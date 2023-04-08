A map showing the location of Taste of E. African 313 W Lake StView gallery

Taste of E. African 313 W Lake St

review star

No reviews yet

313 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BEVERAGES

Mango Juice

$2.00

Vimto

$2.00

Cocktail Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smoothies

$2.00

Tamarind Juice

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Black Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Latte

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Espresso

$2.99

Chai Tea Latte

$2.50

Maraq/soup

$2.00

Porridge/uji

$2.00

BREAKFAST

Pancakes

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Toast

$3.99

Scrambled Eggs

$3.99

Scrambled Eggs/Omelet

$4.99

Canjeero/Injeero

$4.00

Malawax

$4.00

Sabaayad

$5.00

Chicken Suqaar

$8.99

Maraq

$8.99

Fresh Goat Liver

$8.99

Foole

$8.99

Oodkac

$8.99

APPETIZERS

Sambuza

$2.00

Mandazi

$2.00

Baajiya

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Wings

$5.99

Boneless Wings

$6.99

Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$6.99

Chips & Dip

$3.99

Extra food

$6.99

Beef or suqaar only

$6.99

Buur

$1.00

LUNCH

Chicken

$6.99+

Beef

$6.99+

Gyro

$6.99+

Fish

$6.99+

Jabati with Chicken Suqar

$6.99+

Chicken Suqar with Muffo Bread

$6.99+

Goat Meat

$15.99+

Soor/Ughali W/ Chicken Steak

$15.99+

Soor/Ughali W/ Soup Only

$15.99+

Chicken Katuleti W/ Pasta

$15.99+

Chicken Leg

$15.99+

Philly Steak

$15.99+

Salmon Fish

$15.99+

T-Bone Steak

$15.99+

Matoke W/ Ughali

$13.99+

Small Goat

$12.99

Small chicken

$9.99

Goat

$15.99

Beef suqaar

$15.99

Chicken suqaar

$15.99

DINNER

Keykey with beef suqar

$15.99

Rice W/ Salad Only

$9.99

Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Siga Wat W/ Canjeero & boiled Egg

$15.99+

T-Bone W/ Rice & Salad

$19.99+

Keykey with chicken suqar

$15.99

Philly Steak

$15.99+

Beef Steak

$15.99+

Chicken Steak

$15.99+

Beef Suqaar

$15.99+

Chicken Suqaar

$15.99+

Fish

$15.99+

Matoke W/ Ughali

$15.99+

DESSERTS

Halwa

$2.00

Kac Kac

$2.00

Sweet Cake

$2.00

Cupcakes

$2.00

Brownies

$3.00

Cookies

$1.50

Custards W/ Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Beingnets

$2.00

Oreo Cake

$3.90

Cookie Butter Cake

$4.90

Caramel Peanut Butter Cake

$3.90

Lemon Cake

$3.90

Carrot Cake

$3.90

Brownie Cookie Cake

$3.90

Sea Salt Caramel Cake

$4.90

Ramadhan Deal

Ramadhan Deal

$11.99

Sahur Deal

Suhur

$6.99

Ramadan Buffet Deal

Ramadhan Buffet Deal

$22.99

Combo Ramadhan

Combo Ramadhan Deal

$27.99

Space Reservation

Private Reservation

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Trio Plant-Based - 610 W Lake St
orange starNo Reviews
610 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
orange starNo Reviews
703 W Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
moto-i
orange star4.5 • 1,932
2940 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
La Tavolata - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Lago Tacos - Uptown
orange star3.5 • 340
2901 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston