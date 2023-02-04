Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nautico Island Grill

No reviews yet

1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Order Again

Appetizers

Onion Blossom

$10.99

Fried colossal onion served with ancho ranch

Oyster Rockefeller

$16.99Out of stock

6 oysters on the half shell, broiled and covered with spinach, bacon and hollandaise sauce

Stuffed Jalapeños (3)

$11.99

Seafood stuffed Jalapeños served with homemade ranch dressing.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

5 fresh gulf shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, pineapple jam and sliced jalapeño then wrapped in bacon. Served with ancho ranch for dipping

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Fresh gulf shrimp mixed with our tangy cocktail sauce topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips

Nautico Fries

$9.99

French Fries tossed in a savory red chile sauce topped with scallions, queso fresco, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with a side of garlic aioli for dipping

Ceviche

$13.99

Lime marinated fish and shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and topped with fresh avocado. Served with tortilla chips

Calamari Especial

$13.99

Tender calamari rings fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh guacamole served with chips.

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Fresh homemade salsa served with chips

Queso

$6.99

Served with chips

Trio - Salsa, Guacamole, Queso

$15.99

Served with chips

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeño and pico. Add picadillo, beef fajita, chicken fajita or shrimp

Salads

Burger Bowl

$14.99

Chopped hamburger meat seasoned to perfection on a bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, pickles and sliced avocado. Served with a side of homemade fry sauce.

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade garlic caesar dressing and parmesan crisps. Add chicken or shrimp

Fiesta Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Bed of mixed greens topped with roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sliced avocado and pistachios. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch. Add chicken or shrimp.

House Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes and diced bell peppers. Choice of homemade dressing (Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Ancho Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy vinaigrette or Champagne vinaigrette).

Island Chopped Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Mixed greens tossed with medjool date, dried cranberry, jicama, apple, manchego cheese, farro, marcona almond and homemade champagne vinaigrette

Mexi Fajita Salad

$10.99

Beef, chicken or shrimp fajita on a bed of spring mix topped with guacamole, chopped tomato, queso fresco and cilantro lime crema

The Blue Wedge

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, crisp bacon served with our homemade blue cheese dressing

Tropical Cashew Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, pineapple, cashews, orange slices, blue cheese and red onion. Served with homemade soy vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken or shrimp.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Soups

Cup Soup of the day

$4.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'boy

$14.99

Gulf fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with a side of ancho ranch and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad

Fish Po'boy

$14.99

Gulf fried fish served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with a side of ancho ranch and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad

Muffaletta

$13.99

Toasted sourdough bread with olive spread and roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, salami and turkey served hot. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad

Chipolte Turkey Melt

$12.99

Toasted jalapeno bun with smoked turkey, provolone cheese, and chipotle raspberry sauce served hot. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad

Blackened Chicken Club

$13.99Out of stock

Blackened chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and bacon served open face on a toasted jalapeño sourdough bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear on the side. Served with a side of herb aioli. Choice of one side - hand cut fries, fruit or side salad. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap)

Nauti Burger

$10.99

Half pound burger, cooked to your liking, served open face on a sourdough jalapeño cheese bun with a side of herb aioli. Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear on the side. Served with your choice fries, fruit or side salad. Add toppings for additional cost. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap)

The Blue Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Half pound beef burger, cooked to your liking, served on a sourdough jalapeno bun topped with crispy bacon smothered with our homemade blue cheese dressing topped with blue cheese crumbles. Lettuce, tomato, onions and a pickle spear on the side. Served with your choice fries, fruit or side salad. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap).

Mexican

Enchiladas

$10.99

3 Enchiladas with our tex-mex sauce. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Mexican rice and choice of beans refried or charro.

Mexican Plate

$13.99

2 cheese enchiladas in our tex-mex sauce. 1 beef chalupa and 1 beef taco. Mexican rice and choice of beans. Served with a side of guacamole and salsa Add beef or chicken to your enchilada for an additional charge

Fajita Plate

Out of stock

Beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas with bell pepper and onion. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Mexican rice and choice of beans. Served with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese

Mexican Tacos

3 tacos choice of beef or chicken fajita served on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Served with a side of our avocado green salsa. Mexican rice and charro beans

Chalupa Plate

Your choice of shredded chicken, shrimp, picadillo beef or guacamole (no meat). Topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole, queso fresco and pico. Lime crema drizzle. Served with salsa on the side. Mexican rice and choice of beans

Quesadilla Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade flour tortilla filled and melted with oaxaca cheese. Add your choice of meat. Side of pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans

Pirrata Taco

$14.99Out of stock

Homemade flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with melted oaxaca cheese, topped with cilantro and avocado. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

3 chicken enchiladas with with our green chile salsa. Topped with queso oaxaca and queso fresco. Drizzled with lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans

The Big Kahuna

Out of stock

A HUGE enchilada! Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita or picadillo beef. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, rice and topped with our tex-mex enchilada sauce and cheese

Seafood

Poblano Fish Enchiladas

$18.99

3 Enchiladas stuffed with fish and topped with our creamy poblano sauce, cheese, side of pico and a drizzle of lime crema. Served with cilantro lime rice and choice of beans.

Snapper Rockefeller Style

$26.99Out of stock

Pan grilled snapper topped with our homemade Rockefeller sauce and choice of 2 sides.

Rasta Shrimp

$24.99

8 large gulf shrimp sautéed in our Caribbean curry sauce. Served over white rice

Nauti's Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 Fish tacos on corn tortillas. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened. Filled with pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage and sliced avocado. Drizzled with lime crema. Side jalapeño ranch and chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and charro beans

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

3 Shrimp tacos on corn tortillas. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened. Filled with pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage and sliced avocado. Drizzled with lime crema. Side jalapeño ranch and chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and charro beans

Fish, Shrimp or Oyster Platter

$17.99

Your choice of fresh gulf fish, shrimp or oysters. Cooked fried, grilled or blackened. Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Fresh gulf fish and shrimp fried, grilled or blackened. Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Combo Seafood Platter

$23.99

Fish, shrimp and oysters your choice of fried, grilled or blackened (oysters are fried). Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Coconut Shrimp

$22.99Out of stock

6 Coconut fried shrimp served with 2 sides and our signature dipping sauce

Cook Your Catch

$10.99

Customize your catch. Fried, grilled or blackened. Add Rockefeller, poblano enchiladas or fish tacos to your catch. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Pasta

Pasta Poblano

$15.99

Spaghetti noodles tossed with our creamy poblano sauce. Add chicken or shrimp

Pasta Diane

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed with our creamy cajun bell pepper sauce. Add chicken or shrimp to your pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade Alfredo sauce. Add chicken or shrimp

Kids

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

American cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with your choice of fries or fruit

Kids Fried shrimp

$7.99

3 fried gulf shrimp. Served with your choice fries or fresh fruit

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

3 breaded and fried chicken strips. Served with fries or fresh fruit

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger plain and dry. Served with fries or fruit

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.99

1 Cheese enchilada with our tex-mix sauce served with mexican rice and refried beans

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade Alfredo sauce

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.99

Charro Beans

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Fruit

$4.99

Zucchini

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

White Rice

$2.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Dessert of the day

$8.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice cream Milkshake

$6.99

Condiments/Dressings

Pico

$0.99

2oz Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

$1.99

2oz guacamole

Jalapeños

$0.50

2oz Jalapeños

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$2.50Out of stock

Homemade Flour Tortilla

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Chopped onions

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Queso fresco

$1.99

4oz Portion Cup Queso

$2.00

fresh jalapeno chopped

$0.99

A la cart

a la cartFish Taco

$4.99

a la cart Shrimp Taco

$4.99

a la cart Mexican Taco

a la cart Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

a la cart Chicken Enchilada

$3.99

a la cart Beef Enchilada

$3.99

a la cart Chicken Enchilada Verde

$4.99

a la cart Shrimp

$2.00

a la cart Beef Chalupa

$4.99

a la cart Beef Taco

$2.99

a la cart Beef Taco

$2.99

a la cart Chicken Breast

$6.99

a la cart Fried Oyster

$1.50

a la cart Shredded Chicken Chalupa

$4.99

a la cart Burger Patty

$6.99

a la cart 4oz Portion Cup Queso

$2.00

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Alani Nu Energy Drink

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Beer/Seltzer

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

XX

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

N/A Beer

$4.50

Big Wave

$4.50

Hopadillo IPA

$5.00

Mimosa

Fresh Squeezed Orange (Seasonal) Mimosa

$4.99

Lavender Mimosa

$4.99

Tropical Mimosa

$4.99

Mimosa no juice

$4.99

Frozen Drinks

Traditional Margarita

$8.99

Caribbean

$8.99

Peach Margarita

$8.99Out of stock

Pina Colada

$8.99

Signature Basil Lemonade

$8.99

N/A Mocktails

Frozen Basil Lemonade(n/a)

$6.99

Tropical Margarita (n/a)

$6.99

Pina Colada (n/a)

$6.99

Peach (n/a)

$6.99

Topo Chico Michelada

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

