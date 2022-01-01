Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Tapas on Main/ Cachette Bristo & Creperie

review star

No reviews yet

500 Main Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Papas a la Francesa
Spinach Dip
Pork Belly

Tapas Special Menu

Crab Cakes & Chips

$16.95Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$16.95Out of stock

Chorizo & Mash

$11.95

BBQ Wings & Rings

$15.95

Buffalo Wings & Rings

$15.95

Tapas

Papas a la Francesa

$8.95

hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili

Spinach Dip

$10.95

blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.95

Garlic shrimp served un a garlic broth with tomatoes & scallions

Datiles con Tocino

$12.95

Bacon wrapped dates. Valdeon blue cheese & almonds, fig balsamic

Salmon Tartare

$15.95

House made potato chips, mustard aioli

Calamaris Fritos

$16.95

Crispy calamari with lemon garlic aioli

Manchego Apple Empanadas

$11.95

Served with a spicy honey sauce

Pollo Empanadas

$13.95

Roasted chicken, spinach & white bean with a garlic salsa

Croquetas de Cangrejo

$13.95

Blue Crab Croquettes, whole grain mustard aioli

Croquetas de Setas

$11.95

Portobello & Leek Croquettes served with smoky tomato aioli

Croquetas de Pollo y Chorizo

$11.95

Chicken & Chorizo Croquettes with chipotle aioli

Brochetas de Carne

$18.95

Beef Tenderloin Tips, sun-dried tomato, chimichurri, papikra dusted potatoes

Setas al Ajo

$10.95

Assorted Mushrooms finished with garlic & olive oil

Pork Belly

$13.95

Roasted Pork Belly served with red pepper jam

Mejillones con Chorizo

$17.95

Mussels with Chorizo topped with hand cut fries

Eggplant Meatballs

$11.95

Beef Meatballs

$12.95

Pork Chorizo Meatballs

$11.95

Hummus

$10.95

Olives

$9.95

Grilled Artichokes

$11.95

Burrata

$14.95

Clam Casino

$14.95

Soups

Frijoles Blancos con Chorizo

$13.95

White Bean & Chorizo Stew topped with a fried egg & frisee

Chef's Selection of Soup

$6.95

Chef's choice

Salads

Beet and Arugula Salad

$14.95

Beet & Arugula Salad, goat cheese, jamon Serrano, blood orange vinaigrette & toasted almonds

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Manchego Salad

$13.95

Romaine hearts, Manchego, croutons, anchovy vinaigrette & cherry tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.95

Ensalada Verde

$12.95Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, pears, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red apple balsamic

Cocas

Coca de Camarones

$16.95

Shrimp Flatbread

Coca de Carne

$16.95

apple, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula, blue chesse

Coca de Pollo

$15.95

Coca Vegetariana

$15.95

Large Plates

Paella Vegetariana

$24.95

garlic quinoa, long grain rice, red beats, portobellos. carrots, zucchini, red peppers

Paella Palomino

$28.95

mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp & chorizo over saffron rice tipped with a classic sofrito

Paella Surf & Turf

$30.95

Paella de la Tierra

$26.95

chicken, steak & chorizo over saffron rice with artichokes, spinach, olives & sun-dried tomatoes topped with sofrito

Roasted Salmon

$29.95

Grilled Hanger Steak

$29.95

Sea Scallops Entree

$28.95

Seared Tuna Entree

$24.95

Pork Chop

$25.95

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Desserts

Churros

$7.95

Flan

$7.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Peach And Oreo Bread Pudding

$7.95Out of stock

Charcuterie

Bandeja Mixta

$23.95

Chorizo Imperial

$10.95

Salchicon

$10.95

Cantimpalo

$10.95

Jamon Serrano

$12.95

Manchego

$10.95

Idiazabal

$10.95

Tetilla Ninfas

$11.95

El Rebeco Valdeon

$10.95

Mahon

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Extras

Extra Pita

$2.50

Extra Crostinis

$2.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Shrimp (5 Pieces)

$8.00

Ice Cream

$1.25

Veggies

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

chorizo

$3.50

Flamenco Dinner

Spinach Caprese

Cream of Mushroom

Seared Tuna

Clams Serrano

Cioppino Bianco

Churrasco a la Plancha

Leche Frita

Chefs Crepe (Dessert)

Flamenco Charge

$100.00

Mother's Day

Main Street Chowder

$9.95

Spanish Burrata Caprese

$15.95

Cajun Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

Crab Cakes

$27.50

Spanish Style Skirt Steak

$27.50

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Chef's Seasonal Crepe

$11.95Out of stock

Savory Crepes

Le Poulet Crepe

$15.95

Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Gruyere & Bechamel Sauce

The Italiano Crepe

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes & Pesto

BLT Crepe

$10.95

Crisp Bacon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli & Fried Egg

The Californian Crepe

$13.95

Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Gouda Spinach Dip & Smoky Tomato Aioli

El Cubano Crepe

$14.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Gouda, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli & Pickles

The Miami Crepe

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp, Quinoa, Red Peppers, Gruyere & Garlic Aioli

El Mexicano Crepe

$14.95

Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cheddar Sour Cream, Black Beans & Salsa Verde

The French Crepe

$15.95

Creperoni

$12.95

The Pacific Crepe

$14.95

Sweet Crepes

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$9.95

Caramel & Vanilla Creme Anglaise

PB+J Crepe

$8.95

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam

The Classic Crepe

$11.95

Nutella, Banana & Strawberries

Crepe Suzette

$10.95

Orange Zest & Orange Liquor

Dark Side Crepe

$10.95

Dark Chocolate, Expresso Cream, Godiva Dark & Chocolate Liquor

The American

$8.95

Chef's Seasonal Crepe

$11.95

Sweet & Savory

$10.95

Sandwiches & More

Croque Madame

$12.95

Croque Monsieur

$11.95

Le Burger

$15.95

House Made Frites

$9.95

Mac 'n' Cheese

$12.50

Steak Frites

$28.95

Goat Cheese Toast

$5.95

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Arugula Salad

$8.95

Savories

Eggs Any Style

$5.95

Steak and Eggs

$11.95

Le Porc

$10.95

Breakfast Flatbread

$10.95

Cachette Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Cantimpalo Frittata

$10.95

vegetarian omelette

$9.95

Vegan Scramble

$10.50Out of stock

crab Benedict

$11.95

cachette Benedict

$10.50

The Americano

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

The morning Veg

$7.95

Steak Benedict

$12.50

Sweet

French Toast

$9.95

Chef's Seasonal French Toast

$10.95

The classic

$8.95

The American

$6.95

Chef's Seasonal Crepe

$8.95

Add ons

One Egg

$1.25

Ham

$2.95

Chorizo

$2.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.25

Turkey Sausage

$3.25Out of stock

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$6.50Out of stock

Home Fries

$2.95

Whole grain toast or Brioche

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

side of fruit

$4.95

Lunch Additions

Carne Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Beef burger tetilla Cheese fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ketchup

Pollo BLT

$11.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted Manchego, Sriracha aioli

El Cubano Sandwich

$11.95

Roasted pork, jamon Serrano, pickles, wholegrain mustard, smoked gouda cheese

Glazed Shrimp Sandwich

$13.95

Honey habanero glazed shrimp, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Quinoa Burger

$10.95

Quinoa, white bean, and spinach burger, feta cheese, crispy artichokes, and basil aioli

RW LUNCH

RW LUNCH

$15.00

Ensalad de Mandarina

Leak And Pea Soup

Steak Sandwich

El Cubanito

Veggie Lettuce Wrap

Chef's Crepe

Apple Pie Crepe

Coconut Bread Pudding

RW DINNER

COURSE YOUR MEALS

RW DINNER

$30.00

Leak And Pea Soup

Ensalada de la Casa

Empanadas de Gambas

Out of stock

Pescado a la Plancha

Pollo Asado

Fried Eggplant Skewers

Grilled Hanger Steak

Paella Pernil

Apple Pie Crepe

Coconut Bread Pudding

Whiskey

Evan Williams Shot

$9.00

Evan Williams Mixer

$9.00

Evan Williams Manhattan

$13.00

Evan Williams Old Fashion

$13.00

Evan Williams Hot Toddy

$12.00

Evan Williams Neat

$12.00

Evan Williams Rocks

$12.00

Jameson Mixer

$11.00

Jameson Rocks

$11.00

Jameson Neat

$12.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Jameson Old Fashion

$12.00

Jameson Manhattan

$12.00

Jameson Irish coffee

$12.00

Jameson Double

$13.00

Crown Mixer

$9.00

Crown Shot

$9.00

Crown Rocks

$11.00

Crown Neat

$10.00

Crown Old Fashion

$12.00

Crown Manhattan

$12.00

Crown Double

$13.50

Crown Rox

$10.00

Jack Shot

$9.00

Jack Neat

$12.00

Jack Mixer

$9.00

Jack Manhattan

$12.00

Jack Old Fashion

$12.00

Jack Double

$12.00

Jack On The Rox

$11.00

Jim Beam Shot

$9.00

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Jim Beam Mixer

$10.00

Jim Beam Old Fashion

$12.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$12.00

Jim Beam Rox

$11.00

Jim Beam Neat

$12.00

Maker's Mark Shot

$10.00

Maker's Mark Double

$13.00

Maker's Mark Mixer

$11.00

Maker's Mark Manhattan

$13.00

Maker's Mark Old fashion

$13.00

Markers Neat

$13.00

Markers Rox

$12.00

Seagrams 7 Shot

$8.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Mixer

$9.00

Seagrams 7 Old fashion

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Manhattan

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Neat

$11.00

Segrams 7 Rox

$10.00

Bullet Rye Shot

$10.00

Bullet Rye Double

$13.00

Bullet Rye Mixer

$12.00

Bullet Rye Manhattan

$13.00

Bullet Rye Old fashion

$13.00

Bullet Rye Rox

$12.00

Knob Creek shot

$9.00

Knob Creek double

$12.50

Knob Creek mixer

$9.00

Knob Creek Manhattan

$12.00

Knob Creek Old Fashion

$12.00

Knob Creek Rox

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Shot

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Double

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Mixer

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Rox

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Neat

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Coffee

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Manhattan

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Old Fashion

$12.00

Woodford Old Fashion

$15.00

Woodford Manhattan

$15.00

Woodford Rox

$14.00

woodford Neat

$14.00

Woodford Shot

$12.00

Woodford Mixer

$13.00

Well Vodka

Well Vodka Mixer

$8.00

Well Vodka martini

$11.00

Well Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Well Vodka Bloody Mary

$8.00

Well Vodka Moscow Mule

$9.00

Well Vodka Screwdriver

$8.00

Well Vodka Cosmo

$11.00

Well Vodka Lemon Drop

$11.00

Well Vodka Neat

$10.00

Well Vodka Rocks

$10.00

Well Vodka Shot

$7.00

Well Double

$11.00

Titos

Titos Shot

$9.00

Titos Rox

$11.00

Titos Neat

$11.00

Titos Screwdriver

$10.00

Titos Cosmo

$12.00

Titos Mixer

$10.00

Titos Lemon Drop

$12.00

Titos Moscow Mule

$10.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$12.00

Titos Appletini

$11.00

Titos Gimlet

$11.00

Titos Double

$12.00

Titos Martini

$12.00

Absolut

Absolut shot

$9.00

Absolut double

$13.00

Absolut cosmo

$12.00

Absolut Gimlet

$12.00

Absolut Martini

$12.00

Absolut Screwdriver

$9.00

Absolut Mixer

$9.00

Bernetts Raspberry (Copy)

Raps vodka Mixer

$9.00

Rasp Vodka Martini

$8.00

Raps Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Rasp Vodka cosmo

$8.00

rasp Vodka Neat

$7.00

Rasp Vodka Shot

$6.50

Rasp Vodka Rocks

$7.00

Rasp Vodka Lemon Drop

$7.00

Rasp Vodka Double

$9.75

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Martini

$13.00

Grey Goose mixer

$10.00

Grey Goose Shot

$10.00

Grey Goose Double

$13.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$13.00

Grey Goose Gimlet

$11.00

Grey Goose Screwdriver

$10.00

Grey Goose Rocks

$13.00

Ketel One

Ketel One Shot

$9.00

Ketel One Double

$12.00

Ketel one Mixer

$8.00

Ketel one Screwdriver

$9.00

Ketel One Martini

$11.00

Ketel One Lemon drop shot

$8.00

Ketel One Lemon drop cocktail

$11.00

Buddys vodka

Buddy Shot

$8.00

Buddys Martini

$11.00

Buddys Double

$12.00

Buddys Rox

$11.00

Well Gin (Copy)

Well Gin Mixer

$8.00

Well Gin Martini

$10.00

Well Gin gimlet

$9.00

Well Gin mojito

$8.00

Well Gin Shot

$6.00

Well Gin double

$11.00

Well Gin Rocks

$11.00

Well Gin Neat

$11.00

Beefeater (Copy)

Beefeater Shot

$9.00

Beefeater Double

$12.00

Beefeater Rox

$11.00

Beefeater Gimlet

$12.00

Beefeater Mojito

$12.00

Beefeater Mixer

$10.00

Beefeater Neat

$12.00

Beefeater Rox

$11.00

Bombay (Copy)

Bombay Shot

$10.00

Bombay Double

$13.00

Bombay Mixer

$12.00

Bombay Neat

$13.00

Bombay Rox

$11.00

Bombay Gimlet

$12.00

Bombay Mojito

$12.00

Bombay Martini

$13.00

Tangueray

Tangueray Shot

$8.00

Tangueray Double

$11.00

Tangueray Rox

$10.00

Tangueray Neat

$11.00

Tangueray Gimlet

$10.00

Tangueray Martini

$11.00

Tangueray Mixer

$10.00

Hendricks

Hendricks Shot

$11.00

Hendricks Double

$14.00

Hendricks Rox

$13.00

Hendricks Gimlet

$13.00

Hendricks Mojito

$13.00

Hendricks Mixer

$12.00

Hendricks Neat

$13.00

Captain Morgan (Copy)

Caption Shot

$7.00

Captain Double

$10.00

Captain Mixer

$8.00

Captain Neat

$10.00

Captain Rox

$9.00

Bacardi (Copy)

Bacardi Shot

$8.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Bacardi Mixer

$9.00

Bacardi Neat

$11.00

Bacardi Rox

$10.00

Bacardi Mojito

$12.00

Malibu (Copy)

Malibu Shot

$7.00

Malibu Double

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$10.00

Malibu Rox

$9.00

Malibu Neat

$10.00

Dark/Black Rum (Copy)

Dark Rum Shot

$8.00

Dark Rum Double

$12.00

Dark Rum Mixer

$8.00

Dark Rum Rocks

$10.00

Dark Rum Neat

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Well Rum (Copy)

Well Rum Shot

$8.00

Well Rum Double

$9.00

Well Rum Mixer

$8.00

Well Rum Neat

$8.00

Well Rum Rocks

$8.00

1800 Coconut

1800 Coconut Shot

$9.00

1800 Coconut Double

$13.00

1800 Coconut Margarita

$13.00

1800 Coconut Rocks

$11.00

1800 Coconut Neat

$11.00

1800 Coconut Mixer

$9.00

Cabo Wabo

Cabo Shot

$9.00

Cabo Double

$13.00

Cabo Margarita

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Rocks

$13.00

Cabo Neat

$14.00

Cabo Mixer

$10.00

1800 (Copy)

1800 Shot

$9.00

1800 Double

$13.00

1800 Mixer

$9.00

1800 Margarita

$13.00

1800 Rocks

$11.00

1800 Neat

$11.00

Well Tequila (Copy)

Tortilla Shot

$8.00

Tortilla Double

$11.00

Tortilla Mixer

$8.00

Tortilla Neat

$11.00

Tortilla Rocks

$11.00

Tortilla Margartia

$12.00

Mezcal (Copy)

Mezcal Shot

$8.00

Mezcal Double

$12.00

Mezcal Mixer

$8.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Neat

$10.00

Mezcal Rocks

$10.00

Herradura Sliver

Herradura Shot

$13.00

Herradura Margarita

$14.00

Herradura Rox

$16.00

Herradura neat

$16.00

Herradura Double

$20.00

Familia Camerena

Camarena shot

$10.00

Camarena Margarita

$13.00

Camarena rox

$12.00

Camarena neat

$12.00

Camarena double

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Shot

$14.00

Casamigos Margarita

$16.00

Casamigos Rox

$15.00

Casamigos Neat

$16.00

Casamigos Double

$20.00

Casamigos Mixer

$14.00

Patron Sliver

Patron Shot

$15.00

Patron Margarita

$17.00

Patron Rox

$17.00

Patron Neat

$17.00

Patron Double

$19.00

Don julio

Don Julio Shot

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio Margarita

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio Rox

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio Neat

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio Double

$20.00Out of stock

GlenFiddich (Copy)

Glen Fiddich Shot

$12.00

Glen Fiddich Double

$15.00

Glen Fiddich Rox

$14.00

Glen Fiddich Neat

$14.00

Glen Fiddich Mixer

$12.00

Glen Livet (Copy)

Glen Livet Shot

$12.00

Glen Livet Double

$15.00

Glen Livet Mixer

$13.00

Glen Livet Neat

$15.00

Glen Livet Rocks

$14.00

Red Label (Copy)

Red Label Shot

$8.00

Red Label Double

$12.00

Red Label Mixer

$8.00

Red Label Neat

$10.00

Red Label Rocks

$10.00

Black Label (Copy)

Black Label Shot

$9.00

Black Label Double

$12.00

Black Label Mixer

$10.00

Black Label Neat

$12.00

Black Label Rox

$11.00

Dewars (Copy)

Dewars Shot

$7.00

Dewars Double

$10.50

Dewars Mixer

$7.00

Dewars Neat

$9.00

Dewars Rocks

$9.00

Cordials (Copy)

Disaronno

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Sandy Twany Port

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Sambucca

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

E And J Brandy

$8.00

Specials

Deviled Eggs

$11.95

Spring Salad

$15.95

Seafood Pasta

$28.95

Banderilla de Salmon

$25.95

Coconut Bread Pudding

$9.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Gallery
Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie image
Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie image
Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie image
Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Charcuterie
orange star4.6 • 295
548 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston