Shareables

K.F.C.

$14.00

Korean fried chicken tossed in a chili garlic sauce. Served with house pickles.

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00+

Okonomiyaki style waffle with fried chicken. Topped with kewpie, maple soy, oko sauce, furikake.

Okonomiyaki Waffle

$16.00

Okonomiyaki style waffle topped with kewpie, oko sauce, bonito, scallion, ginger.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried brussel sprouts with miso caesar dressing, puffed rice, cured egg yolk, lemon, togorashi, scallion.

Oyster Mushroom

$15.00

Sporeattic Oyster mushrooms sauteed with koji butter, topped with crispy onion, scallions, microgreens, sesame.

Edamame

$11.00

Wok fired with balsamic glaze, chili & garlic.

Shishito Peppers

$15.00

Wok fired and topped with furikake, kewpie, lemon, shoyu.

Bowls

Summer Ramen

$18.00

Chilled ramen noodles & dashi, kimchi tare, soft boiled egg, wasabi, ginger, cucumber.

Dan-Dan

$21.00

Ramen noodles tossed with mustard, chili crisp, & pork shoulder. Topped with cilantro, soft boiled egg, pickles, cucumber.

Wagyu Yakisoba

$27.00

Wok fired local wagyu & ramen noodles. Soy glaze, onsen egg, lime, cabbage, cucumber, cilantro.

Thai Curry

$21.00

Spicy coconut milk & turmeric Thai curry served with braised chicken, seasoned rice, cashews, cilantro, lime, pickles, scallion.

Pork Ramen

$21.00

Pork shoulder, pickles, onsen egg, scallion, chili crisp, furikake, shishito pepper.

Chicken Ramen

$19.00

Braised chicken, kimchi, onsen egg, scallion, microgreens, crispy onion, green oil.

Vegetable Ramen

$18.00

Fried tofu, miso, tahini, wakame, cabbage, crispy rice, ash oil, pickles.

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Buns

Pork Bao

$15.00

Two pork shoulder bao buns with BBQ sauce, pickles, sesame, cilantro.

Katsu Bao

$14.00

Two chicken katsu bao buns with chili crisp honey butter, pickles, kewpie.

Spec Bao

$15.00

Snacks/Add-ons

Sunomono

$5.00

Agedashi

$7.00

side Chili Crisp

$1.50

side Kimchi

$3.00

side Pickles

$3.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Onsen Egg

$1.00

side Katsu

$5.00

side Rice

$3.00

side Pork Shoulder

$5.00

side Braised Chicken

$5.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Sweets

Mochi Donuts

$9.00

Deep fried mochi donuts with lemon curd and powdered sugar.

Kids

Kids Ramen

$5.00

Just noodles & broth.

Kids Chicken & Rice

$7.00

Chicken katsu, seasoned rice, oko sauce.

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$7.00

Fried chicken, oko waffle & maple soy.