Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill 200 Pike Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Bay Side Bar & Grill with live music, good food and drinks.
Location
200 Pike Street, South Padre Island, TX 78385
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near South Padre Island