Taquito Lindo Grand Island

review star

No reviews yet

1849 Grand Island Blvd

Grand Island, NY 14072

Popular Items

3 Tacos Sampler
3 Tacos Chicken
3 Tacos Asada

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$0.99

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Just Chips

$0.69

Chips and pico

$4.99

Side of Pico

$0.99

Sampler

Quesadilla Sampler

$15.99

Pick two of your favorite meats

3 Tacos Sampler

$14.99

Pick three of your favorite meats

Platter Sampler

$17.99

Pick three of your favorite meats

Asada

$4.99

1 Taco Asada

$4.99

Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, onions, and a mild tomato sauce

$15.99

Quesadilla Asada

$15.99

Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, onions, and a mild tomato sauce

$14.99

3 Tacos Asada

$14.99

Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, onions, and a mild tomato sauce

$17.99

Platter Asada

$17.99

Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, onions, and a mild tomato sauce

California Burrito

$16.99

Chicken

1 Taco Chicken

$4.99

Cilantro-lime marinated chicken topped with Pico de Gallo and a mild avocado sauce

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.99

Cilantro-lime marinated chicken topped with Pico de Gallo and a mild avocado sauce

3 Tacos Chicken

$10.99

Cilantro-lime marinated chicken topped with Pico de Gallo and a mild avocado sauce

Platter Chicken

$13.99

Cilantro-lime marinated chicken topped with Pico de Gallo and a mild avocado sauce

Al Pastor

1 Taco Al Pastor

$4.99

Thinly sliced marinated pork in a tangy adobo, served with cilantro, onion and pineapple

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$11.99

Thinly sliced marinated pork in a tangy adobo, served with cilantro, onion and pineapple

3 Tacos Al Pastor

$10.99

Thinly sliced marinated pork in a tangy adobo, served with cilantro, onion and pineapple

Platter Al Pastor

$13.99

Thinly sliced marinated pork in a tangy adobo, served with cilantro, onion and pineapple

Cochinita Pibil

1 Taco Cochinita Pibil

$4.99

Juicy pulled pork coupled with pickled red onions and cilantro

Quesadilla Cochinita Pibil

$11.99

Juicy pulled pork coupled with pickled red onions and cilantro

3 Tacos Cochinita Pibil

$10.99

Juicy pulled pork coupled with pickled red onions and cilantro

Platter Cochinita Pibil

$13.99

Juicy pulled pork coupled with pickled red onions and cilantro

Birria (Wednesday Only)

3 Tacos Birria (WEDNESDAY ONLY)

$16.99

Veggies

1 Taco Veggies

$4.99

Mix of poblano peppers, onions & corn stewed in a tomato sauce and topped with sour cream

3 Tacos Veggies

$12.99

Mix of poblano peppers, onions & corn stewed in a tomato sauce and topped with sour cream

Platter Veggies

$15.99

Mix of poblano peppers, onions & corn stewed in a tomato sauce and topped with sour cream

Quesadilla Veggies

$13.99

Fish (Fridays only)

1 Taco fish

$4.99

Beer battered tilapia topped with cabbage, carrots, & a spicy mustard serrano sauce

3 Tacos fish

$14.99

Beer battered tilapia topped with cabbage, carrots, & a spicy mustard serrano sauce

Cheese

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.99

Regular cheese quesadilla

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla & Rice

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla with a side of red rice

Rice and beans

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Dessert

Churros

$4.99

Churros w/Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$5.99Out of stock

Traditional Mexican vanilla custard

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Traditional Mexican white cake made with evaporated, condensed and whole milk, topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$5.00

Mexican Mule

$7.99

Sangria

$5.00

Spiked Horchata

$7.99

Spiked Jamaica

$7.99

Dessert

Churros

$4.99

Churros w/Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

Changa

$7.99

Pop

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Loganberry

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99Out of stock

Jamaica

$2.99Out of stock

H2O

Beer

Pancho's

$5.14

Miller Lite

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

XX

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Cider

$6.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Sangria

$20.00

Pitcher Margarita

$20.00

Pitcher Pancho's

$15.99

Cubetazo (10 for $20)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taquito Lindo is an authentic taqueria highlighting the most famous tacos from central & northern Mexico.

Website

Location

1849 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

