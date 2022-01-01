The Brick Oven imageView gallery

The Brick Oven OLD

343 Reviews

$$

1966 Rio Hill Ctr

THIS LOCATION IS NOT ACTIVE

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Order Again

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Kids' Pepsi

$1.50

Kids' Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids' Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kid's Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Kids' Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids' Gingerale

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids' Iced Tea

$1.50

Kids' Milk

$1.50

Kids' Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Appetizers

Tasty Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Lightly breaded & and served with signature marinara.

Cheese Bread Sticks

$8.00

Served with side of our signature marinara.

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

6pc Boneless Wings

$7.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12pc Boneless Wings

$11.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

8pc Jumbo Wings

$10.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12pc Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

French Fries

$3.00

Extra Small Marinara

$0.50

Extra Large Marinara

$1.00

Extra Small Ranch

$0.50

Extra Large Ranch

$1.00

Extra Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Large Blue Cheese

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuces tossed with hard-boiled eggs, provolone cheese, sliced turkey, ham, grape tomatoes & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots served with the dressing of your choice.

Greek Salad

$8.00

Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Chef Salad

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Specialty Pizza

10" Brick Oven

10" Brick Oven

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

10" Roasted Pig

10" Roasted Pig

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sliced Italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

10" The Deluxe

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

10" Daddy's Boy

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

10" The Big Deal

10" The Big Deal

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

10" Tui Tonga

$13.00

ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar

10" Miss Ann's

$12.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

10" Helen of Troy

10" Helen of Troy

$13.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

10" Christina's Special

$12.00

pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella

10" Julia's Special

$12.00

basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella

10" Otranto

10" Otranto

$13.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

10" White Pizza

10" White Pizza

$12.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil and garlic, & fresh basil

10" Margarita

$12.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil & mozzarella

10" Big Cheese

$12.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, swiss & cheddar

12" Brick Oven

12" Brick Oven

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

12" Roasted Pig

12" Roasted Pig

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

12" The Deluxe

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

12" Daddy's Boy

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

12" The Big Deal

12" The Big Deal

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

12" Tui Tonga

$18.00

12" Miss Ann's

$16.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

12" Helen of Troy

$18.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

12" Christina's Special

$16.00

12" Julia's Special

$16.00
12" Otranto

12" Otranto

$18.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil

12" Margarita

$16.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil mozzarella

12" Big Cheese

$17.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

16" Brick Oven

16" Brick Oven

$23.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

16" Roasted Pig

16" Roasted Pig

$23.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

16" The Deluxe

$23.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

16" Daddy's Boy

$23.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

16" The Big Deal

16" The Big Deal

$23.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

16" Tui Tonga

$23.00

16" Miss Ann's

$20.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

16" Helen of Troy

$23.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

16" Christina's Special

$20.00

16" Julia's Special

$20.00
16" Otranto

16" Otranto

$23.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil

16" Margarita

$20.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil, mozzarella

16" Big Cheese

$21.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own

$8.00

12" Build Your Own

$11.00

16" Build Your Own

$14.00

Calzones

Fresh spinach, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheeses

Spring Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, basil, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Roni Zone Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese - topped with parmesan

Helen of Troy Calzone

$12.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, artichoke, garlic, basil pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese.

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and onions served with our ranch sauce.

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.00

Build any Calzone starting from $8 and up

Entrees

All entrees served with garlic bread, a side garden salad, and your choice of add ons.
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, butter. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast & homemade Alfredo sauce over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$14.00

Lightly breaded veal cutlet served with our signature marinara and Parmesan, baked in our brick oven.

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$13.00

Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Meat Ravioli

$13.00

Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatoppi pasta served with our signature mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatoppi pasta served with grilled chicken breast and our signature buffalo mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$15.00

Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, garlic, capers & butter served over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast, a side of speghetti and a garden side salad with your choice of dressings.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Lightly breaded eggplant topped with out homemade marinara with garlic toast & side of spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$13.00

Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Ziti

$12.00

Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in our wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Subs & Paninis

Served with chips or soup of the day.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella on Sub bread, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Potato Chips, Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for an extra 1.50

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, green peppers & provolone cheese served on a ciabatta bun. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Breaded eggplant, signature marinara, & mozzarella on Sub bun, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$8.00

Ham, pepperoni, tomato, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & provolone served on ciabatta bread toasted in the wood fired brick oven. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.00

ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette & provolone on Sub bun toasted in our wood fired oven. Served with your choice of potato chips or pasta salad. May substitute Fries for 1.50

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Meatballs covered with our signature marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries for additional 1.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$8.00

Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50

Veal Parmesan

$8.00

Lightly breaded veal topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese on a Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50

Veggie Melt Sub

$8.00

Zucchini, red onions, red peppers, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, & provolone served on Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries for an extra 1.50

Kids

Kids Lasagna

$6.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Ziti

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup. Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup

Zeppole

Zeppole

$5.00

Hot deep fried dough, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and layered with sweetened mascarpone cheese. Topped with cocoa

Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love. DELIVERY COMING SOON!

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, THIS LOCATION IS NOT ACTIVE, Charlottesville, VA 22901

