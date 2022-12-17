The Chocolate Covered Strawberry 2375 Nashville Pike (NEW)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2375 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Franklin Juice Company - Hendersonville Produce - Hendersonville Produce
No Reviews
760 E. Main St., #1 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Alberto's Restaurant, cafe and bakery.
No Reviews
210 Douglas Bend Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Smashin Crab - Hendersonville, TN
No Reviews
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
No Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gallatin
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant