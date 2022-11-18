The DEN on Sunset 8226 W. Sunset Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8226 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Doughbrik's Pizza - 8363 W Sunset Boulevard
No Reviews
8363 W Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Pink Taco - Gypsy Queen (Roamer Truck)
4.1 • 3,553
8225 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood