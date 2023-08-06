Breakfast

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks with your choice of meat and 2 eggs cooked to your liking.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

2 slices of butterd toast topped with 2 eggs , fresh sliced avocado, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

2 Biscuits cut in half topped with out homemade fresh Sausage Gravy. served with fried potatoes and toopped with 2 eggs your way

Boomtastic Breakfast Burruito

$17.00

One pound (or more!) burrito made with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and all housed in a 14" tortilla.

Chicken and Waffle

$14.50

Sweet Belgium Waffle served with out Juicy Hand Battered Chicken

Coconut Dipped Fried French Toast

$14.00

3 Pieces of our French Toast dipped in our Coconut and flakes mix then fried.

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Slow Roasted corned beef, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and seasoning. Served with 2 eggs and your choice ot toast.

Countrifried Breakfast

$16.00

Country fried steak OR chicken made from scratch topped with our homemade Sausage Gravy and 2 eggs. Served with Fried Potatoes

Crazy Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Crazy Coconut Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Our Giant Hot Cinnamon topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.

Keeping it Traditional

$14.00

3 eggs, your choice of meat, toast, and fried potatoes

Lonely Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

2 Biscuits cut in half and topped with our homemade sausage gravy

Lonely Coconut dipped Fried French Toast

$10.00

Fried French Toast dipped in Coconut and Flakes

Lonely Crazy Pancakes

$10.00

Pancakes with sliced Bananas, coconut, caramel Sauce

Lonely French Toast

$8.00

Tradtional French Toast No sides

Lonely Pancakes

$8.00

Pancakes

Lonely Waffle

$8.00

Sweet Belgium Waffle

Our Crazy Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes Grilled to Perfection with sliced banana, coconut flakes, and drizzled with caramel served with your choice of meat and eggs

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

Pancakes grilled to perfection served with your choice of Bacon or Suasage and 2 eggs.

Scrambles

$14.00

3 Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and veggies, served with toast and potatoes.

Southern Fried Eggs Benedict

$17.00

2 Poached eggs over our fried chicken thigs and buttery biscuits. Topped with Holllindaise sauce

Tradition French Toast Breakfast

$12.00

3 Pieces of our French Toast served with your choice of meat

Fried French Toast

$14.00

Lonely Fried French Toast

$10.00

Our Tower of French Toast Sticks made with our yummy double dipped brioche and then fried.

Kat N Dean Scotch Eggs

$12.00

Two Hard Boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded, and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce and fried potatoes.

Donut

$3.50

Our take on the traditional donut. they come warm and specially made for you! Your choice of Maple bacon, chocolate, cream cheese frosting, sweet lemon, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar.

lonely corned beef hash

$10.00

Veggie Benedict

$16.00

Tomato, Spinach, and Avocado, Served over an English Muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs. Finished with our hollandaise sauce. Served with Fried Potatoes .

Design Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Benedict

$16.00

Fresh Ham off the bone served over a buttery toasted English muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs, OUR special hollandaise sauce and served with fried potatoes or fresh fruit ($2)

Pancakes

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

Pancakes grilled to perfection served with your choice of Bacon or Suasage and 2 eggs.

Our Crazy Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes Grilled to Perfection with sliced banana, coconut flakes, and drizzled with caramel served with your choice of meat and eggs

Lonely Pancakes

$8.00

Pancakes

Taco Pancakes

$15.00

Tacos BUT Breakfast Style - Two of our Yummy Pancakes folded around your choice of toppings.

Lonely Taco Pancakes

A la carte

Plain Biscuit

Gravy Side

$4.50

Avocado Side

$3.75

Side Eggs

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Toast Side

$3.50

Chicken Side

$6.50

Lunch

Appetizers

Homemade Chips and Guac

$10.00

Made fresh to order

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 Mozzarella Sticks served with Ranch or Homemade Marinara

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar, and Onions

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Lunch Plates

Burger

$15.00

Let us help you build your dream burger

Reuben

$17.00

Slow Roasted Corned beef , swiss cheese, sauerkrat, and thousand island dressing, grilled between two thick slices of rye

BLT

$15.00

The Name says it all.

Cheese Steak Sandwhich

$18.00

Slowly marnated cheese steak topped with cheese

Fried Fish BLT

$16.00

Hand Breaded Cod, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$15.00

Slow roasted pork cooked to perfection with your choice of BBQ sauce, grilled crispy with melted cheese. Served on a hoggie bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hand breaded Chicken thigh on top of a toasted bun

Ceasar Chicken Salad

$12.00

Ceasar salad topped with our breaded or grilled chicken

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Our Freshly breaded or grilled chicken cut up and tossed in a dressing of your choosing then wrapped in our giant tortilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

OUR CHEESY Quesadillas with your choice of veggies and Chicken or Philly Steak at an additional $2.50.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Creamy Grits with cream cheese, minced onion & jalapeno (just a hint!) with salt & pepper. Topped with grilled shrimp dusted with old bay seasoning. Kick it up and add some cheese and bacon crumbles if youd like for an additional $2. Served with 2 eggs and a biscuits.

Chicken & Grits

$20.00

Creamy Grits with cream cheese, minced onion & jalapeno (just a hint!) with salt & pepper. Topped with grilled or fried chicken. Kick it up and add some cheese and bacon crumbles if youd like for an additional $2. Served with 2 eggs and a biscuits.

Stupidly Good Sandwich (Mozz Stick Grilled Cheese)

$15.00

Try our delicious take on grilled cheese. 4 cheese sticks fried then grilled between 2 piece of our fresh white bread. comes with your choice of fries, tots, soup, fruit, or salad.

Bar

Beer

Draft Coors Light

$6.00

Draft Orange Blossom

$7.00

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

Draft Jai Alai

$7.00

Mimosas

Mimosa

$6.50

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Mimosa Flight (3)

$15.00

Bottomless Refill

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Coconut Breeze

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

Blueberry watermelon lemonade

$11.00

Blue Orlando

$11.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Backyard Sweet Tea

$10.00

Boozy Flavored Lemonde

$11.00

Boozy Coffee

$9.00

Margarita Mimosa

$11.00

NA Beverages

Milkshakes & Smoothies

Milkshake

$9.00+

Reg Smoothie

$9.00

Tea & Lemonade

Flavored Tea

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice/Milk/Coffee

orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pibb

$3.50

Hi C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Kids Drink

KIDS Milk

$2.50

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$3.00

KIDS Apple Juice

$2.50

KIDS Orange Juice

$2.50

KIDS Pineapple Juice

$2.50

KIDS Soda

$2.00

Water

Water

Water with lemon

Hot water

Kids Menu

Junior Pancake Combo

$6.00

Junior French Toast Combo

$6.00

Junior Chicken Strip Combo

$6.00

Junior Cheese Quesidilla

$6.00

JuniorCheese Sandwhich

$6.00

Junior Traditional

$6.00

A la carte

Plain Biscuit

Gravy Side

$4.50

Avocado Side

$3.75

Side Eggs

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Toast Side

$3.50

Side of Fried Chicken

$6.50

Side of Chorizo

$4.50

Side of Grits

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00