tinga$10.60
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Grilled Chicken$10.60
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Chorizo$10.60
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Al Pastor$12.10
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Steak$12.10
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$10.60
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Rajas (Veggie)$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
- Box - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Quesadillas Suiza
- Quesadilla - Tinga$9.95
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken$9.95
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Chorizo$9.95
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Al Pastor$11.45
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Steak$11.45
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa
- Quesadilla - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$9.95
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Rajas (Veggie)$9.95
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$9.95
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$11.45
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Veggie)$9.95
Cheese only, no salsa, no crema (Vegetarian) *Melted Cheese in a flour tortilla.
Viva La Nachos - Full
- Full - Tinga$16.00
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Grilled Chicken$16.00
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Chorizo$16.00
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Al Pastor$19.00
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Steak$19.00
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$16.00
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Rajas (Veggie)$16.00
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$16.00
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$19.00
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - No Protein$16.00
No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with Smokey Roja salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Viva La Nachos - Pie
- Pie - Tinga$9.00
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Grilled Chicken$9.00
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Chorizo$9.00
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Al Pastor$10.50
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Steak$10.50
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Golden Avocado (Veggie)$9.00
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Rajas (Veggie)$9.00
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)$9.00
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)$10.50
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - No Protein (Veggie)$9.00
No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
En-Salad-A
- Salad - Tinga$10.60
Spicy pulled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Grilled Chicken$10.60
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Chorizo$10.60
Spicy pork *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Al Pastor$12.10
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Steak$12.10
Spice marinated grilled steak paired *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Golden Avocado$10.60
Fried avocado (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Rajas$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Brussels Sprouts$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Beyond Tacorizo$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Small Bites
- Mexican Street Corn$4.95
Roasted sweet corn smothered with chipotle aioli and topped with cilantro & Cotija cheese
- Golden Avocado (2 pcs)$3.50
Sliced avocado battered in Tacoria's spice blend and fried. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.
- Chips & Guac$5.50
Fresh house-made chips paired with our awesome Guac.
- Chips & Pico De Gallo$4.50
Fresh house-made chips paired with our refreshing house-made Pico de Gallo.
- Chips$2.50
Fresh cut corn tortillas seasoned with salt and lime
- Guacamole - Side$3.50
Avocado, jalepeno, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice
- Pico De Gallo - Side$2.50
Tomatoes, onions, jalepeno, cilantro, fresh lime juice
Dessert
Sides
- Rice - Side$2.50
White rice seasoned with Tacoria’s house blend of spices
- Brown Rice - Side$2.50
Brown rice seasoned with Tacoria's house blend of spices
- Corn Tortilla - Side$0.25
- Flour Tortilla - Side$0.50
- Beans - Side$2.50
Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)
- Pineapple Lime Dressing$1.50
House made pineapple lime dressing from scratch
- Lettuce - Side$0.50
- Nutella - Side$2.00
- Sliced Avocado - Side$1.25
Plain ole sliced avocado, no frills.
- Brussels Sprouts - Side$4.50
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian)
Vegan Menu
Hand Crafted Tacos (VEGAN)
- Taco - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$4.10
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Rajas (VEGAN)$4.10
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$4.10
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
- Taco - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$5.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Mission Style Burritos (VEGAN)
- Burrito - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$10.60
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Rajas (VEGAN)$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Burrito - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito Box (VEGAN)
- Box - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$10.60
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
- Box - Rajas (VEGAN)$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
- Box - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
- Box - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
En-Salad-A (VEGAN)
- Salad - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$10.60
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Rajas (VEGAN)$10.60
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$10.60
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
- Salad - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$12.10
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
FULL - Nachos (VEGAN)
- Full - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$16.00
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Rajas (VEGAN)$16.00
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$16.00
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Full - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$19.00
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, salsa & black beans. Topped with Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
PIE - Nachos (VEGAN)
- Pie - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)$9.00
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, salsa & black beans. Topped with Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
- Pie - Rajas (VEGAN)$9.00
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)$9.00
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
- Pie - Tacorizo (VEGAN)$10.50
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Small Bites (VEGAN)
Kids Menu
Hand Crafted Tacos (Kids)
- Single Taco - Steak (Kids)$3.75
Spice marinated grilled steak *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)
- Single Taco - Grilled Chicken (Kids)$2.75
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)
Quesadilla Suiza (Kids)
- Quesadilla - Steak (Kids)$8.00
Spice marinated grilled steak *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken (Kids)$7.00
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Kids)$5.00
Cheese Only *Quesadilla with only cheese on a flour tortilla
Box - Burrito (Kids)
- Box - Steak (Kids)$8.00
Spice marinated grilled steak *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.
- Box - Grilled Chicken (Kids)$7.00
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.
- Box - Rice & Beans (Kids)$5.00
Seasoned white rice with black beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
