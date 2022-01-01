- Home
- /
- Bethlehem
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- Tapas on Main/ Cachette Bristo & Creperie
Tapas on Main/ Cachette Bristo & Creperie
No reviews yet
500 Main Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tapas Special Menu
Tapas
Papas a la Francesa
hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili
Spinach Dip
blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita
Gambas al Ajillo
Garlic shrimp served un a garlic broth with tomatoes & scallions
Datiles con Tocino
Bacon wrapped dates. Valdeon blue cheese & almonds, fig balsamic
Salmon Tartare
House made potato chips, mustard aioli
Calamaris Fritos
Crispy calamari with lemon garlic aioli
Manchego Apple Empanadas
Served with a spicy honey sauce
Pollo Empanadas
Roasted chicken, spinach & white bean with a garlic salsa
Croquetas de Cangrejo
Blue Crab Croquettes, whole grain mustard aioli
Croquetas de Setas
Portobello & Leek Croquettes served with smoky tomato aioli
Croquetas de Pollo y Chorizo
Chicken & Chorizo Croquettes with chipotle aioli
Brochetas de Carne
Beef Tenderloin Tips, sun-dried tomato, chimichurri, papikra dusted potatoes
Setas al Ajo
Assorted Mushrooms finished with garlic & olive oil
Pork Belly
Roasted Pork Belly served with red pepper jam
Mejillones con Chorizo
Mussels with Chorizo topped with hand cut fries
Eggplant Meatballs
Beef Meatballs
Pork Chorizo Meatballs
Hummus
Olives
Grilled Artichokes
Burrata
Clam Casino
Soups
Salads
Beet and Arugula Salad
Beet & Arugula Salad, goat cheese, jamon Serrano, blood orange vinaigrette & toasted almonds
Mediterranean Salad
Manchego Salad
Romaine hearts, Manchego, croutons, anchovy vinaigrette & cherry tomatoes
Crispy Chicken Salad
Ensalada Verde
Watermelon Salad
Mixed greens, pears, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red apple balsamic
Cocas
Large Plates
Paella Vegetariana
garlic quinoa, long grain rice, red beats, portobellos. carrots, zucchini, red peppers
Paella Palomino
mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp & chorizo over saffron rice tipped with a classic sofrito
Paella Surf & Turf
Paella de la Tierra
chicken, steak & chorizo over saffron rice with artichokes, spinach, olives & sun-dried tomatoes topped with sofrito
Roasted Salmon
Grilled Hanger Steak
Sea Scallops Entree
Seared Tuna Entree
Pork Chop
Lobster Ravioli
Desserts
Charcuterie
Kids Menu
Extras
Flamenco Dinner
Mother's Day
Savory Crepes
Le Poulet Crepe
Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Gruyere & Bechamel Sauce
The Italiano Crepe
Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes & Pesto
BLT Crepe
Crisp Bacon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli & Fried Egg
The Californian Crepe
Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Gouda Spinach Dip & Smoky Tomato Aioli
El Cubano Crepe
Roasted Pork, Ham, Gouda, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli & Pickles
The Miami Crepe
Sautéed Shrimp, Quinoa, Red Peppers, Gruyere & Garlic Aioli
El Mexicano Crepe
Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cheddar Sour Cream, Black Beans & Salsa Verde
The French Crepe
Creperoni
The Pacific Crepe
Sweet Crepes
Dulce de Leche Crepe
Caramel & Vanilla Creme Anglaise
PB+J Crepe
Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
The Classic Crepe
Nutella, Banana & Strawberries
Crepe Suzette
Orange Zest & Orange Liquor
Dark Side Crepe
Dark Chocolate, Expresso Cream, Godiva Dark & Chocolate Liquor
The American
Chef's Seasonal Crepe
Sweet & Savory
Sandwiches & More
Soup & Salad
Savories
Eggs Any Style
Steak and Eggs
Le Porc
Breakfast Flatbread
Cachette Breakfast Sandwich
Cantimpalo Frittata
vegetarian omelette
Vegan Scramble
crab Benedict
cachette Benedict
The Americano
Huevos Rancheros
The morning Veg
Steak Benedict
Sweet
Add ons
Lunch Additions
Carne Burger
Beef burger tetilla Cheese fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ketchup
Pollo BLT
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted Manchego, Sriracha aioli
El Cubano Sandwich
Roasted pork, jamon Serrano, pickles, wholegrain mustard, smoked gouda cheese
Glazed Shrimp Sandwich
Honey habanero glazed shrimp, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Quinoa Burger
Quinoa, white bean, and spinach burger, feta cheese, crispy artichokes, and basil aioli
RW LUNCH
RW DINNER
Whiskey
Evan Williams Shot
Evan Williams Mixer
Evan Williams Manhattan
Evan Williams Old Fashion
Evan Williams Hot Toddy
Evan Williams Neat
Evan Williams Rocks
Jameson Mixer
Jameson Rocks
Jameson Neat
Jameson Shot
Jameson Old Fashion
Jameson Manhattan
Jameson Irish coffee
Jameson Double
Crown Mixer
Crown Shot
Crown Rocks
Crown Neat
Crown Old Fashion
Crown Manhattan
Crown Double
Crown Rox
Jack Shot
Jack Neat
Jack Mixer
Jack Manhattan
Jack Old Fashion
Jack Double
Jack On The Rox
Jim Beam Shot
Jim Beam Double
Jim Beam Mixer
Jim Beam Old Fashion
Jim Beam Manhattan
Jim Beam Rox
Jim Beam Neat
Maker's Mark Shot
Maker's Mark Double
Maker's Mark Mixer
Maker's Mark Manhattan
Maker's Mark Old fashion
Markers Neat
Markers Rox
Seagrams 7 Shot
Seagrams 7 Double
Seagrams 7 Mixer
Seagrams 7 Old fashion
Seagrams 7 Manhattan
Seagrams 7 Neat
Segrams 7 Rox
Bullet Rye Shot
Bullet Rye Double
Bullet Rye Mixer
Bullet Rye Manhattan
Bullet Rye Old fashion
Bullet Rye Rox
Knob Creek shot
Knob Creek double
Knob Creek mixer
Knob Creek Manhattan
Knob Creek Old Fashion
Knob Creek Rox
Tullamore Dew Shot
Tullamore Dew Double
Tullamore Dew Mixer
Tullamore Dew Rox
Tullamore Dew Neat
Tullamore Dew Irish Coffee
Tullamore Dew Manhattan
Tullamore Dew Old Fashion
Woodford Old Fashion
Woodford Manhattan
Woodford Rox
woodford Neat
Woodford Shot
Woodford Mixer
Well Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Bernetts Raspberry (Copy)
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Well Gin (Copy)
Beefeater (Copy)
Bombay (Copy)
Tangueray
Hendricks
Captain Morgan (Copy)
Bacardi (Copy)
Malibu (Copy)
Dark/Black Rum (Copy)
Well Rum (Copy)
1800 Coconut
Cabo Wabo
1800 (Copy)
Well Tequila (Copy)
Mezcal (Copy)
Herradura Sliver
Familia Camerena
Casamigos Blanco
Patron Sliver
Don julio
GlenFiddich (Copy)
Glen Livet (Copy)
Red Label (Copy)
Black Label (Copy)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
500 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018