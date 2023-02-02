Main picView gallery

Grapevine Cafe 100 E Swordfish St

No reviews yet

100 E Swordfish St

South Padre Isla, TX 78597

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

American Classics

Early Bird Special

$6.99

Two Eggs Breakfast

$10.29

Eggs Benedict

$10.29

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.19

Belgium Waffle

$6.29

Short Stack

$6.29

Classic French Toast

$6.29

Gluten Free Pancakes

$7.29

Clasicos Mexicanos

Chilaquiles Traditional

$6.19

Huevos a La Mexicana

$9.29

Huevos ala Mexicana Dannys Way

$8.29

Huevos Rancheros Tradicionales

$8.29

Migas Mexicanas

$8.29

Grapevine Specialties

Benedicts alla Genovese

$10.29

Huevos Rancheros Vallartas

$11.39

Huevos Rancheros Benedictos

$12.39

Loaded Hasbrowns and Eggs

$10.29

Cheesy Shrimp and Grits

$12.39

Eggs Benedict Grapevine

$12.39

Grapevine Breakfast Sandwich

$10.29

Chicken and Waffles

$10.39

Crab Cake Benedicts

$15.49

Sweet Delights

Bananas Foster

$7.29

Banana Bread French Toast

$6.19

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$7.29

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$7.29

French Toast Sucre

$9.19

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.59

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$7.29

Omelettes

Veggie Fajita Omelette

$12.39

Shrimp Omelette

$13.99

Western Omelette

$10.99

Spanish Omelette

$13.99

Skinny Garden Omelette

$10.29

Basic Omelette

$6.50

Sensible Selections

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Granola, Fruit, and Yogurt

$7.29

Assorted Cereal

$3.79

Original Parfait

$7.29

Red,White, and Blue Parfait

$7.29

Sensible Breakfast Sandwich

$8.29

Smoked Salmon Breakfast

$10.29

Oatmeal Cup

$2.99

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.39

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.59

Southwest Salsa

$5.19

Loaded Nachos

$10.29

Quesadillas

$6.00

South of the Border

Veggie Fajita Plate

$13.89

Fajita Plate

$15.29

Ranchero Combo

$19.69

Mexican Plate

$11.39

Enchilada Plate

$11.39

Taco Plate

$11.39

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.39

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$13.89

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.39

Street Tacos Tejanos

$13.49

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Bonita Flats Farmers Salad

$9.29

Apples, Nuts, & Mixed Greens

$10.29

Taco Salad

$9.29

Burgers and Sandwiches

Traditional Club

$13.39

Half Club

$10.39

The Californian

$10.29

Ahi Yellow Fin Tuna

$14.49

Sonias Chicken Salad

$9.29

The Cuban

$13.49

Island Burger

$10.29

El Chapo Burger

$15.49

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Kids Menu

One Egg & Two Choices

$3.59

Two Egg Cheese Omelette

$3.59

Assorted Cereal

$3.59

Kids French Toast

$3.59

Kids Oatmeal

$3.59

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$4.59

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Kids Burger

$4.49

Fried Shrimp Basket

$4.49

Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.50Out of stock

Bacon Strips

$3.00

Beans

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.25

Chile Toreado

$1.50

Chorizo Beans

$5.99

Diced Potatos

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Gravy

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Grits

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.95

One Egg

$2.00

One Pancake

$3.99

Papas a la Mexicana

$1.99

Rice

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.79

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Shrimp 3

$5.99

Shrimp 5

$8.99

Slice of Ham

$5.25

Sliced Tomato

$1.79

Smoked Salmon

$11.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Toast

$1.79

Two Eggs

$4.00

Tortilla

$1.79

Soup

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.19

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.59

Cup Soup of Day

$4.19

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.59

Coffee

House Coffee 16oz

$2.75

House Coffee 20oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.45

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.95

Cafe Latte 16oz

$4.45

Cafe Latte 20oz

$4.95

Espresso Macchiato Add on

$1.25

Espresso Macchiato Double

$2.50

Vietnamese 16oz

$5.99

Vietnamese 20oz

$7.99

Cafe Americano 160z

$3.00

Cafe Americano 20oz

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee 20oz

$4.99

Espresso Shot Double

$2.25

Espresso Shot Single

$1.25

Breve 16oz

$4.00

Breve 20oz

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew 20oz

$5.50

Frappe 16oz

$4.75

Frappe 20oz

$5.25

French Press 32oz

$8.95

Pour Over 20oz

$4.99

Latte Macchiato 20 oz

$5.25

Latte Macchiato 160z

$4.75

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Dulce Mexicano Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Smoothies

Banana Berry

$4.95

Berry Berry

$4.75

Cuke Lime Smoothie

$4.25

Hill Country Smoothie

$4.25

Melango Berry Smoothie

$4.50

Red, White, and Blue

$4.25

Strawberry & Banana

$4.25

Tropical Berry

$4.75

Tropical Padre

$4.75

Refreshers

Cucumber Lime Refresher

$4.25

Hill Country Refresher

$4.25

Mango Fresco

$4.25

Melango Berry Refresher

$4.50

Passionfruit & Green Tea

$4.50

Shaken Strawberry Shortcake Lemonade

$4.25

Juice of the Day

$5.75

N/A Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.75

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$3.75

Gold Peak Rasberry

$3.75

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Water No Bev

V8 Tomato Juice

$2.00

Barista Teas

The Tea Pot

$2.75

Hot Tea Lattee

$4.00

Cold Brew Tea Latte

$4.50

Breakfast Specials

Monday- Rancheros Tradicionales

$7.99

Tuesday- Migas Mexicanas

$7.99

Wednesday-Western Omelette

$7.99

Thursdays- Loaded Hashbrowns

$7.99

Lunch Specials

Monday- 1/2 Mexican Plate

$8.99

Tuesday- Carne Guisada

$8.99

Wednesday- 1/2 Fajita Plate

$8.99

Thursday- Half Club Sandwich

$8.99

NO.......

NO Veggies

NO Meats

NO Jalapenos

NO Onion

NO Tomato

NO Cheese

Merchandise

1lb Island Native

$16.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

1lb Guatemalan

$16.00

1lb Indonesian

$16.00

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Churros Cheesecake

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.50

Scone

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Stella Artois

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Budlight

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

El Chingon

$5.00

Yellow Rose

$7.50

Fuzz Pedal

$5.00

Fubar

$5.00

K-9 Lager

$5.00

Batta Helles

$5.00

Bombshell Blonde

$5.00

Alstad Oktoberfest

$4.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome folks! Lets sit down and enjoy.

Location

100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla, TX 78597

Directions

Main pic

