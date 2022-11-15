The Country Table imageView gallery

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street

Greenwich, CT 06831

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Design Your Own Sandwich (COLD)
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

2 Farm Eggs, Vermont Cheddar, Potato Brioche Roll

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Farm Eggs, Vermont Cheddar, Potato Brioche Roll

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Farm Eggs, Vermont Cheddar, Potato Brioche Roll

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Farm Eggs, Vermont Cheddar, Potato Brioche Roll

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Farm Eggs, Vermont Cheddar, Potato Brioche Roll

Eggs Any Style

$2.50+

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

3 Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Shredded Cheddar, Salsa, Black Bean, Avocado, Flour Tortilla

Green Eggs & Ham

$7.50

Grilled Ham, Green Goddess Gribiche, Pickled Green Tomato, Toasted Potato Brioche Roll

Delancey Street

$11.00

Everything Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Capers

Steel Cut Oats

$5.00Out of stock

Irish Oats, Cinnamon, Dried Cranberries, Agave

Bagel

$2.00

Cream Cheese, Assorted Spreads

Bee Pollen Granola w/ Steamed Milk

$7.00

Rolled Oats, Honey, Almonds, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Coconut Oil

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Overnight Oats

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches

Vegan Burger, Vermont Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, House Sauce, Potato Brioche Roll

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Vermont Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Baby Arugula, Sourdough

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Thousand Island Dressing, Shredded Lettuce, Rye Bread

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Celery, Perserved Lemon, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Oat Bread

Muffuletta

$17.00

Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Fontina, Olive Salad, Peppadew Peppers, Baby Arugula, Semolina Round Loaf

'Wich Came First?

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Deviled Egg Spread, Pickled Onions, Potato Brioche Roll

Vegetable Pita

$15.00

Seasonal Veggies, Hummus, Pickles, Julienne Carrots, Shredded Lettuce, Za'atar Yogurt, Pita Bread

Texas Toast

$18.00

House-Smoked Brisket, Coleslaw, Toasted Brioche Pullman Loaf

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Apples, Brie, Dijon, Baby Arugula, Multigrain Bread

French Dip

$17.00

Roast Beef Au Jus, Spicy Mustard, Gruyere, French Baguette

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Seeded Italian Bread

Meatball Parmesan

$15.00

Beef Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Seeded Italian Bread

The TCT Burger

$14.00

Grilled Prime Beef Burger, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Secret Sauce, Potato Brioche Roll

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Grown-up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Gruyere, Grain Mustard, Pickled Onions, Briche

Turkey Club Quesadilla

$14.00

Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Dijon, Arugula, Flour Tortilla

Design Your Own Sandwich (COLD)

$14.00

Create Your Own Perfect Sandwich

Design Your Own Sandwich (HOT)

$14.00

Create Your Own Perfect Sandwich

BLT

$15.00

Specialty Salads

Small Side Salad... Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Choice of Dressing on the side.

Kale & Cabbage Salad

$15.00

Shredded Kale, Shredded Red and Green Cabbage, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pepitas, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Baby Arugula. Romaine, Garlic-Sourdough Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Nicoise Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Oregano-Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chinois Salad

$18.00

Shredded Cabbage and Romaine, Shredded Chicken, Julienne Carrots, Crispy Noodles, Sesame Dressing

Anise and Beetroot

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved Fennel Bulb, Roasted Beets, Frisee, Pistachios, Orange Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Blue Cheese Crumble, Chopped Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Baby Arugula

$14.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, Radishes, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette

Winter Greens Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicories, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Orange Vinaigrette

Autumn Salad

$18.00

Chicories, Endive, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Orange Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Salad Small - Choice Of Dressing

$6.00

Design Your Own Salad

$10.00

Create Your Own Perfect Salad

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+Out of stock

Kids' Menu

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese, Brioche

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded

Kids' Hamburger

$13.00

4 oz. Grilled Prime Beef Burger, Sesame Bun

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

American Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Soup

Butternut Squash Soup (Hot)

$6.50+

Pumpkin Seeds, Aleppo Pepper

Coffee and Tea

Coffee Drip

$2.75+

PATH Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.75+Out of stock

PATH Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Cocoa powder, Choice of Milk

Hot Tea Harney & Sons

$2.50+

Selection of Harney & Sons Tea

96 oz. Box of Drip Coffee

$22.00

Cold Beverage

Grady's Cold Brew

$4.75+

Sun Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25+

Ginger-Lemonade

$4.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Seasonal Infused Iced Tea

$2.75+

Everybody Water

$4.50

Topo-Chico Mineral Water

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Schooners Sarsaparilla

$3.75

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.25

Culture Pop Can

Out of stock

Saratoga Still Water

$2.75+

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.75+

Bears Kombucha

$6.00

Cross Culture Kombucha Earl Grey

$6.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

Yuzu Seltzer

$4.00

Yuzu Seltzer is made with natural juices, extracts and botanicals. Contains deep citrus vibes.

Gatorade

$3.50

Snacks

Topped with sea salt

'The Best' Chocolate Chip Cookie (1 ea.)

$3.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$4.00+

Penny Lick's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Peanut and Tree Nut Free.

Dark Chocolate Coconut

$4.00+

Penny Lick's Dark Chocolate Coconut Ice Cream. Gluten Free and Vegan. Peanut and Tree Nut Free.

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

$4.00+

Penny Lick's Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream. Gluten Free. Peanut and Tree Nut Free.

Cookies and Cream

$4.00+

Penny Lick's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Contains Gluten. Peanut and Tree Nut Free.

Prepared Foods

Fruit Cup

$6.00

8 oz.

Goshen Apple Cider Vinegar Small

$13.00+

Small Batch - Handcrafted - Raw & Unfiltered

Goshen Cider Works Hot Sauce

$8.50Out of stock

Brussels + Romanesco - Case

$5.00+Out of stock

Maple Vinaigrette, Herbs. Vegan

Mac 'n Cheese

$26.00

Three-Cheese Béchamel, Gobetti Elbow Pasta, Panko Breadcrumbs. 32 oz. Preheat oven to 350℉. Remove the plastic lid from the oven safe container. Reheat, about 30 minutes Or until warmed through.

Meatballs

$3.00+

Beef Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Rosemary Breadcrumbs, Parsley. Per Pound.

Meatloaf - Case

$4.50+Out of stock

Beef, Tomato Ketchup, Rosemary Breadcrumbs, Parsley. Per Pound

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00+

Salt, Black Pepper. Vegan

Cauliflower & Shiitake

$5.00+Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower, Shiitake Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper

Roasted Root Vegetables

$5.00+Out of stock

Carrots, Parsnips, Celeriac, Rutabaga, Turnips

Whole Roasted Chicken (3 1/2 lbs.)

$32.00

Mill Street Bar & Table-style. Lemon, Ginger, Thyme, Garlic

Egg Salad

$12.00+

Chicken Salad

$16.00+

Tuna Salad

$16.00+

Grilled Salmon - Case

$13.50

Bean Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

Kidney, Garbanzo, & Black Beans Celery, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Oregano-Red Wine Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods

The Country Table image

