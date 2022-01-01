  • Home
Main pic

Taqueria Mexicano Grill& bar Taqueria mexicano grill

review star

No reviews yet

15267 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

DESAYUNO PLATILLOS

DESAYUNO AL GUSTO

$7.99

beans,potatoes,bacon,

H RANCH

$8.99

eggs w/ranchero sausa,beens,patato,bacon

MIGAS

$8.99

chips,pico,cheese,egg,

PORK CHOP

$11.99

pork chop, eggs,beans,potatoes,bacon

PAPA RANCH

$7.99

potatoes, salsa ranchera,beans,bacon

MACHACADO

$9.99

dry meat,eggs,beans,potatoes,bacon

H MEXICANA

$7.99

eggs,pico,beans,potatoes,bacon

H DIVORCIADOS

$8.99

two crispy corn totillas,two eggs,green salsa,red salsa, beans,potatoes,bacon

MACHACA MEXICANA

$10.99

dry meat,eggs,pico,beans,bacon,potatoes

STEAK EGGS

$13.99

stake meat,eggs,beans,potatoes,bacon

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$8.99

chips,eggs,green salsa,beans,potatoes,bacon

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

$8.99

chips,eggs,red salsa,beans,potatoes,bacon

SAUSAGE EGG

$8.99

GRILLED EGGS

$8.99

PLATILLO HUEVOS

$7.99

OMELLETS

Mexican Omelette

$9.99

filled w/cheese,pico,chorizo,

Denver Omelette

$8.99

filled w/ham,cheese,bell pepper

Custom Omelette

$7.99

TACOS DESAYUNO

TACOS

$2.75

BURRITOS DESAYUNO

BURRITO C/TODO

$8.99

egg,chorrizo,ham,sausage,potato,bacon,beens,nopal

BREAKFAS BURRITO

$7.99

PANCAKES

Pancake Plate

$6.99

pancake,eggs and bacon

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 pancake

3 Pancakes

$4.99

3 pancake

2 Pancakes

$3.99

2 pancake

SIDE ORDER

ORD TOCINO

$3.99

CHARROS

$2.99

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

ARROS Y FRIJOL

$3.99

ARROS

$2.50

NOPALES

$4.99

NOPALES MEXICANA

$5.99

GUACA

$6.99

TORTILLAS

$1.75+

PAN

$1.99

DZ TORTILLAS

$5.99+

DZ TAMALES

$14.99

PICO GALLO

$1.99

CHIPS SALSA

$2.99+

CREMA

$1.99

QS AMARILLO

$1.99

QS BLANCO

$1.99

TOREADOS

$2.99

ATE

$3.99

QS FRESCO

$1.99

Ext Greivi

$1.99

ENCH GREIVI

$2.99

REFRITOS

$2.99

SALSA RANCHERA

$1.99

PAPAS DESAYUNO

$3.50

SALCHICHA

$3.99

ENCH VERDE

$2.99

JALAPEÑO VINAGRE

$1.99

HASHBROWN

$3.99

HUEVO SOLO

$1.99

SALSAS~TOGO

$1.99+

APPETIZER

GUACAMOLE LIVE

$7.99

QUESO COMPUESTO

$6.99

Chile con queso w/ground beef

QUESO FLAMEADO

$7.99

Mexican chorizo w/ melted white cheese

CHILE C/QS

$5.99

deeped Chile con Queso

QUESO GRILL

$6.99

mushrooms,bell pepper,onions,white cheese

NCHOS REG

$7.99

Nachos w bean and cheese

SUPER NACHOS

$12.99

nachos,meat,cheese,sourcream,guac,picojalapeno

MEXICAN QUESADILLA

$11.99

large quesadilla,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo

LB CARBON

$24.99

LB BARBACOA

$23.99

LB FAJITA POLLO

$23.99

LB TRIPA

$25.99

PLATILLOS

POLLO DEL MAR

$13.99

CAMAR A/DIABLA

$13.99

CAMAR/ MEXIC

$13.99

grilled shrimps w/jalapeno,tomato,onions

CAMAR EMPANIZADO

$13.99

breaded shrimps w/frieds ,rice

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$13.99

breaded tilapia, frieds,rice

FILETE ALA PLANCHA

$13.99

00 MOLCAJETE

$17.99

beef,chicken,shrimp,onions,bellpepper,cheese,cactus,rancherosauce

01 PLATILLO MEXICA

$12.99

beef fajitas,onion,bell pepper,tomatoes

02 CARNE ASADA

$12.99

beef skirt w/cactus

03 CHICK FAJITAS

$11.99

chicken breast w/grill onios,bell pepper,tomatoes

04 TACOS /CARBON

$12.99

(3)Al carbon tacos w/pico on the side

05 T-BONE

$16.99

T-bone steak,pico,guacamole

06 CHILE RELLENOS

$9.99

(1)stuff poblano pepper

07 CHICKEN FAJITA C/QS

$12.99

chicken breast w/white & yellow cheese

08 TAMPIQUENA

$12.99

Beef skirt,cheese enchilada,guac

09 CARNE GUISADA

$9.99

Beef w/gravy sauce

10 RIBEYE STEAK

$16.99

Rebeye steak,cheese enchilada,guac

11 ENCHILADAS GREIVI

$9.99

(3) enchiladas w/gravy sauce,cheese

12 ENCHILADAS VERDE

$9.99

(3) enchiladas w/green sauce white cheese

13 QUESADILLA GRAND

$11.99

Large Quesadilla your choice of meet

14 ENCHILADAS C/CARNE GUISA

$10.99

Carne guisasda,cheese enchiladas

15 FLAUTAS

$10.99

(3) Chicken flautas,cheese,guac,cream

16 FAJITAS COMBINACION

$12.99

beef&chicken fajitas,guac,pico gallo

17 FAJITAS PLATE

$12.99

beef&chicken fajitas,bellpepper,onions,tomatoes,

18 QUESADILLAS PLATE

$11.99

(3) quesadillas,cream

19 MILANESA

$12.99

Breaded beef w/french fries

23 BISTEK RANCHERO

$12.99

Beef fajita mixed ranchero sauce

20 BURRITO JALISCO

$11.99

Beeforchicken burrito topped w/gravy,cheese

21 TRES AMIGOS

$12.99

Taco,Quesadilla,tostada

22 CRISPI TACOS

$10.99

(3) ground beef crispy taco

24 AL PASTOR

$12.99

Marinated pork,guac

25 BISTEC / MEXICANA

$12.99

Beef fajita topped w mexican sauce

26 GRILL SHRIMP

$13.99

12 Grilled shrimps,french fries

27 QUESADILLAS CAMARON

$13.99

3 shrimp quesadillas

28 MOJJARA

$13.99

whole fried tilapia,french fries

31 PARILLADA PARA 1

$16.99

beef,chicken,shrimp,onions,bellpepper

32 PARILLADA PARA 2

$32.99

Beef,chicken,shrimp,onion,bellpepper

33 PARILLADA TEXANA

$13.99

beef,chiken,sausage,bellpepper,onions

34 FAJITA PARILLADA

$14.99

your choice off meat,bellpepper,onions

35 TEX MEX

$9.99

cheese enchiladas,ground beef crispy taco,guac

36 MEXICAN BOTANA

$11.99

2flutas,2quesadillas,guac and sour cream

37 BARBACOA 1LB

$14.99

one pound barbacoa

38 BARBACOA 1/2LB

$11.99

1/2 pound of barbacoa

39 GORDONIZES

$12.99

2 quails server w/guac,and pico gallo

40 FAJITAS Y GORDONIZ

$13.99

1 quail, chicken,beef,bellp pepper,onios

41 MOJARRA RANCHERA

$14.99

whole fried tilapia w/ranchero sauce on top

42 ENCH A/CARBON

$11.99

2 carbon enchiladas w/chile con queso on top

43 BURRITO GRINGO

$11.99

beef burrito topped w/chille con queso

44 FAJITA POLLO POBLANO

$13.99

chicken fajita topped w/mushrooms,whitecheese

45 COSTILLAS RES

$13.99

short grilled ribs

46 SOUR CREAM ENCH

$10.99

3 chicken enchiladas topped w sour cream sauce

47 SPINACH ENCH

$9.99

3 Spinash enchiladas topped w/cream sauce and with cheese

48 CHUYS FAJITAS DIABLO

$13.99

beef, chicken fajitas topped w chipotle sauce zx

49 GUADALAJARA

$11.99

cheese enchilada,pork tamale,crispy taco

50 BOTANA

$16.99+

beef,chicken,sausage,shrimp,quesadilla,quesoflameado

51 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$13.99

chicken breast topped w/chipotle sauce,whitecheese,avocado

52 POLLO PALAPA

$12.99

chicken breast w/poblano pepper,onion,cheese

53 VALLARTAS ENCH

$11.99

shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce,cheese

LUNCH SPECIAL

BURRITO GRINGO

$9.99

beef burrito topped w/chille con queso

LA MEXICANA

$9.99

crispy taco,ground beef tostada,cheese enchilada

ABUELITAS PLATE

$9.99

one gordita,one taco

LIGHT PLATE

$9.99

ground beef tostada,Crispy taco,guacamole

ENCHI CARBON

$10.99

(2)al carbon enchiladas topped w chille con queso

CHILE RELLENO LUNCH

$10.99

(1) stuff poblano pepper

PORKCHOP PLATE

$10.99

2 porkchop w ranchero sauce

MIX SAMPLER

$12.99

2 quesadillas.2flautas,5camarones,5alitas

Alanbre Mexicano

$12.99

HAMBURGESAS

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Dobble Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$9.99

ANTOJOS

QUESADILLA CHICA

$3.99

Quesadilla a la carta

TACOS

$2.99

tacos a la carta

TORTAS

$7.99

GORDITA

$4.99

SOPES

$4.99

BURRITOS

$8.99

TOSTADAS

$4.99

MINI TAQUITOS

$11.99

COCKTEL CAMARON

$8.99+

CEVICHE

$9.99

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$7.99

DIRTY STREET TACOS

$14.99

Toños Burritos

$9.99

ENSALADAS

Taco salad

$10.99

chicken or beef salad on flour shell

Classic salad

$10.99

chicken or beef saldad

CALDOS

CALDO POLLO

$8.99+

Chicken soup

CALDO RES

$9.99+

Beef soup

CALDO CAMARON

$10.99+

Shrimp soup

CALDO MARISCO

$11.99+

seafood soup

CALDO PESCADO

$10.99+

fish soup

MENUDO

$9.99+

medudo soup

POZOLE

$9.99+

pork pozole

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.99+

Chiken soup,tortilla chips, aguacate,white cheese

KIDS PLATES

KIDS PESACADO

$5.99

breaded fish

KIDS CARNE GUISADA

$5.99

beef w/gravy sauce

KIDS QUESA

$5.99

one quesadilla

KIDS CRISPY

$5.99

one crispy taco

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.99

one enchilada plate

KIDS TACO

$5.99

one taco

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGET

$5.99

SIDE ORDERS

ORD TOCINO

$3.99

CHARROS

$2.99

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

ARROS Y FRIJOL

$3.99

ARROS

$2.50

NOPALES

$4.99

GUACA

$6.99

TORTILLAS

$1.75+

PAN

$1.99

DZ TORTILLAS

$5.99+

DZ TAMALES

$14.99

PICO GALLO

$1.99

CHIPS SALSA

$2.99+

CREMA

$1.99

QS AMARILLO

$1.99

QS BLANCO

$1.99

TOREADOS

$2.99

ATE

$3.99

QS FRESCO

$1.99

CILANTRO

$1.00

CEBOLLA ASA

$1.99

CEBOLLA

$1.00

FRITOS

$2.99

CERRANOS

$1.99

ENCHILADA ALA CART

$2.99

SALSA RANCHERA

$1.99

SALSA PICOSA

$1.99

TOREADOS

$1.99

LECH Y TOMATE

$1.99

JALAPENO VINAGRE

$1.99

MICHELADA TO-GO

$4.99+

TOSTADAS

$1.99

SIDE CEBOLLINES CAMBRA

$2.99

SIDE SALCHICHA

$4.99

Cilantro Y Cebolla

$1.00

POSTRES

FLAN

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS

$5.99

TRS LECHES

$5.99

CAPIROTADA

$5.99

BEVIDAS

AGUAS FRESCAS

$2.25+

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25+

ICE TEA

$3.25

SODA LATA

$1.75

CAFE

$2.25

JARRITOS

$2.99

JUGO NARANJA

$5.99+

LICUADOS

$3.99+

LECHE

$2.50

BOTELLA AGUA

$1.00

AGUA TOGO

$0.50

AGUA MAQUINA

LECHE C/CHOCOLATE

$2.99

COCA MEXICANA

$2.99

TOPOCHICO

$3.99+

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

BEER

Corona

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Modelo

$5.99

Negra Modelo

$5.99

XX

$5.99

Tecate roja

$5.99

Tecate Light

$5.99

Victoria

$5.99

Bohemia

$5.99

Corona Light

$5.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Miller LIght

$4.99

Coors LIght

$4.99

Modelo

$8.99

Michelob

$8.99

Love Street

$8.99

Pacifico

$8.99

COCKTAILS

MARGARITAS

$7.99

MARGARITAS SABORES

$8.99+

MARGARITA SPECIAL

$3.99

MARGARITA XL

$9.99

Gramanier Margarita

$12.99

CANTARITO SPECIAL

$13.99

CHAPALITA

$7.99

SURPRISE

$7.99

SANGRIA

$8.99

LAGUNA AZUL

$8.99

STRAWBERRY DAQUERI

$8.99

HURRACAN

$7.99

BLUE HAWAIIN

$7.99

MOJITO

$7.99

LONG ISLAND

$7.99

VAMPIRO

$7.99

CIELO/ INFIERNO

$7.99

APPLE MARTINI

$7.99

MEXICAN MARTINI

$8.99

MEXICAN CANDY

$6.99

CANTARITO

$10.99

BLOODY MARRY

$7.99

PALOMA

$8.99

ORGASM

$7.99

SEX / BEACH

$8.99

MIMOSA

$6.99

Margarita Patron

$12.99

Jalisquito

$8.99

Margarita Don Julio

$12.99

Chapalita

$8.99

PINA COLADA

$6.99

Moscu

$8.99

GOOD BY M\F

$6.99

Jueves De Vanpiro

$5.99

Margarita & Beer

$11.99

Margarita Herradura

$12.99

TEQUILA SHOTS

1800

$7.99+

Cazadores

$6.99+

Corralejo

$7.99+

Don Julio

$7.99+

Herrardura

$6.99+

Hornitos

$6.99+

Patron

$7.99+

Tres Generaciones

$7.99+

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$15.99

Don Julio 1942

$15.99

Gran Patron Platinum

$23.99

Don Julio 70

$10.99

Tequila Juarez Casa

$6.99

Gramanier

$7.99

Jimador

$7.99

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.99

WHISKEY SHOTS

Buchannas

$9.99

Chivas Regal

$7.99

Crown Royal

$7.99

Glenfidich

$6.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Jim Bean

$5.99

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.99

Johnny Walker Red Label

$6.99

Seagrams V.O

$6.99

Seagrams 7

$6.99

Firebai

$7.99

Jack Daniel Distillery

$10.99

RUM SHOTS

Bacardi

$5.99

Bacardi 151

$6.99

Bacardi Solera

$6.99

Captain Morgain

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

Myers Dark

$6.99

VODKA SHOTS

Absolut

$6.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ketel One

$6.99

Skyy

$6.99

Stolichanaya

$6.99

Titos

$7.99

COGNAC SHOTS

Chambord

$6.99

Hennessy

$8.99

Martell

$9.99

Remy Martin

$10.99

BRANDY SHOTS

Azteca Oro

$6.99

Don Pedro

$6.99

Paul Mason

$6.99

Presidente

$6.99

GIN SHOTS

Bombay Saphire

$6.99

Tanqueray

$6.99

Hypnotic

$6.99

COFFEE LIQUERS

Baileys

$5.99

Frangelico

$5.99

Godiva

$5.99

Kalhua

$5.99

Patron XO

$5.99

Tia Maria

$5.99

DULCES

TODO DULCE

$2.99

PALETA PAYASO

$1.99

CHICLES CANEL

$0.25

TAZAS CAFE

TAZAS CAFE

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexican food!

Location

15267 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
