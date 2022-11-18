Restaurant header imageView gallery

The DEN on Sunset 8226 W. Sunset Blvd.

8226 W. Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

QUICK BAR

Cross Pollinator

$17.00

Ingredients: - Spirit Guild Gin - Chaucers Mead - Chamomile Tea - Yuzu Soda - Lemon - Honey

Blackberry Beret

$16.00

Vodka | Blackberry | Eucalyptus Tea | Pomegranate | Lime | Mint Cordial

Guava Island

$17.00

Tequila | Chinola Passion Fruit | Hibiscus Tea | Guava | Lime | Agave

It's Corn!

$16.00

Whiskey | Nixta Corn Liqueur | Corn Tea | Apple | Aloe Juice | Lime | Maple Syrup

Pina Gold OG

$17.00Out of stock

Mezcal | Limoncello | Gold Sencha | Pineapple | Lime | Agave | Tamarind Cardamom Ghost Pepper Cordial

The Kid & Play

$16.00

(Low ABV) Cocchi Rossa | Opuntia Prickly Pear | Jasmine Tea | Cactus Fruit Puree | Lime | Rich Syrup

Not Your Average Jo'

$17.00

Ingredients: - Bacardi 4yr Aged Rum - Cynar - Hojicha Cordial - Cold Brew - Half and Half

Mista Dobalina

$18.00

Scotch | St. Elizabeth AllSpice Dram | Carpano Antica | Angostura Bitters | Spiced Smoke

LA Groove

$14.00

Rooibos Tea | Cranberry Shrub | Lemon Juice | Egg White | Green Apple Cordial

Going Clear

$14.00

Earl Grey Tea | Clarified Milk | Lemon Juice | Gobo Root Cordial

Blue Ice - G Vodka

$12.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$12.00

Barton's Rum

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Grant's Scotch

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

8226 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046

