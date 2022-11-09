Restaurant info

The Charter Oak is a restaurant in the heart of the Napa Valley, by Chef Christopher Kostow of the Michelin three-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood. The Charter Oak is centered on a celebratory, family-style dining experience, with simple, approachable, and seasonal food –grilled meats, beautiful vegetables from our farm, local wines and unparalleled cocktails. Our menu reflects the products of the Napa Valley through an elemental cooking style, with a hearth at its center, and by highlighting one or two ingredients at a time.

