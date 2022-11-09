Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Charter Oak

review star

No reviews yet

1050 Charter Oak Ave

Saint Helena, CA 94574

Order Again

Popular Items

The Cheeseburger
Raw Vegetables from our Farm
Salad of Little Gems

Starters

Small TCO Bread

$8.00

house cultured butter

Large TCO Bread

$16.00

house cultured butter

A La Carte Dates

$12.00

Raw Vegetables from our Farm

$25.00

fermented soy dip

This Month's Wings

$18.00

Aged Beef Chuck Tartare

$20.00

spring onion. ember mayo. milk bread

Salads, Vegetables, + Grains

Salad of Little Gems

$17.00

finger lickin' miso caesar

ButterHead

$16.00

Broccoli Salad

$18.00

whipped ricotta. puffed rice. mustard vinaigrette

From the Hearth

Red Kuri Squash

$22.00

chevre. pickled peppers. almonds

The Cheeseburger

$24.00

pickled jalapeno relish. fries

Hanger Steak

$40.00

negi onion. green peanut leaf romesco

Grilled McFarland Springs Trout

$34.00

sunflower pesto

Grilled Pork Collar

$32.00

fermented pepper jam

Half Grilled Chicken

$35.00

cultured butter. pine. lemon

Full Grilled Chicken

$55.00

cultured butter. pine. lemon

Whole Duck

$95.00

Sprouting Cauliflower

$11.00

tenbrink olive oil. cured egg yolk

Sides

Sprouting Cauliflower

$11.00

tenbrink olive oil. cured egg yolk

California Komachi Rice

$10.00

cultured butter

Oyster Mushrooms

$18.00

shallot & garlic confit

Kimchi Beans

$12.00

Salad of Greens from Our Farm

$12.00

"good seasons" vinaigrette

Grilled Leeks

$9.00Out of stock

Hand Cut French Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Koji Cake

$12.00

koji rice. caramel

Pavlova

$12.00

pluot jam. tenbrink olive oil custard

Add-ons + Extras

Extra Side Soy Dip

$3.00

Extra Vegan Dip

$3.00Out of stock

Milk Toast

$3.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Burger Patty w/ Cheese

$8.00

Extra Butter

Kids

Kid's Small Crudite

$10.00

fermented soy dip

Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Bernard Ranches blood oranges

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

fries

Kid's Hot Dog

$12.00

fries

Kid's Buttered Pasta

$12.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

fries

Our Larder

Fermented Soy Dip

chive oil

Cultured Butter 8oz

$6.00

Holiday Gift Card Package

Holiday Gift Card Package

$300.00

Red Burgundy

Alex Gambal Deux Papis Rouge 2017

$85.00

Amelie Berthaut Fixin Les Clos 2019

$145.00

Amelie Berthaut Haut Cotes de Nuits 2019

$105.00

Bruno Colin Santenay VV 2019

$135.00

Camille-Giroud Vosne 2018

$220.00

Castagnier Morey Cheseaux 2018

$315.00

Comtes Lafon Volnay 2019

$255.00

David Duband NSG Thorey 2011

$265.00

Demougeot Savigny Les Beaune 2019

$140.00

Denis Bachelet Gevrey 2018

$325.00

Domaine de Lambrays Clos de Lambray 2019

$1,070.00

Eugenie Clos Vougeot 2018

$895.00

Forey Echezeaux 2019

$600.00

Genot-Boulanger Beaune Greves 2018

$190.00

Gerard Raphet Chambolle Bussieres 2020

$150.00

Gerard Raphet Clos Roche 2020

$450.00

Henri Gouges NSG Clos de Porrets 1er Cru 2018

$215.00

Henri Gouges NSG Pruliers 2008

$460.00

Hubert Lignier Bourgogne Chaliot 2020

$120.00

Hubert Lignier C-M Les Bussiers 2019

$320.00

Hubert Lignier G-C Regnard 2019

$230.00

Hubert Lignier MSD Les Chaffots 2019

$415.00

Jacques Frederic Mugnier Marechale 2019

$315.00

Jean Tardy Les Athets Chambolle-Musigny 2018

$225.00

Leroy Bourgogne Rouge 2017

$265.00

Morey Coffinet Bourgogne Rouge 2020

$95.00

Perrot-Minot Morey Rue de Vergy 2019

$280.00

PYCM Santenay Gravieres 2019

$165.00

Roche de Bellene Cotes du Nuits Village 2019

$120.00

Rollin P-V Les Vergelesses 2019

$175.00

Rollin SLB Aux Grand Liards 2019

$120.00

Anne Gros C-M Combe d'Orveaux 20

$320.00

Anne Gros Echezeaux Loachausses 20

$625.00

Anne Gros Richebourg 20

$1,600.00

Charles Van Canneyt Bourgogne Rouge 19

$75.00

Arlaud MSD aux Cheseaux

$240.00

Faiveley Echezeaux 1999

$975.00

Mugneret Gibourg Echezeaux 18

$815.00

Clair Marsannay 1990

$225.00

Sodas & Water

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Pellegrino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday2:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
The Charter Oak is a restaurant in the heart of the Napa Valley, by Chef Christopher Kostow of the Michelin three-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood. The Charter Oak is centered on a celebratory, family-style dining experience, with simple, approachable, and seasonal food –grilled meats, beautiful vegetables from our farm, local wines and unparalleled cocktails. Our menu reflects the products of the Napa Valley through an elemental cooking style, with a hearth at its center, and by highlighting one or two ingredients at a time.

1050 Charter Oak Ave, Saint Helena, CA 94574

The Charter Oak image
The Charter Oak image
