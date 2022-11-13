Thailander 1275 NW 185th Ave

Soi 2 ( Khao Soi )

$14.00

If you love "Khao Soi" the famous Northern Thai noodle curry of Thailand, this is an upgrade version from Thailander to surprise you in depth of flavor. Served with 2 kinds of noodles between deep-fried crispy egg noodle and steamed white noodle cooked with special homemade vegan curry and topped off with beansprout, basil, shallots, cilantro, fried onion, and lime.