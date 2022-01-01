  • Home
Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill 200 Pike Street

No reviews yet

200 Pike Street

South Padre Island, TX 78385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Starters

Basket Fries

$6.50

Chip N Guac

$11.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips, homemade Guacamole

Chips N Guac N Salsa

$15.99

Chips N Salsa

$8.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips, homemade fire roasted salsa

Chips Refill

$2.00

Mango Citrus

$13.50

Mahi Mahi marinated in citrus juice, mango, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeno, swerved w/ fresh corn tortilla chips

Onion Rings

$9.50

Hand breaded and fried golden

Shrimp 1/2LB

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp, homemade cocktail sauce, served with charred lemon

Shrimp 1LB

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp, homemade cocktail sauce, served with charred lemon

Soup Day Bowl

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Tampico Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, cilantro, and avocado mixed together in a traditional Tampico style cocktail sauce served w/ Fresh corn tortilla chips

Texas Toothpicks

$11.50

Jalapeno Wheels, Onions and pickles hand battered and fried. Served with Ranch

Basket Cheese Fries

$9.00

Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Served with Celery and Ranch

20 Wings

$22.00

Served with Celery and Ranch

Baskets

All American Hot Dog

$13.00

Griled 1/2 lb all beef hot dog dressed with ketchup, yellow mustard and dill relish

Chicken Fried Tenderloins

$12.50

Golden brown and crispy served with cajun ranch dressing

Combo (Fish & Shrimp)

$17.00

With house cocktail, tartar sauce & charred lemon

Combo (Fish & Oyster)

$17.00

Combo (Shrimp & Oyster)

$17.00

Cook your own Catch

$12.00

Fried Fish

$14.00

With house cocktail, tartar sauce & charred lemon

Fried Oyster

$16.00

With house cocktail, tartar sauce & charred lemon

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

With house cocktail, tartar sauce & charred lemon

Hand Dipped Corndogs

$12.50

2 all American beef franks hand dipped in our special buttermild batter fried to golden brown served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.50

8 oz. Charegrilled special blended beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Chicken Club

$14.50

Juicy chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Fried Oyster Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Charegrilled special blended beef patty with fried oyster & avocadoServied lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Charegrilled special blended beef patty with grilled pineapple and teriyaki glaze. Servied lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Sashimi Burger

$15.50

8 oz. sashimi grade black peppered ahi tuna seered medium rare, ginger citrus teriayaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, grilled pineaple and spicy mayo

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with pineapple and teriyaki glaze with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Seared medium rare sashimi grade ahi tuna, corn tortilla, wasabi mayo / spicy mayo, pico de gallo and nori strips

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled, Blackened, fried mahi mahi served on fresh corn tortilla topped with shredded cabbage, avocado, pilked onion, cilantro, chipotle mayo and lime wedge

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

lightly blackened shrimp served on fresh corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro chipotle mayo, lime wedges

Chicken Baja Wrap

$14.00

10 - inch fresh flour tortilla, melted cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and our baja dressing

Cook your own Catch

$12.00

Salad - Baja Chicken

$14.00

Salad - Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Extras

Add Ons After Meal has Been Ordered

NA Beverages

Bloody Mary

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Michelada

$2.50

Olive Cocktail

$3.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier Mineral Water

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Redbull

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Vir Frozen Mango

$4.00

Vir Frozen Marg

$4.00

Vir Frozen Pina

$4.00

Vir Frozen Straw

$4.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$4.50

Merchandise

Customer LS

$23.09

Performance

Customer SS

$18.48

Performance

Employee LS

$12.93

Employee Shirt

$9.24

Hats

$15.70

Koozie

$4.00

RTIC Large

$20.00

RTIC Small

$15.00

RTIC Water Bottle

$15.00

Visor

$17.55
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Bay Side Bar & Grill with live music, good food and drinks.

200 Pike Street, South Padre Island, TX 78385

Directions

