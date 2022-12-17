  • Home
  Gallatin
  The Chocolate Covered Strawberry - 2375 Nashville Pike (NEW)
The Chocolate Covered Strawberry 2375 Nashville Pike (NEW)

No reviews yet

2375 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

Popeye

$8.99

Nut Your Classic

$7.99

Sassy Sally

$8.49

Cucumber Sandwich

$7.49

Cobb Salad Sandwich

$8.99

The Lovin Onion

$8.49

Pic a Pepper Sandwich

$8.49

Egg Salad

$7.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Smoked Turkey & Apple

$7.99

Chicken Caesar

$8.49

Bavarian Maple Ham & Swiss

$7.99
Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$8.49
One Honey of a Sandwich

One Honey of a Sandwich

$8.49

Veggie Delight

$7.49

Grilled Sandwiches

Shaved Honey Ham

Shaved Honey Ham

$8.49
Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$8.49

Italian Muffuletta

$8.99

Pizza Sandwich

$8.99

Peanut Butter & Banana Split

$6.99

Soups, Salads, Quiche, Cold Plates & Trios

loaded potato

$3.50+

soup of the day

$3.50+
Chicken Salad Cold Plate

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$12.99

Egg Cold Plate

$11.99

Trio

$10.99
Chopped & Topped

Chopped & Topped

$12.99

Quiche w/ bacon

$10.99

Quiche no bacon

$10.99

scoop of chicken salad

$3.95

scoop of egg salad

$3.25

Soup and Salad

$7.99

Entree Mixed Greens

$7.99

Single Sides & add-ons

Mixed Greens

$3.50

Mixed Greens w/chicken salad

$7.45

Mixed Greens w/Egg Salad

$6.75

Apple Salad

$3.50

Pretzel Salad

$3.50

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.50

Frozen Salad

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Seasonal Fruits

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Bacon Potato Salad

$3.50

House Salad w/ Ranch

$3.50

House Salad w/Honey Lime

$3.50

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.95

Scoop of Egg Salad

$3.25

Croissant

$1.75

fruit cup

$3.50

carrot cake

$2.50

pint of chicken salad

$10.50

jar of dressing

$8.00

Desserts & Berries

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Dipped Berries

$1.75+

Chocolate Pudding Cake

$5.99

White Choc Cheesecake

$5.99

Apple Cake

$5.99

Cookie Bar

$5.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

Bday cheesecake/ice cream

Kids Menu

Kid's PBJ

$4.99

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Veggie

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cold Drinks

Fruit Tea

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Twist

$2.95

Strawberry Julep

$2.95

Pellegrino

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.25

Can Soda

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Cider

$2.95

merchandise

Large Honey

$8.00

Small Honey

$5.00

Ornaments

$6.00

Mirror Charm

$12.00

Keychain

$8.00

Greeting Card

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2375 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

