Thanks’ A Latte

review star

No reviews yet

6609 Todd Court

Foothill Farms, CA 95842

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Matcha Tea

$2.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Extra shot espresso

$0.50

Cold Drinks

Italian Soda

$2.00+

Breakfast

Powdered Doughnuts

$1.50

Chocolate Donuts

$1.50

Muffins

$1.25

oatmeal

$2.00

Lunch

Macaroni and cheese

$2.00

Nut Bar

$1.25

Chips

$1.00

Tuna crackers

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
hot made specialty coffee and bakery goods

6609 Todd Court, Foothill Farms, CA 95842

