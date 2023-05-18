  • Home
  • /
  • Irvine
  • /
  • The Alley - Irvine Spectrum - 507 Spectrum Center Drive
A map showing the location of The Alley - Irvine Spectrum 507 Spectrum Center DriveView gallery

The Alley - Irvine Spectrum 507 Spectrum Center Drive

review star

No reviews yet

507 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk

$5.65+

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Original Brew Tea Series

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Royal no. 9 Black Tea

$4.45+

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15+

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15+

Earl Grey Tea

$4.45+

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

$6.75+

Orange Lulu

$6.25+

Mango Coconut Lulu

$6.99

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.65+

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25+

Snow Velvet Royal No. 9 Tea

$5.55+

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

$5.25+

Snow Velvet Watermelon Tea

$6.35

Snow Velvet Earl Grey Tea

$4.95+

Milk Tea Series

Royal no. 9 MIlk Tea

$4.95+

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.45+

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95+

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95+

The Alley Specialty Series

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Lychee Green Tea

$5.99+

Watermelon Green Tea

$5.99+

Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

$6.99

Mango Purple Rice Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.45

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95+

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

$5.95+

Taro Smoothie

$5.95+

Bottled Beverages

Monster Energy

$3.00

Canned Royal no. 9 Milk Tea

$3.00

Smart Water Bottle

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.15

Alley Partea Box

Royal no. 9 Black Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Assam Black Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Jasmine Green Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Peach Oolong Partea Box

$35.00

Royal no. 9 Milk Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Assam Black Milk Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Alley Partea Regular Boba

$6.00

Alley Partea Coconut Jelly

$6.00

Alley Partea Rainbow Jelly

$6.00

Alley Partea Aloe Vera

$6.00

Alley Partea Crystal Boba

$7.00

Alley Partea Creme Brulee

$7.00

Merchandise

Straw Set

Black Straw Set

$5.00

Yellow Straw Set

$5.00

Plushies

Brown Deer Plushie (Small)

$5.95

Badges

Aurora Badge

$5.00

Lulu Badge

$5.00

DEERioca Badge

$5.00

Brown Sugar Badge

$5.00

Drinkware

Dazzling Glass with Lid

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

507 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Irvine Improv/Umami Burger
orange starNo Reviews
527 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum
orange starNo Reviews
756 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
CUCINA enoteca - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
532 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More
orange starNo Reviews
668 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Spectrum Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
400 Spectrum Center Dr Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston