Bars & Lounges

O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant

165 Reviews

$$

391 Bartlett Plaza

Bartlett, IL 60103

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Burger
Fish & Chips
O’Hare’s Pub Burger

APPETIZERS

8 Wings

$12.00

16 Wings

$20.00

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.00

Beef Sliders (3)

$13.00

Celtic Chicken Strips

$12.00

Dublin Nachos

$15.00

Dublin Totchos

$15.00

Green Bean Fries

$9.00

Irish Cheese & Spinach Dip

$11.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Jumbo 10 oz Pretzel

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Ring Platter

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$13.00

Reuben Bites

$11.00

BURGERS

Black N Blue Burger

$15.00

Create Your Own Burger

$13.00

HangOver Burger

$15.00

O’Hare’s Pub Burger

$15.00

Paddy’s Melt

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Chef Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cork Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Pull Pork Sandwich

$13.00

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

O'Hare's Corned Beef Boxty

$16.00

Gaelic Steak Boxty

$18.00

Chicken Boxty

$15.00

Vegetable Boxty

$13.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

SKILLETS (weekends)

Irish Breakfast Skillet

$18.00

Meat Lovers Skillet

$24.00

PIZZA'S

Pepperoni 12" Pizza

$18.00

Sausage 12" Pizza

$18.00

Vegetable 12" Pizza

$18.00

Gourmet Flatbread - Cheese

$15.00

Gourmet Flatbread - Spinach & Mushroom

$15.00

KIDS

KIDS Beef Sliders (1) with chips

$7.00

KIDS Pork Sliders (1) with chips

$7.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese Bowl

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Strips w/ fries

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese Sandwich with chips

$7.00

SIDES

Side Chips

$2.50

Side of Fries

$2.50

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet POTATO Fries

$3.50

Side of Tater Tots

$2.50

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Raw Onions

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Onion Straws

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Fish One Piece

$4.00

Soda Bread One Slice

$2.00

Loaf Of Soda Bread

$10.00

Extra Items & Sauces

Ex Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ex BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Ex Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ex Chipotle Aoli

$1.00

Ex Mayo

$1.00

Ex Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Ex Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Ex 1000 Island

$1.00

Ex Horseraddish

$1.00

Ex Horseraddish Sauce

$1.00

Ex Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ex Hot Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ex Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Ex Jameson Whiskey Gold Sauce

$2.00

Ex Sauerkraut

$2.00

Ex Thai Chili Sauce

$2.00

Ex Celery

$2.00

Ex Carrots

$2.00

SOUP

Homemade Soup Served w/ Homemade Soda Bread

Cup Potato & Leek Soup

$4.00

Bowl Potato & Leek Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

SALADS

Farmhouse Bacon & Bleu Salad

$13.00

Four Green Field’s Salad

$10.00

Gaelic Cobb Salad

$13.00

Peggy's Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Doughnuts

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00

Deposit

Deposit on Party

SPECIALS

SPINACH STUFFED SALMON DINNER

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Irish Pub with great pub burgers and Irish Faire

Website

Location

391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett, IL 60103

Directions

