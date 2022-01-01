- Home
The Brick Oven OLD
343 Reviews
$$
1966 Rio Hill Ctr
THIS LOCATION IS NOT ACTIVE
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Gingerale
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Kids' Pepsi
Kids' Diet Pepsi
Kids' Dr. Pepper
Kid's Pink Lemonade
Kids' Sierra Mist
Kids' Gingerale
Kid's Apple Juice
Kids' Iced Tea
Kids' Milk
Kids' Chocolate Milk
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Lightly breaded & and served with signature marinara.
Cheese Bread Sticks
Served with side of our signature marinara.
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
6pc Boneless Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12pc Boneless Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
8pc Jumbo Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12pc Jumbo Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
French Fries
Extra Small Marinara
Extra Large Marinara
Extra Small Ranch
Extra Large Ranch
Extra Small Blue Cheese
Extra Large Blue Cheese
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuces tossed with hard-boiled eggs, provolone cheese, sliced turkey, ham, grape tomatoes & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots served with the dressing of your choice.
Greek Salad
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Chef Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Greek Salad
Specialty Pizza
10" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
10" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sliced Italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
10" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
10" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
10" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
10" Tui Tonga
ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar
10" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
10" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
10" Christina's Special
pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella
10" Julia's Special
basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella
10" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
10" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil and garlic, & fresh basil
10" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil & mozzarella
10" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, swiss & cheddar
12" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
12" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
12" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
12" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
12" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
12" Tui Tonga
12" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
12" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
12" Christina's Special
12" Julia's Special
12" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
12" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil
12" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil mozzarella
12" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
16" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
16" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
16" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
16" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
16" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
16" Tui Tonga
16" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
16" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
16" Christina's Special
16" Julia's Special
16" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
16" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil
16" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil, mozzarella
16" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
Build Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Spring Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, ham, basil, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Roni Zone Calzone
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese - topped with parmesan
Helen of Troy Calzone
Fresh spinach, tomato, artichoke, garlic, basil pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese.
Spinach Calzone
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and onions served with our ranch sauce.
Build Your Own Calzone
Build any Calzone starting from $8 and up
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, butter. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast & homemade Alfredo sauce over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded veal cutlet served with our signature marinara and Parmesan, baked in our brick oven.
Homemade Lasagna
Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Meat Ravioli
Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatoppi pasta served with our signature mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cavatoppi pasta served with grilled chicken breast and our signature buffalo mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, garlic, capers & butter served over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast, a side of speghetti and a garden side salad with your choice of dressings.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with out homemade marinara with garlic toast & side of spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Baked Spaghetti
Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Ziti
Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in our wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Subs & Paninis
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella on Sub bread, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Potato Chips, Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for an extra 1.50
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, green peppers & provolone cheese served on a ciabatta bun. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant, signature marinara, & mozzarella on Sub bun, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50
Italian Panini
Ham, pepperoni, tomato, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & provolone served on ciabatta bread toasted in the wood fired brick oven. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50
Italian Sub
ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette & provolone on Sub bun toasted in our wood fired oven. Served with your choice of potato chips or pasta salad. May substitute Fries for 1.50
Meatball Sub
Meatballs covered with our signature marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50
Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded veal topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese on a Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50
Veggie Melt Sub
Zucchini, red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, & provolone served on Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50
Kids
Desserts
Triple Chocolate Brownie
Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup. Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.
Cannoli
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
Zeppole
Hot deep fried dough, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and layered with sweetened mascarpone cheese. Topped with cocoa
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love. DELIVERY COMING SOON!
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, THIS LOCATION IS NOT ACTIVE, Charlottesville, VA 22901