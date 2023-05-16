Main picView gallery

The Corner Slice - Steamboat Springs 635 Lincoln Ave N

review star

No reviews yet

635 Lincoln Ave N

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16" Classic Cheese

$17.00

Garlic Pretzels

$6.00

3 pieces. Our version of the garlic knot, served with corner pizza sauce

Baked Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

6 pieces. BBQ, buffalo or baker's specialty. Choice of ranch or blue cheese

Steamboat

Whole Pizzas

16" Classic Cheese

$17.00

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$16.00

16" Dairy Free Cheese

$21.00

16" The Corner Margherita

$22.00

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto

16" Hot Mahalo

$22.00

Mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot peppers

16" Ringo's Meatball & Ricotta

$23.00

Mozzarella, meatballs*, ricotta

16" Corner White Pie

$21.00

Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers

16" Baker's Pesto Pie

$26.00

Pesto, balsamic glaze, mozzarella, chicken, prosciutto

16" The Works

$30.00

Mozzarella, sausage, salami, pepperoni, bacon, onion, red peppers, mushroom, black olives

16" Meatlovers

$28.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon

16" Chicken Bruschetta

$25.00

Roasted garlic oil, balsamic glaze, mozzarella, chicken, homemade bruschetta

16" The Buff Chick

$25.00

Blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken*, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

16" Clinton's Supreme

$29.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives

16" The Greek

$23.00

Roasted garlic oil, spinach, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, feta

16" Sarah's Pie

$21.00

Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, black peppercorn

16" The Veg Head

$23.00

Mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper,spinach, roasted red pepper, black olive

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ, cheddar, chicken, bacon, onions

16" Bruce's Philanthropic Pizza

$28.00

Seasonally changing pizza making smiles as big as Bruce's proceeds benefiting a local non-profit each month!

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Rotating Slice

$4.00

Little Bites

Garlic Pretzels

$6.00

3 pieces. Our version of the garlic knot, served with corner pizza sauce

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Garlic bread with melted mozzarella, served with corner pizza sauce

Bruschetta

$8.00

A mixture of fresh tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, cheese and spices, served with garlic bread

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

Handmade beef & pork meatballs in corner pizza sauce, served with garlic bread

Side of Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

Locally made Italian sausage, bell peppers & onions in corner pizza sauce, served with garlic bread

Baked Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

6 pieces. BBQ, buffalo or baker's specialty. Choice of ranch or blue cheese

Baked Chicken Wings (12)

$24.00

BBQ, buffalo or baker's specialty choice of ranch or blue cheese

Baked Chicken Wings (20)

$48.00

BBQ, buffalo or baker's specialty choice of ranch or blue cheese

Dough Ballz

$3.00

Greens

House Salad - Small

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olive

House Salad - Large

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olive

Caesar Salad - Small

$8.00

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons

Caesar Salad - Large

$14.00

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons

Linden's Salad - Small

$8.00

A seasonally changing salad. Ask for today's creation!

Linden's Salad - Large

$14.00

A seasonally changing salad. Ask for today's creation!

Hero Sandwiches

Ringo's Meatball Parm

$15.00

Not gluten free. Handmade beef & pork meatballs, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Not gluten free. Lightly breaded Colorado native chicken breast, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Not gluten free. Lightly breaded eggplant piled high, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Parmesan

$15.00

Not gluten free. Locally made Italian sausage, red & green peppers and onions in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

L'italiano

$14.00

Served cold. Prosciutto, ham, pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, tomato, banana pepper, mixed greens, Italian dressing, oil & vinegar, mozzarella and parmesan, on a bred bakery Italian roll

Calzones

Calzone

$17.00

A pillow of dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and corner pizza sauce

GF Corner Creations

GF Corner Marg

$19.00

GF Hot Mahalo

$19.00

GF Corner White

$19.00

GF Works

$20.00

GF Meatlover (no meatball)

$20.00

GF Clinton's Supreme

$20.00

GF The Greek

$20.00

GF Sarah's Pie

$20.00

GF Veg Head

$20.00

GF Bruce's Philanthropic

$20.00

Daily Specials

Stromboli Time

$11.00

Chicken Parm Hero Day

$11.00

Meatball Parm Hero Day

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Hero Day

$11.00

Sausage Parm Hero Day

$11.00

Italiano Hero Day

$11.00

HH 16" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

$2 beer

$2.00

Green Day House

$11.00

Green Day Caesar

$11.00

Desserts

B.Y.O. Root Beer Float

$8.00

Local root beer, vanilla bean ice cream

Make It an Adult Float

$10.00

Local root beer, vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream

Dessert Pretzel

$8.00

Three pretzels covered in warm buttery cinnamon sugar and topped with assorted candy bars and sauces

Dessert Pretzel - Ala Mode

$10.00

Three pretzels covered in warm buttery cinnamon sugar and topped with assorted candy bars and sauces

Carly's Cookie

$9.00

It's as sweet as Carly! Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream

Carly's Cookie - Ala Mode

$11.00

It's as sweet as Carly! Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Friday - Sunday 'til it's gone! Pre-order a whole Sicilian pie with 24hr notice

Sicilian Pie

Beverages

Soda pop

$3.25

Kids soda

$2.00

Local Root Beer on Draft

$5.00

No refills

2L Coke

$5.00

2L Diet Coke

$5.00

Fort Collins

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$7.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, parmesan, seasoning, fresh basil, garlic toast

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Bcalbread, garlic butter, mozzarella, served with our pizza sauce

Garlic Pretzel

$4.00

3 pieces. Our version of the garlic knot, served with our pizza sauce

Meatballs

$9.00

4 pieces. Housemade pork and beef meatballs in our pizza sauce, served with garlic toast

Salads

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Large

$13.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Linden's Salad - Small

$7.00

Seasonally changing mixed green salad

Linden's Salad - Large

$13.00

Seasonally changing mixed green salad

Hero Sandwiches

Ringo's Meatball Parm

$14.00

Not gluten free. Handmade beef & pork meatballs, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Not gluten free. Lightly breaded Colorado native chicken breast, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Not gluten free. Lightly breaded eggplant piled high, in a bred bakery Italian roll, smothered in corner pizza sauce and mozzarella

L'italiano

$12.00

Served cold. Prosciutto, ham, pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, tomato, banana pepper, mixed greens, Italian dressing, oil & vinegar, mozzarella and parmesan, on a bred bakery Italian roll

Calzones

Calzone

$16.00

A pillow of dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and corner pizza sauce

16" Whole Pizzas

Classic Cheese

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$16.00

Dairy Free Cheese

$21.00

Margherita

$19.00

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto

Whitey

$21.00

Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers

I'll Pesto

$26.00

Pesto, balsamic glaze, mozzarella, chicken, prosciutto

Hot Mahalo

$21.00

Mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot peppers

Ringo's Meatball & Ricotta

$21.00

Mozzarella, meatballs*, ricotta

Meatlovers

$28.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon

The Veg Head

$23.00

Mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper,spinach, roasted red pepper, black olive

Chicken Bruschetta

$21.00

Roasted garlic oil, balsamic glaze, mozzarella, chicken, homemade bruschetta

Supreme

$28.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives

Bruce's Philanthropic

$29.00

Seasonally changing pizza making smiles as big as Bruce's proceeds benefiting a local non-profit each month!

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Friday - Sunday 'til it's gone! Pre-order a whole Sicilian pie with 24hr notice

Sicilian Pie

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Rotating Slice

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert Pretzel

$7.00

Three pretzels covered in warm buttery cinnamon sugar and topped with assorted candy bars and sauces

Carly's Cookie

$8.00

It's as sweet as Carly! Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream

Merch

Tee Shirts

SM Tee

$20.00

M Tee

$20.00

L Tee

$20.00

XL Tee

$20.00

XXL Tee

$20.00

Hats

Flat Brim

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Bucket Hat

$40.00

Sweaters

Crew Neck

$35.00

Hoodies

SM Hoodie

$40.00

M Hoodie

$40.00

L Hoodie

$40.00

XL Hoodie

$40.00

XXL Hoodie

$40.00

Koozies

Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood pizzeria and bar. Offering NY style pizza by the slice or whole pie and much more. Available for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Location

635 Lincoln Ave N, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 216
635 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Poke the Bear - 56 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
56 7th Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Yield @ The Commons -
orange starNo Reviews
56 7th Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,950
617 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Skull Creek Greek
orange star4.6 • 456
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Steamboat Springs - 704 Lincoln Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
704 Lincoln Avenue Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Steamboat Springs

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,950
617 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Besame - Steamboat Springs
orange star4.7 • 695
818 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Skull Creek Greek
orange star4.6 • 456
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Sub Shop
orange star4.6 • 399
685 Marketplace Plz Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Snow Bowl Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 269
2090 Snow Bowl Plaza Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 216
635 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Steamboat Springs
Craig
review star
No reviews yet
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston