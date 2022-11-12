Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Morita

review star

No reviews yet

7213 Delmar Boulevard

University City, MO 63130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Carne Asada Tacos
Tempura Fish Tacos
Tortilla Soup

Food

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh corn chips served with salsa verde & roasted tomato salsa. If you add guacamole it comes with an extra bag of chips.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Pasilla chili, chihuahua cheese, cumin crema, cilantro, and fried tortillas. (vegetarian, can be vegan upon request)

Potato & Rajas Taquitos

Potato & Rajas Taquitos

$12.00

Potatoes and chiles toreados fried in in a corn tortilla (3) and topped with poblano cremosa, queso fresco, and lettuce.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts with pickled cherries, almond salsa mocha, toasted almonds, and coriander mojo. (vegan).

Cauliflower Caesar

Cauliflower Caesar

$12.00

Cauliflower tossed in a green chili dressing with crispy masa, cheese, radishes, and Morita chili oil. (vegetarian, contains egg)

Crab Tostada

Crab Tostada

$16.00

Maryland blue crab dressed with yuzu and soy mayo, served on a crispy corn tortillas topped with avocado, scallions, jicama, cilantro and guacachile

Quesadilla Gringa

Quesadilla Gringa

$13.00

Oyster mushrooms al pastor with pineapple and chihuahua cheese inside a flour tortilla, served with pickled red onions and salsa ranchera. (vegetarian)

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla.

Sweet potato tacos

Sweet potato tacos

$10.00

Citrus marinated and roasted sweet potatoes topped with pipian verde (garlic, pecans, tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, and cilantro) pecan salsa, and queso fresco. (vegetarian, can be vegan upon request).

Braised Pork Tacos

Braised Pork Tacos

$12.00

Braised pork belly with avocado crema, morita salsa, pears cooked in escabeche, and topped with chicharrons.

Tempura Fish Tacos

Tempura Fish Tacos

$14.00

Tempura battered cod topped with red cabbage, chipotle crema, jalapeño and cilantro salsa on a fresh corn tortilla. 2 per order.

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Marinated steak served atop crispy Chihuahua cheese, topped with avocado, & salsa negra on fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.

Fried Chicken Torta

Fried Chicken Torta

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh (flour), avocado, Morita aioli, smoked chili vinegar slaw, on fresh telera bread.

Morita Kid's Meal

$10.00

Choice of : cheese quesadilla, chicken quesadilla, or chicken and cheese taco. Served with fresh fruit, chips and pink lemonade.

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Fresh made house guacamole.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Tres leches cake topped with cajeta sauce, pumpkin mousse, and served with Clementine's fig ice cream.

Taqueria Shirt

Taqueria Shirt Small

$25.00

Taqueruia Shirt Medium

$25.00

Taqueria Shirt Large

$25.00

Taqueria Shirt Xtra Large

$25.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Casual taqueria serving hand made tacos, seasonal Mexican dishes, and great cocktails in the dining room at Winslow's Table for the fall and winter.

7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO 63130

