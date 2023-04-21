BG picView gallery

Tellus & the Satellite Bar 150 Main St L2

No reviews yet

150 Main St L2

Northampton, MA 01060

Bar Food

Caesar

$9.00

Scarlett Greens

$9.00

Griddled Cornbread

$6.00

Lucky #7 Wings

$10.00

Tellus Fries

$7.00

Waygu Smash Burger

$10.00

Big Bad Cauli

$13.00

Sauce

Biscuit Beignets

$6.00

Banana Creme Parfait

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
We're a Pizzeria, Gastropub, Wine & Cocktail Bar, Part-Time Nightclub

150 Main St L2, Northampton, MA 01060

