  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Ybor - 1600 E. 8th Avenue Tampa, FL 33605
A map showing the location of Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Ybor City View gallery

Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Ybor City

review star

No reviews yet

1600 East 8th Avenue

Tampa, FL 33605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BREW HOUSE PRETZEL

$10.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$14.00

CAJUN FRIES

$10.00

CHEESE & ALE DIP

$10.00

CHIPS, SALSA, & QUESO

$11.00

CIDER WINGS

$14.00

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

SEASONAL HUMMUS

$10.00

SMALL PLATES

BUFF CHIC POT SKINS

$12.00

CANTONESE CALAMARI

$13.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

CRAB & SHRIMP CAKE

$15.00

FL FRY BASKET

$17.00

SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF DAY

$5.00+

ONION SOUP

$5.00+

BEER CHEESE SOUP

$5.00+

BUTCHERS CHILI

$6.00+

BUFF CHIC COBB

$14.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

CHOPPED SALAD/STEAK N BACON

$15.00

GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$17.00

CHICKEN SPIN SALAD

$14.00

HANDHELDS

15TH STREET BURGER

$14.00

BLACK N BLUE

$14.00

BLACKENED CHIC SAND

$13.00

BREWHOUSE BURGER

$13.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.00

CUBAN

$14.00

GREEK BURGER

$15.00

SW BLACK BEAN BURGER

$10.00

TATANKA BURGER

$16.00

THE BOMB

$15.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

ENTREES

CAJUN PASTA

$18.50

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

PARM HERB SALMON

$24.00

MEATLOAF

$16.00

SALMON SHRIMP N GRITS

$22.00

SHEPHERDS PIE

$12.00

TBBC SIRLOIN

$18.00

PIZZA & CALZONES

BREWERS CHOICE

$14.00

BYO CALZONE

$12.00

NY CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

STEAK N MUSH PIZZA

$14.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.00

WILD MUSHROOM

$13.00

DESSERTS

APPLE CRISP

$7.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$8.00

SIDES

BROCCOLI

$3.00

CAJUN FRIES

$6.00

CARROTS, SIDE

$1.00

CELERY, SIDE

$1.00

CHIPS, SIDE

$2.50

CIABATTA, SIDE

$2.50

CRACKERS, SIDE

$1.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FRUIT, SIDE

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

NAAN, SIDE

$2.50

PLANTAINS, SIDE

$3.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.00+

SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.00

WHITE CHEDDAR MASH

$5.00

SIDE DRESSINGS

SIDE AVOCADO CREMA

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

SIDE BEERBQ

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE BOMB SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE FIRE CRACKER SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE GREEK DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE GUAC

$1.50

SIDE HABANERO TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE HELL FIRE

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE ISLAND SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENO AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY

$1.00

SIDE OIL & VIN

$0.50

SIDE PRETZEL CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE PRETZEL MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$3.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.50

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

NUTELLA SANDWICH

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

New York New York Ybor City
orange starNo Reviews
1512 East 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Metz Culinary Management - HCC Ybor
orange starNo Reviews
2112 N 15th St Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
The Bricks
orange star4.1 • 760
1327 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Big Easy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1704 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Roast Deli + Social Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1930 E 7th Ave Ste B tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Sushi house
orange starNo Reviews
1901 N 19th St Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston