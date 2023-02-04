- Home
- /
- South Padre Island
- /
- Nautico Island Grill
Nautico Island Grill
No reviews yet
1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
South Padre Island, TX 78597
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Onion Blossom
Fried colossal onion served with ancho ranch
Oyster Rockefeller
6 oysters on the half shell, broiled and covered with spinach, bacon and hollandaise sauce
Stuffed Jalapeños (3)
Seafood stuffed Jalapeños served with homemade ranch dressing.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
5 fresh gulf shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, pineapple jam and sliced jalapeño then wrapped in bacon. Served with ancho ranch for dipping
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh gulf shrimp mixed with our tangy cocktail sauce topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
Nautico Fries
French Fries tossed in a savory red chile sauce topped with scallions, queso fresco, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with a side of garlic aioli for dipping
Ceviche
Lime marinated fish and shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and topped with fresh avocado. Served with tortilla chips
Calamari Especial
Tender calamari rings fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole served with chips.
Chips and Salsa
Fresh homemade salsa served with chips
Queso
Served with chips
Trio - Salsa, Guacamole, Queso
Served with chips
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeño and pico. Add picadillo, beef fajita, chicken fajita or shrimp
Salads
Burger Bowl
Chopped hamburger meat seasoned to perfection on a bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, pickles and sliced avocado. Served with a side of homemade fry sauce.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade garlic caesar dressing and parmesan crisps. Add chicken or shrimp
Fiesta Salad
Bed of mixed greens topped with roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sliced avocado and pistachios. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch. Add chicken or shrimp.
House Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes and diced bell peppers. Choice of homemade dressing (Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Ancho Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy vinaigrette or Champagne vinaigrette).
Island Chopped Salad
Mixed greens tossed with medjool date, dried cranberry, jicama, apple, manchego cheese, farro, marcona almond and homemade champagne vinaigrette
Mexi Fajita Salad
Beef, chicken or shrimp fajita on a bed of spring mix topped with guacamole, chopped tomato, queso fresco and cilantro lime crema
The Blue Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, crisp bacon served with our homemade blue cheese dressing
Tropical Cashew Salad
Mixed greens, pineapple, cashews, orange slices, blue cheese and red onion. Served with homemade soy vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken or shrimp.
Side Caesar
Sandwiches
Shrimp Po'boy
Gulf fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with a side of ancho ranch and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad
Fish Po'boy
Gulf fried fish served on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with a side of ancho ranch and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad
Muffaletta
Toasted sourdough bread with olive spread and roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, salami and turkey served hot. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad
Chipolte Turkey Melt
Toasted jalapeno bun with smoked turkey, provolone cheese, and chipotle raspberry sauce served hot. Served with your choice of fries, fruit or side salad
Blackened Chicken Club
Blackened chicken breast topped with provolone cheese and bacon served open face on a toasted jalapeño sourdough bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear on the side. Served with a side of herb aioli. Choice of one side - hand cut fries, fruit or side salad. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap)
Nauti Burger
Half pound burger, cooked to your liking, served open face on a sourdough jalapeño cheese bun with a side of herb aioli. Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear on the side. Served with your choice fries, fruit or side salad. Add toppings for additional cost. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap)
The Blue Burger
Half pound beef burger, cooked to your liking, served on a sourdough jalapeno bun topped with crispy bacon smothered with our homemade blue cheese dressing topped with blue cheese crumbles. Lettuce, tomato, onions and a pickle spear on the side. Served with your choice fries, fruit or side salad. (Make it keto style, no bread and substitute lettuce wrap).
Mexican
Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas with our tex-mex sauce. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Mexican rice and choice of beans refried or charro.
Mexican Plate
2 cheese enchiladas in our tex-mex sauce. 1 beef chalupa and 1 beef taco. Mexican rice and choice of beans. Served with a side of guacamole and salsa Add beef or chicken to your enchilada for an additional charge
Fajita Plate
Beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas with bell pepper and onion. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Mexican rice and choice of beans. Served with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
Mexican Tacos
3 tacos choice of beef or chicken fajita served on corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Served with a side of our avocado green salsa. Mexican rice and charro beans
Chalupa Plate
Your choice of shredded chicken, shrimp, picadillo beef or guacamole (no meat). Topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole, queso fresco and pico. Lime crema drizzle. Served with salsa on the side. Mexican rice and choice of beans
Quesadilla Plate
Homemade flour tortilla filled and melted with oaxaca cheese. Add your choice of meat. Side of pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans
Pirrata Taco
Homemade flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with melted oaxaca cheese, topped with cilantro and avocado. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken enchiladas with with our green chile salsa. Topped with queso oaxaca and queso fresco. Drizzled with lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans
The Big Kahuna
A HUGE enchilada! Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita or picadillo beef. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, rice and topped with our tex-mex enchilada sauce and cheese
Seafood
Poblano Fish Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas stuffed with fish and topped with our creamy poblano sauce, cheese, side of pico and a drizzle of lime crema. Served with cilantro lime rice and choice of beans.
Snapper Rockefeller Style
Pan grilled snapper topped with our homemade Rockefeller sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Rasta Shrimp
8 large gulf shrimp sautéed in our Caribbean curry sauce. Served over white rice
Nauti's Fish Tacos
3 Fish tacos on corn tortillas. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened. Filled with pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage and sliced avocado. Drizzled with lime crema. Side jalapeño ranch and chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and charro beans
Shrimp Tacos
3 Shrimp tacos on corn tortillas. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened. Filled with pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage and sliced avocado. Drizzled with lime crema. Side jalapeño ranch and chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and charro beans
Fish, Shrimp or Oyster Platter
Your choice of fresh gulf fish, shrimp or oysters. Cooked fried, grilled or blackened. Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Fish & Shrimp Platter
Fresh gulf fish and shrimp fried, grilled or blackened. Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Combo Seafood Platter
Fish, shrimp and oysters your choice of fried, grilled or blackened (oysters are fried). Side of cocktail and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Coconut Shrimp
6 Coconut fried shrimp served with 2 sides and our signature dipping sauce
Cook Your Catch
Customize your catch. Fried, grilled or blackened. Add Rockefeller, poblano enchiladas or fish tacos to your catch. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Pasta
Pasta Poblano
Spaghetti noodles tossed with our creamy poblano sauce. Add chicken or shrimp
Pasta Diane
Penne pasta tossed with our creamy cajun bell pepper sauce. Add chicken or shrimp to your pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade Alfredo sauce. Add chicken or shrimp
Kids
Kids Grilled cheese
American cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with your choice of fries or fruit
Kids Fried shrimp
3 fried gulf shrimp. Served with your choice fries or fresh fruit
Kids Chicken Strips
3 breaded and fried chicken strips. Served with fries or fresh fruit
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger plain and dry. Served with fries or fruit
Kids Cheese Enchilada
1 Cheese enchilada with our tex-mix sauce served with mexican rice and refried beans
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade Alfredo sauce
Sides
Condiments/Dressings
Pico
2oz Pico de Gallo
Guacamole
2oz guacamole
Jalapeños
2oz Jalapeños
Extra Dressing
Flour Tortilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla
3 Corn Tortillas
Corn Tortilla
Sliced Avocado
Cilantro
Chopped onions
Grilled Onions
Queso fresco
4oz Portion Cup Queso
fresh jalapeno chopped
A la cart
a la cartFish Taco
a la cart Shrimp Taco
a la cart Mexican Taco
a la cart Cheese Enchilada
a la cart Chicken Enchilada
a la cart Beef Enchilada
a la cart Chicken Enchilada Verde
a la cart Shrimp
a la cart Beef Chalupa
a la cart Beef Taco
a la cart Beef Taco
a la cart Chicken Breast
a la cart Fried Oyster
a la cart Shredded Chicken Chalupa
a la cart Burger Patty
a la cart 4oz Portion Cup Queso
NA Beverages
Beer/Seltzer
Mimosa
Frozen Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, South Padre Island, TX 78597