Thailander 1275 NW 185th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

NW 185th Ave

Hillsboro, OR 97006

Popular Items

Phad Thai
Phad See Ew
Thai Ice Tea

Cha-Fe'

CF1 Picnic Set

CF1 Picnic Set

$27.00Out of stock

Let's go to the Park with Cha-Fe' Picnic set. Combination of Cha-Fe' Papaya Shake Shake Salad + Sticky Rice + Lemongrass Shaking Wings + Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat.Boba.

CF2 : Somtum (Papaya) Shake Shake Salad

CF2 : Somtum (Papaya) Shake Shake Salad

$10.00Out of stock

It's a fabulous, fresh and tangy delight! Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, ground peanuts, shrimps, carrot with chili lime dressing. (Put the sauce and shake it before you eat)

CF3 Ruammit Whan Yen

CF3 Ruammit Whan Yen

$10.00Out of stock

Cha-Fe' Shave Ice style with Sala Cider, Cream Soda, and Pineapple's flavor mixed with Sweet Taro, Sweet Red Bean, Coconut Jelly, Sugar Palm Seed and topping with coconut milk.

CF4 Whan Yen

CF4 Whan Yen

$5.00

Cha-Fe' Shave Ice with Sala Cider, Cream Soda and Pineapple's flavors and you can mixed with 1 side cup style or more and topping with coconut milk. (Available at Pick up and Dining only)

CF5 Siamese Twin

CF5 Siamese Twin

$6.00

Inseparable,,,the fusion of Thai Ice Tea and Thai Ice Green Tea

CF6 Lemon Honey soda

CF6 Lemon Honey soda

$5.00

Original unsweet Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with lemon, honey syrup and soda

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mr. Passion

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mr. Passion

$5.00

Original Thai tea or Green Tea mixed with passion fruit jam and soda

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mrs. Strawberry

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mrs. Strawberry

$5.00

Original Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with strawberry jam and soda

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Miss Ginger

CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Miss Ginger

$5.00

Original Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with ginger jam and soda

CF8 Cha Dum Yen Lemon Ice Tea

CF8 Cha Dum Yen Lemon Ice Tea

$4.00

Original Thai Ice Tea or Thai Ice Green Tea mixed with lemon

CF9 Cha-Fe' Fruity Drink

CF9 Cha-Fe' Fruity Drink

$5.00

Top 5 fruity flavors with Taro, Honey-Drew, Strawberry, Mango or Coconut mixed with milk or Thai tea.

CF10 Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat. Boba

CF10 Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat. Boba

$5.50

Traditional Cha-Fe' Thai ice tea or Thai Ice green tea mixed with milk and boba style.

CF11 Cha Nom (Thai ice Tea)

CF11 Cha Nom (Thai ice Tea)

$3.50+

Cha-Fe' Regular Thai Ice Tea or Green Tea or Coffee It is very popular Iced drink in Thailand. This cold tea is sweetened with sugar then topped off with evaporated milk or coconut milk to make it to the richness Thai beverage.

CF12 Cha-Fe' Crying Baby Tiger

CF12 Cha-Fe' Crying Baby Tiger

$5.50

The fusion of Milk and Pineapple Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style

CF13 Cha-Fe' Thai Emerald Milk

CF13 Cha-Fe' Thai Emerald Milk

$5.50

The fusion of Milk and Cream Soda Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style

CF14 Cha-Fe' My Sweet Pink Lady

CF14 Cha-Fe' My Sweet Pink Lady

$5.50

The fusion of Milk and Sala Cider Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style

CF15 Cha Dum Yen (No Milk)

CF15 Cha Dum Yen (No Milk)

$3.50

Original Thai Ice Tea, Thai Green Tea, or Thai Coffee without milk.

Special

Baby4 Combination

$13.00

Combination of Fried Tofu, Devil Egg Rolls, Crab Rangoons, Shrimps on the Beach. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Soi1 **(New)**

Soi1 **(New)**

$14.50

Deep Fired Egg noodle in Tom Yum Soup with shrimps, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass and lime.

Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**

Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**

$14.00

One of the most popular of Thai noodle dish “Nam Tok” is mainly a spicy soup stock enriched with beef broth mixed with noodle, bean sprouts, garlic, pork and pork meat balls.

Sriracha Rocker

Sriracha Rocker

$16.00

Stir fry with pepper and salted squid ring mix with spicy sriracha sauce with steamed rice. in Thai style.

Gaprao Coconut Shrimp

Gaprao Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried coconut shrims stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Gaprao Calamari Squid

Gaprao Calamari Squid

$16.50

Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried calamari squid stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Gaprao Chicken Wings

Gaprao Chicken Wings

$16.50

Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried chicken wings, stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Mango Duck Basil Fried Rice

Mango Duck Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice stir-fried crispy ducks in house spicy sauce with egg, mangoes, bell, onions, mushrooms, basil and chili sauce.

Appetizer

Thailander Fresh Salad

Thailander Fresh Salad

$7.00

Fresh herb, salad mixed with choice of meat and served with house sauce and peanut sauce.

Devil Egg Rolls

Devil Egg Rolls

$6.00

Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Crispy Fried Tofu

Crispy Fried Tofu

$7.00

A great vegetarian favorite! Deep-fried firm tofu cubes served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with crushed peanut.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Crab meat mix with Philadelphia cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin, golden fried, and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken Wings

Lemongrass Chicken Wings

$9.50

Deep fried chicken wings marinated in lemongrass, black pepper. Served with a sweet & sour sauce.

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$8.50

Chopped vegetables and ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with black sweet & sour sauce.

Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)

Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)

$9.50

Deep fried fish fillet blended with red chili paste and special Thai herbs. Served with cucumber, peanuts, onion, and chili sauce.

Shrimp on the Beach

Shrimp on the Beach

$9.50

Shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried and served with a sweet & sour sauce.

Swinging Chicken

Swinging Chicken

$15.50

Deep fried chicken wings marinated with Thai special recipe and dressing with sweet spicy sauce. Served with lemongrass french fries.

Lookchint Tod

Lookchint Tod

$8.00

Deep-fried pork meatball and served with special spicy tamarind sauce.

Lemongrass French Fries

Lemongrass French Fries

$6.00

Enjoy Lemongrass french fries in Thailander style.

Soup

Tomyum

Tomyum

$11.50

Hot & sour soup! Thai classic "Tom Yum" soup with immune-boosting ingredients : mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemon grass and galangal and flavored with lime juice.

Dok Anchan Soup (Butterﬂy Pea Soup)

Dok Anchan Soup (Butterﬂy Pea Soup)

$14.50

The traditional Thai herbs “Dok Anchan or Butterfly Pea” mix with hot and sour soup , shrimps, mushrooms, carrot, cabbages, onions, lemon grass, lime leaves and lime juice. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Wonton and Egg Noodle Soup

Wonton and Egg Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thai comfort food in a bowl! Shrimp stuffed wontons, egg noodle, vegetable in a clear broth soup. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Tomkha

Tomkha

$12.50

Thailand's famous aromatic coconut milk soup! Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, cabbages, onions and favored with lemongrass, kafffiir leaves, galangal, and lime juice.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, green pea and basil. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, carrots & peas, pineapples, basil, tomatoes and bell peppers. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.50

Red curry paste in coconut milk with sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet basil. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

House Special Curry

House Special Curry

$14.00

Red curry well mixed with peanut sauce, broccoli, carrots, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)

Entrée

Garlic

Garlic

$12.50

Fresh garlic stir-fried in house pepper sauce and mix vegetable, broccoli, carrot and cabbage.

Golden Cashew Nut

Golden Cashew Nut

$12.50

Stir-fried Chicken Nugget with cashew nut, water chestnut, carrots, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers.

Spicy Basil (mild)

Spicy Basil (mild)

$12.50

Thais like it hot!!! A famous street spicy dish with stir-fried meat, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic and basil leaves.

Swimming Rama

Swimming Rama

$12.50

Amazing simple, less is more!!! Peanut curry sauce and your choice of meat are served over a bed of steamed mix vegetables.

Gaprao Gai Kai Dao

Gaprao Gai Kai Dao

$13.50

For someone who love spicy. A famous street spicy dish with stir-fried ground chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, garlic and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with fried egg and steamed jasmine rice.

Tropical Cashew Crispy Chicken

Tropical Cashew Crispy Chicken

$15.50

Stir-fried crispy chicken with crunchy mango, pineapples, cashew nut, water chestnut, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Crispy Mango Duck Basil

Crispy Mango Duck Basil

$16.50

Stir-fried crispy ducks in house spicy sauce with mangoes, bell, onions, mushrooms, basil and chili sauce.

Gaprao Chicken Nugget

Gaprao Chicken Nugget

$14.50

Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried chicken nugget stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.50

Spicy fried rice with egg, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and crispy basil.

Bangkok Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

$12.50

Tradition Thai rice stir-fried with egg, pea&carrot, broccoli, and yellow onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Steamed rice stir-fried with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Crab Fried Rice is a popular dish among natives. It looks simple, but the taste is eloquent. Stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.

Noodle

Ew Gia Grob (New)

Ew Gia Grob (New)

$16.00

Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with crispy chicken nugget, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, basil and egg in light sweet soy sauce.

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$13.00

The most famous Thai dish! Thai rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, ground peanut, egg and green onions with a tamarind sauce.

Phad Thailander 2.01

Phad Thailander 2.01

$16.00

This is the latest update version of original Phad Thai. Thai rice noodles stir-fried with nugget chicken, basil, bean sprouts, ground peanut, egg and green onions with a tamarind sauce.

Phad See Ew

Phad See Ew

$12.50

Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, cabbages and egg in light sweet soy sauce.

Phad Keemao

Phad Keemao

$12.50

Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, basil and homemade spicy sauce.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.50

Rice noodle or Egg noodle in Tom Yum Soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass and lime juice. Serve with steamed rice noodle

Jungle Noodle Curry

Jungle Noodle Curry

$14.00

Rice Noodle with red curry sauce, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, eggplant and basil leaves.

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$13.50

Rice Noodle in Tom Kha Soup with mushroom, cabbage, onions, lemongrass, lime juice.

Nugget Kee Mao

Nugget Kee Mao

$14.50

Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken nugget, carrot, bamboo shoots, broccoli, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, and homemade spicy sauce.

Thai Yakisoba

Thai Yakisoba

$12.50

This dish originated from Japan but Thai people have adapted it to their own style of cooking. Yakisoba stir-fried with onions, cabbages, carrots, broccoli and water chestnut.

Phad Keemao Yakisoba

Phad Keemao Yakisoba

$12.50

Yakisoba stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, basil and homemade spicy sauce.

Nugget Kee Mao Yakisoba

Nugget Kee Mao Yakisoba

$14.50

Yakisoba stir-fried with chicken nugget, broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, and homemade spicy sauce.

Soi 2 ( Khao Soi )

Soi 2 ( Khao Soi )

$14.00

If you love "Khao Soi" the famous Northern Thai noodle curry of Thailand, this is an upgrade version from Thailander to surprise you in depth of flavor. Served with 2 kinds of noodles between deep-fried crispy egg noodle and steamed white noodle cooked with special homemade vegan curry and topped off with beansprout, basil, shallots, cilantro, fried onion, and lime.

Sen Yai Tomyum Goong

Sen Yai Tomyum Goong

$13.50

Stir-fried wide noodle (Senyai) with egg, choice of meat Thailander spicy Tomyum sauce, mango, yellow onion, bell, and basil.

Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**

Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**

$14.00

One of the most popular of Thai noodle dish “Nam Tok” is mainly a spicy soup stock enriched with beef broth mixed with noodle, bean sprouts, garlic, pork and pork meat balls.

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.50

This dessert may sound unfamiliar, but it is worth a try! It's common all over Thailand, especially in road side cart vendor! Two scoops of ice cream.

Mango Ice Cream

Mango Ice Cream

$6.50

This dessert may sound unfamiliar, but it is worth a try! It's common all over Thailand, especially in road side cart vendor! Two scoops of ice cream.

Banana on the Beach

Banana on the Beach

$8.50

Bananas wrapped with pastry skins served crunchy and topped with honey and accompanied with a scoop of coconut ice cream.

Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

$9.00Out of stock

Guilty but delicious! An aromatic sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk, accompanied with fresh sweet mango.

Sticky Rice ( No Mango )

Sticky Rice ( No Mango )

$5.00

Guilty but delicious! An aromatic sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk.

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$4.00
Namdang

Namdang

$4.00
Namkheaw

Namkheaw

$4.00

Fleshy drink with Thai cream soda syrup mixed with Soda and lime juice.

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50+

Thai Ice Green Tea

$3.50+

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50+

Side of Order

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Mix Veggies $2.50

$2.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce $1

$1.00

Regular Hot Oil $1

$1.00

Peanut Sauce $1

$1.00

Thai Fish Sauce $1

$1.00

Thai Hot Chili Oil $1

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce $1

$1.00

Chili Paste $1

$1.00

Chili Flex $1

$1.00

Extra Box $0.50

$0.50

CT Appetizers

Devil Egg Rolls

$30.00

30 deep fried rolls with glass noodle and vegetable served with sweet & sour sauce.

Crispy Fried Tofu

$30.00

40 tofu cubes served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanut.

Crab Rangoon

$40.00

25 pcs of fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken Wings

$45.00

Lemongrass Chicken Wings 35 Deep fried chicken wings marinated with lemomgrass black pepper and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Pot Stickers

$35.00

30 pcs of ground chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet black sauce.

Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)

$35.00

20 pcs of fried ﬁsh ﬁllet blended with red chili paste & Thai herb served with chili cucumber sauce.

Shrimp on the Beach

$35.00

20 pcs of shrimp coated in coconut ﬂakes, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.

CT Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$40.00

Chicken or tofu hot&sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, galangal and lime juice.

Shrimp Wonton and Egg Noodle Soup

$45.00

Shrimp stuffed wontons, egg noodle, vegetable in clear broth soup.

CT Curry

Red Curry

$45.00

Coconut milk with bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, green pea and basil.

Pineapple Curry

$50.00

Pineapple, coconut milk with carrots and peas, tomatoes, and bell pepper.

House Special Curry

$50.00

Coconut milk with broccoli, carrots, eggplant, basil topped with peanut curry sauce.

Massamun Curry

$45.00

Coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, peanuts.

Yellow Curry

$45.00

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice.

CT Entrée

Garlic

$45.00

Stir-fried house pepper sauce with garlic and steamed vegetable.

Golden Cashew Nut

$45.00

Stir-fried with cashew, water chestnut, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Spicy Basil

$45.00

Stir-fried with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.

Swimming Rama

$45.00

Steamed mixed vegetable and peanut sauce.

Medley Veggies

$45.00

Stir-fried mix vegetable in garlic sauce.

CT Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$45.00

Fried-rice with egg, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and basil.

Bangkok Fried Rice

$45.00

Traditional fried-rice with egg and mixed vegetable.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$50.00

Fried-rice with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.

Crab Fried Rice

$65.00

Stir fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.

CT Noodle

Phad Thai

$45.00

Rice noodle with egg bean sprout, onions in tamarind sauce.

Phad See Ew

$45.00

Wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrots, egg, cabbage and light sweet soy sauce.

Phad Keemao

$45.00

Wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, basil and bell peppers.

Phad Thailander 2.01

$55.00

This is the latest update version of original Phad Thai. Thai rice noodles stir-fried with nugget chicken, basil, bean sprouts, egg and onions in a tamarind sauce.

Jungle Noodle Curry

$50.00

Rice noodle with red curry sauce, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, eggplants, and basil.

CT Drink & Dessert

Thai Ice Tea (1 pitcher)

$30.00

Thai Ice Coffee (1 pitcher)

$30.00

Thai Ice Green Tea (1 pitcher)

$30.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$40.00

CT Sides of Order

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$20.00

Steamed Mix Vegetable

$15.00

Peanut Sauce

$15.00

Lemongrass French-Fried

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Flavors with Thai food and traditional Thai tea remix style

Website

Location

NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97006

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

