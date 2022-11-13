Thailander 1275 NW 185th Ave
No reviews yet
NW 185th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cha-Fe'
CF1 Picnic Set
Let's go to the Park with Cha-Fe' Picnic set. Combination of Cha-Fe' Papaya Shake Shake Salad + Sticky Rice + Lemongrass Shaking Wings + Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat.Boba.
CF2 : Somtum (Papaya) Shake Shake Salad
It's a fabulous, fresh and tangy delight! Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, ground peanuts, shrimps, carrot with chili lime dressing. (Put the sauce and shake it before you eat)
CF3 Ruammit Whan Yen
Cha-Fe' Shave Ice style with Sala Cider, Cream Soda, and Pineapple's flavor mixed with Sweet Taro, Sweet Red Bean, Coconut Jelly, Sugar Palm Seed and topping with coconut milk.
CF4 Whan Yen
Cha-Fe' Shave Ice with Sala Cider, Cream Soda and Pineapple's flavors and you can mixed with 1 side cup style or more and topping with coconut milk. (Available at Pick up and Dining only)
CF5 Siamese Twin
Inseparable,,,the fusion of Thai Ice Tea and Thai Ice Green Tea
CF6 Lemon Honey soda
Original unsweet Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with lemon, honey syrup and soda
CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mr. Passion
Original Thai tea or Green Tea mixed with passion fruit jam and soda
CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Mrs. Strawberry
Original Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with strawberry jam and soda
CF7 Cha Dum Yen Feat. Miss Ginger
Original Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with ginger jam and soda
CF8 Cha Dum Yen Lemon Ice Tea
Original Thai Ice Tea or Thai Ice Green Tea mixed with lemon
CF9 Cha-Fe' Fruity Drink
Top 5 fruity flavors with Taro, Honey-Drew, Strawberry, Mango or Coconut mixed with milk or Thai tea.
CF10 Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat. Boba
Traditional Cha-Fe' Thai ice tea or Thai Ice green tea mixed with milk and boba style.
CF11 Cha Nom (Thai ice Tea)
Cha-Fe' Regular Thai Ice Tea or Green Tea or Coffee It is very popular Iced drink in Thailand. This cold tea is sweetened with sugar then topped off with evaporated milk or coconut milk to make it to the richness Thai beverage.
CF12 Cha-Fe' Crying Baby Tiger
The fusion of Milk and Pineapple Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style
CF13 Cha-Fe' Thai Emerald Milk
The fusion of Milk and Cream Soda Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style
CF14 Cha-Fe' My Sweet Pink Lady
The fusion of Milk and Sala Cider Syrup, on top of Whipping Cream. You can pick 1 kind of Boba style
CF15 Cha Dum Yen (No Milk)
Original Thai Ice Tea, Thai Green Tea, or Thai Coffee without milk.
Special
Baby4 Combination
Combination of Fried Tofu, Devil Egg Rolls, Crab Rangoons, Shrimps on the Beach. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Soi1 **(New)**
Deep Fired Egg noodle in Tom Yum Soup with shrimps, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass and lime.
Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**
One of the most popular of Thai noodle dish “Nam Tok” is mainly a spicy soup stock enriched with beef broth mixed with noodle, bean sprouts, garlic, pork and pork meat balls.
Sriracha Rocker
Stir fry with pepper and salted squid ring mix with spicy sriracha sauce with steamed rice. in Thai style.
Gaprao Coconut Shrimp
Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried coconut shrims stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Gaprao Calamari Squid
Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried calamari squid stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Gaprao Chicken Wings
Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried chicken wings, stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Mango Duck Basil Fried Rice
Spicy Basil Fried Rice stir-fried crispy ducks in house spicy sauce with egg, mangoes, bell, onions, mushrooms, basil and chili sauce.
Appetizer
Thailander Fresh Salad
Fresh herb, salad mixed with choice of meat and served with house sauce and peanut sauce.
Devil Egg Rolls
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Fried Tofu
A great vegetarian favorite! Deep-fried firm tofu cubes served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with crushed peanut.
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat mix with Philadelphia cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin, golden fried, and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Lemongrass Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings marinated in lemongrass, black pepper. Served with a sweet & sour sauce.
Pot Sticker
Chopped vegetables and ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with black sweet & sour sauce.
Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)
Deep fried fish fillet blended with red chili paste and special Thai herbs. Served with cucumber, peanuts, onion, and chili sauce.
Shrimp on the Beach
Shrimp coated in coconut flakes, fried and served with a sweet & sour sauce.
Swinging Chicken
Deep fried chicken wings marinated with Thai special recipe and dressing with sweet spicy sauce. Served with lemongrass french fries.
Lookchint Tod
Deep-fried pork meatball and served with special spicy tamarind sauce.
Lemongrass French Fries
Enjoy Lemongrass french fries in Thailander style.
Soup
Tomyum
Hot & sour soup! Thai classic "Tom Yum" soup with immune-boosting ingredients : mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemon grass and galangal and flavored with lime juice.
Dok Anchan Soup (Butterﬂy Pea Soup)
The traditional Thai herbs “Dok Anchan or Butterfly Pea” mix with hot and sour soup , shrimps, mushrooms, carrot, cabbages, onions, lemon grass, lime leaves and lime juice. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Wonton and Egg Noodle Soup
Thai comfort food in a bowl! Shrimp stuffed wontons, egg noodle, vegetable in a clear broth soup. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Tomkha
Thailand's famous aromatic coconut milk soup! Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, cabbages, onions and favored with lemongrass, kafffiir leaves, galangal, and lime juice.
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, green pea and basil. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Pineapple Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, carrots & peas, pineapples, basil, tomatoes and bell peppers. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Roasted Duck Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet basil. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
House Special Curry
Red curry well mixed with peanut sauce, broccoli, carrots, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Entrée
Garlic
Fresh garlic stir-fried in house pepper sauce and mix vegetable, broccoli, carrot and cabbage.
Golden Cashew Nut
Stir-fried Chicken Nugget with cashew nut, water chestnut, carrots, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers.
Spicy Basil (mild)
Thais like it hot!!! A famous street spicy dish with stir-fried meat, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic and basil leaves.
Swimming Rama
Amazing simple, less is more!!! Peanut curry sauce and your choice of meat are served over a bed of steamed mix vegetables.
Gaprao Gai Kai Dao
For someone who love spicy. A famous street spicy dish with stir-fried ground chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, garlic and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with fried egg and steamed jasmine rice.
Tropical Cashew Crispy Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken with crunchy mango, pineapples, cashew nut, water chestnut, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Crispy Mango Duck Basil
Stir-fried crispy ducks in house spicy sauce with mangoes, bell, onions, mushrooms, basil and chili sauce.
Gaprao Chicken Nugget
Famous street spicy dish with deep-fried chicken nugget stir-fried with mushrooms, and Thai holy basil leaves. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with egg, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and crispy basil.
Bangkok Fried Rice
Tradition Thai rice stir-fried with egg, pea&carrot, broccoli, and yellow onion.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.
Crab Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice is a popular dish among natives. It looks simple, but the taste is eloquent. Stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.
Noodle
Ew Gia Grob (New)
Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with crispy chicken nugget, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, basil and egg in light sweet soy sauce.
Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish! Thai rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, ground peanut, egg and green onions with a tamarind sauce.
Phad Thailander 2.01
This is the latest update version of original Phad Thai. Thai rice noodles stir-fried with nugget chicken, basil, bean sprouts, ground peanut, egg and green onions with a tamarind sauce.
Phad See Ew
Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, cabbages and egg in light sweet soy sauce.
Phad Keemao
Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, basil and homemade spicy sauce.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodle or Egg noodle in Tom Yum Soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass and lime juice. Serve with steamed rice noodle
Jungle Noodle Curry
Rice Noodle with red curry sauce, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, eggplant and basil leaves.
Tom Kha Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle in Tom Kha Soup with mushroom, cabbage, onions, lemongrass, lime juice.
Nugget Kee Mao
Thai wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken nugget, carrot, bamboo shoots, broccoli, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, and homemade spicy sauce.
Thai Yakisoba
This dish originated from Japan but Thai people have adapted it to their own style of cooking. Yakisoba stir-fried with onions, cabbages, carrots, broccoli and water chestnut.
Phad Keemao Yakisoba
Yakisoba stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, basil and homemade spicy sauce.
Nugget Kee Mao Yakisoba
Yakisoba stir-fried with chicken nugget, broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, bell peppers, and homemade spicy sauce.
Soi 2 ( Khao Soi )
If you love "Khao Soi" the famous Northern Thai noodle curry of Thailand, this is an upgrade version from Thailander to surprise you in depth of flavor. Served with 2 kinds of noodles between deep-fried crispy egg noodle and steamed white noodle cooked with special homemade vegan curry and topped off with beansprout, basil, shallots, cilantro, fried onion, and lime.
Sen Yai Tomyum Goong
Stir-fried wide noodle (Senyai) with egg, choice of meat Thailander spicy Tomyum sauce, mango, yellow onion, bell, and basil.
Senlek Moo Nam Tok **(New)**
One of the most popular of Thai noodle dish “Nam Tok” is mainly a spicy soup stock enriched with beef broth mixed with noodle, bean sprouts, garlic, pork and pork meat balls.
Dessert
Coconut Ice Cream
This dessert may sound unfamiliar, but it is worth a try! It's common all over Thailand, especially in road side cart vendor! Two scoops of ice cream.
Mango Ice Cream
This dessert may sound unfamiliar, but it is worth a try! It's common all over Thailand, especially in road side cart vendor! Two scoops of ice cream.
Banana on the Beach
Bananas wrapped with pastry skins served crunchy and topped with honey and accompanied with a scoop of coconut ice cream.
Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)
Guilty but delicious! An aromatic sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk, accompanied with fresh sweet mango.
Sticky Rice ( No Mango )
Guilty but delicious! An aromatic sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk.
Beverage
Side of Order
Steamed Jasmine Rice
Steamed Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Mix Veggies $2.50
Sweet & Sour Sauce $1
Regular Hot Oil $1
Peanut Sauce $1
Thai Fish Sauce $1
Thai Hot Chili Oil $1
Sriracha Sauce $1
Chili Paste $1
Chili Flex $1
Extra Box $0.50
CT Appetizers
Devil Egg Rolls
30 deep fried rolls with glass noodle and vegetable served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Fried Tofu
40 tofu cubes served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanut.
Crab Rangoon
25 pcs of fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce.
Lemongrass Chicken Wings
Lemongrass Chicken Wings 35 Deep fried chicken wings marinated with lemomgrass black pepper and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pot Stickers
30 pcs of ground chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet black sauce.
Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)
20 pcs of fried ﬁsh ﬁllet blended with red chili paste & Thai herb served with chili cucumber sauce.
Shrimp on the Beach
20 pcs of shrimp coated in coconut ﬂakes, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
CT Soup
CT Curry
Red Curry
Coconut milk with bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, green pea and basil.
Pineapple Curry
Pineapple, coconut milk with carrots and peas, tomatoes, and bell pepper.
House Special Curry
Coconut milk with broccoli, carrots, eggplant, basil topped with peanut curry sauce.
Massamun Curry
Coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, peanuts.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice.
CT Entrée
Garlic
Stir-fried house pepper sauce with garlic and steamed vegetable.
Golden Cashew Nut
Stir-fried with cashew, water chestnut, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Spicy Basil
Stir-fried with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and basil.
Swimming Rama
Steamed mixed vegetable and peanut sauce.
Medley Veggies
Stir-fried mix vegetable in garlic sauce.
CT Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried-rice with egg, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and basil.
Bangkok Fried Rice
Traditional fried-rice with egg and mixed vegetable.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried-rice with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.
CT Noodle
Phad Thai
Rice noodle with egg bean sprout, onions in tamarind sauce.
Phad See Ew
Wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrots, egg, cabbage and light sweet soy sauce.
Phad Keemao
Wide rice noodle with broccoli, carrots, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, egg, onions, basil and bell peppers.
Phad Thailander 2.01
This is the latest update version of original Phad Thai. Thai rice noodles stir-fried with nugget chicken, basil, bean sprouts, egg and onions in a tamarind sauce.
Jungle Noodle Curry
Rice noodle with red curry sauce, broccoli, carrots, cabbages, eggplants, and basil.
CT Drink & Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Thai Flavors with Thai food and traditional Thai tea remix style
NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97006