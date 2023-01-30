  • Home
The Bucket Crab & Crawfish 612 N Euclid Ave

No reviews yet

612 N Euclid Ave

Ontario, CA 91762

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seafood

Shrimp (Whole Shrimp)

$16.99

Market Price

Crawfish (Seasonal)

$16.99

Market Price

King Crab Legs

$60.00

Market Price

Snow Crab Legs

$37.99

Market Price

Dungeness Crab (Seasonal)

$59.99

Market Price

Lobster Tail (2Tails per order)

$57.00

Market Price

Live Lobster

$59.99

Market Price

Green Mussels

$13.99

Market Price

Clams

$14.99

Market Price

Raw Oysters (1/2 Dozen)

$15.99

Market Price

Raw Oysters (Full Dozen)

$29.99

Market Price

Duo

$74.00

Trio

$85.00

Combo 1/w Dungene

$95.00

Combo 2/w Dungene

$105.00

Combo 1 W/lobster

$109.99

Combo 2 W /lobster

$119.99

Extra Sauce Cup LARGE

$3.99

Extra Sauce Cup SMALL

$0.99

Inside the Bag

On the Side

Appetizers

Seasoning

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Bucket of Fries

Fried Catfish w/Cajun Fries

$12.99

2 pcs

Fried Catfish w/Sweet Potatoe Fries

$13.99

2 pcs

Fried Catfish Only

$8.99

Fried Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries

$12.99

Fried Shrimp w/ Sweet Potato Fries

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Only

$9.99

8 pcs

Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

8 pcs

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried Oysters

$11.99

Crab Cakes

$9.99

2 pcs

6 pcs Cajun Wings

$9.99

6 pcs

10 pcs Cajun Wings

$12.99

10 pcs

Mussels Appetizer

$7.99

6 pcs

4 pcs Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$11.99

4 pcs Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Gumbo

$5.99

Gumbo w/ Rice

$6.99

Crab Soup

$5.99

Clam Chowder

$6.99

Kids Meal

$7.99

Condiments

Butter

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Vinegar

$0.50

Lousiana Hot Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Cheescake

$7.99

Fried Banana Cheesecake

$7.99

Beverages

Ice Level

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Cherry Coke

$4.25

Coke

$3.50

Free Refills

Diet Coke

$3.50

Free Refills

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Free Refills

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Free Refills

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Free Refills

Iced Un-Sweetened Black Tea

$3.50

Free Refills

Iced Water

Lemonade

$3.50

Free Refills

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Free Refills

Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Free Refills

Root Beer

$3.50

Free Refills

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sprite

$3.50

Free Refills

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Asahi BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Blue Moon BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Bud Light BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Bud Light Lime BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Budweiser BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Coors Light BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Corona BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Corona Familiar BTL

$11.50

32 oz bottle

Corona Light BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Corona Premier BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Dos Equis BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Heineken BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Kirin Ichiban BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Kirin Light BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Mike's Lite Hard Lemonade BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Miller Lite BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Modelo 24 oz. BTL

$9.50

Modelo BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

New Castle BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Pacifico BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Sapporo BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Seagram's Sangria BTL

$4.99

12 oz Bottle

Shocktop BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Stella Artois BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Stella Cidre BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Tecate BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Victoria BTL

$5.99

12 oz Bottle

Michelada Cup

$3.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light DRT

$6.50

16 oz

Blue Moon DRT

$6.50

16 oz

Modelo Especial DRT

$7.50

16 oz

Dos Equis DRT

$7.50

16 oz

Firestone 805 DRT

$7.50

16 oz

Lagunitas IPA DRT

$7.50

16 oz

Pitcher

$23.99

Pitcher Premium

$26.99

Michelada

$3.00

Rice / Frenchroll

Rice

$2.75

French Roll

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Bucket Crab & Crawfish serving some of the best seafood in the LA area. Some of our most popular items are 1lb of Whole Shrimp, Corn on the Cob, and 1lb of Peel Shrimp.

Location

612 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

