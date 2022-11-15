  • Home
  • /
  • Ithaca
  • /
  • The Cayuga Cafe - 310 Taughannock Blvd
A map showing the location of The Cayuga Cafe 310 Taughannock BlvdView gallery

The Cayuga Cafe 310 Taughannock Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

310 Taughannock Blvd

Ithaca, NY 14850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Paninis

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.00

Roast Beef Panini

$9.00

Turkey Rachel Panini

$8.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Wraps Made to Order

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

TOPPINGS (options): lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives roasted red pepper, cucumbers, spinach CONDIMENTS (options): mayo, oil & vinegar, ranch, blue cheese dressing, thousand island dressing, chipotle mayo, hot pepper relish CHEESE (options): White American, Provolone, Swiss, Feta, Mozzarella

Ham Wrap

$8.00

TOPPINGS (options): lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives roasted red pepper, cucumbers, spinach CONDIMENTS (options): mayo, oil & vinegar, ranch, blue cheese dressing, thousand island dressing, chipotle mayo, hot pepper relish CHEESE (options): White American, Provolone, Swiss, Feta, Mozzarella

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.00

TOPPINGS (options): lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives roasted red pepper, cucumbers, spinach CONDIMENTS (options): mayo, oil & vinegar, ranch, blue cheese dressing, thousand island dressing, chipotle mayo, hot pepper relish CHEESE (options): White American, Provolone, Swiss, Feta, Mozzarella

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

TOPPINGS (options): lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives roasted red pepper, cucumbers, spinach CONDIMENTS (options): mayo, oil & vinegar, ranch, blue cheese dressing, thousand island dressing, chipotle mayo, hot pepper relish CHEESE (options): White American, Provolone, Swiss, Feta, Mozzarella

Pizza

Pizza Bagel

$6.00

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.00

Lunch Specials

Mac N Cheese

$5.00+

Shepherd's Pie & Mashed Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the day- ROASTED RED PEPPER BISQUE

$5.00

Cuban Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

French Toast, Banana Nut, Blueberry Crumb or Chocolate Chip

Yogurt

$2.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Parfait

$4.00

Drinks

Gatorade

$2.00

CHOICE OF: Grape, Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, Glacier Cherry, Glacier Freeze, Artic Blitz, Orange

Powerade

$2.00

CHOICE OF: Grape, Fruit Punch, Mixed Berry

Red Bull

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00

CHOICE OF: Lemon, Unsweetened Black Tea

Lacroix Sparkling Water

$2.00

CHOICE OF: Lime, Passionfruit or Grapefruit

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

Sparkling ICE Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

CHOICE OF: Aranciata, Limonata

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Bang Energy Drink

$2.50

Bars

Luna Bar

$2.50

Choice of: *White Chocolate Macadamia *S'mores

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Choice of: *White Chocolate Macadamia

Kind Bar

$2.50

Choice of: *Almond & Coconut *Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew *Caramel Almond & Sea Salt

Nature Valley Bar

$1.50

Fruit & nut

Snacks/Candy

Skittles

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

M&M's

$2.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.50

Trail Mix

$5.00

Deep River Chips

$1.00

Choice of Sour Cream & Onion, Maui Onion, Salt & Vinegar, Rosemary & Olive Oil

Reese's

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Peanut M&M's

$2.00

3 Musketeers

$2.00

Gum

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$2.50

Tea Options: Earl Grey, Green, Passion, English Breakfast

Decaf Coffe

$2.50+

Half Caffeinated

$2.50+

Espresso/Latte

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

1 Shot Espresso + Coffee

$3.00+

Smoothies

Peanut Butter

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Fruity Tutti

$6.00

Very Berry Mix

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

BYO

$6.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$7.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee, snacks, sandwiches, salads, beverages, smoothies

Location

310 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, NY 14850

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Thai Express
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Meadow St Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
orange star3.5 • 370
400 N Meadow St Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
The Rook
orange starNo Reviews
404 W State St Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
orange star5.0 • 342
301 East State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Hound & Mare
orange star4.4 • 21
118 N Aurora Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Lev Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
222 E State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ithaca

Wings Over - Ithaca
orange star4.5 • 715
121 Dryden Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
orange star4.3 • 479
2255 N Triphammer Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
orange star5.0 • 342
329 Pine Tree Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
orange star5.0 • 342
301 East State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
orange star5.0 • 342
420 College Ave Ithaca Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
orange star4.7 • 144
1384 Dryden RD Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ithaca
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston