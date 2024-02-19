Dogfather Hot Dogs 957 South Rt 59
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A 17 year legacy now in new hands! We have kept the menu and the flavors and grew upon them. We kept classics like the Chicken Pita but added new, soon to be, classics like the Tijuana Dog. Give us a try! You won't be disappointed! Thank you for supporting small business!
Location
957 South Rt 59, Bartlett, IL 60103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More Brewing Company - Bartlett - Bartlett
No Reviews
121 w Railroad Ave Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bartlett
Savoury Restaurant & Pancake Cafe - 782 West Bartlett Road
4.4 • 1,676
782 West Bartlett Road Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurant