Featured Items
- 3 MEXICAN Style TACOS$9.99
The way a taco is intended to be eaten! Doubled up soft corn tortillas dipped in a little oil that are cooked till soft. Then filled with your meat (or non meat) of your choice then topped with Onions and Cilantro with Lime on the side! This is the starting point of your North of the Border Taco Journey!
- JR Garden Burrito$6.99
Our Garden Burrito has been on the menu for over a decade. Not because it's Vegetarian, but because it's one of the best burritos we offer! It's Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Green Pepper, Guacamole and Sour Cream. There's even an option to add Meat to this monster if you want.
- Nachos$10.25
These are big! A meal for 1 OR an appetizer for 2 to 4 people. A pile of chips, our cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheese, meat (or no meat), diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, and sour cream. Yes the bottom chips will probably be soggy but that's the best part!
Tamale Monday!
The Tamales
- 1 Tamale$2.00
Our Tamales come with either Carnitas in a slightly sweet and savory sauce. I recommend the red hot sauce to top them. Then we have our shredded Chicken tamales, which I recommend the green mild sauce to top these. Both are delicious and handmade in house throughout the week.
- 3 Tamales$6.00
Our Tamales come with either Carnitas in a slightly sweet and savory sauce. I recommend the red hot sauce to top them. Then we have our shredded Chicken tamales, which I recommend the green mild sauce to top these. Both are delicious and handmade in house throughout the week. You will get one red sauce and one green sauce with your order.
The a la Carte Menu
Burritos 🌯
- Classic GRANDE Burrito$9.99
The NOTB Classic! 14" Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
- Fajita Burrito$11.99
Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions, Grilled Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Spanish Rice, Cheese and Sour Cream.
- The Devil's Burrito$13.99
A generous portion of Shrimp tossed with Spanish Rice and our famous Red Sauce. Then it is wrapped with Avocado and Sour cream.
- Birria Cheesesteak Wrap$11.99
Our slow cooked Birria Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Melted Cheese & Mayo in a tortilla served with a side of Consommé for dipping. The ultimate take on the French Dip!
- Chicken Avocado Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast wrapped in a tortilla with Lettuce, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.
- Jalapeno Steak Burrito$9.99
A tortilla stuffed with Steak, Lettuce, Cheese, Chili Lime & Grilled Jalapeno.
- Chile Asada Burrito$9.99
It's rice, steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our Spicy Chili Lime Sauce. A little spicy with a ton of flavor!
- Chimichanga$10.50
Our Chimi' is filled with your choice of meat, Cheese, Refried Beans, and Spanish Rice. We then fry it to perfection and top it with our Suizo Sauce and melted Cheese.
- Grande BURRITO Suizo$10.50
It's our Grande Burrito minus the lettuce, then we top it with our Suizo Sauce and Melted Cheese.
- Flaming Hot Cheetos Burrito$10.99
Birria Beef or Shredded Chicken with Spanish Rice, Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos & Flaming Hot Cheetos rolled up and covered with our Pablano Queso Sauce and Flaming Hot Cheeto Dust!
- The GARBAGE Burrito$13.99
- BREAKFAST Burrito$10.99
2 Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Potatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheese & Chili Limes Sauce (spicy). It's the ultimate Breakfast Burrito that you can have any time of day.
- The Inferno Burrito$12.99
This one is SPICY! Our Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Pickled Jalapenos, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos & Chili Lime Sauce.
- The ENCHILADA Burrito$10.99
The ULTIMATE Enchilada! A Tortilla Filled with your choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Onions & Cheese then topped with our Enchilada Rojas Sauce and melted Cheese.
- El Jefe Burrito$11.99
Birria and Chorizo topped with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Potato, Grilled Jalapeno, Guacamole and Chili Lime Sauce (spicy).
- Tres Amigos Burrito$11.99
This was our Original Contest Winner for a customer designed Burrito. It's Our Birria Beef, Chicken Tinga, and Carnitas with Grilled Jalapenos, Cheese, Refried Beans, Chili Lime Sauce (Spicy) & Crumbled Tortilla Strips. It will fill you up and then some.
- GARDEN Burrito$10.99
- ^^^Dinner^^^$3.00
Pick your side!
- ^^^Make it a MEAL^^^$4.00
Pick your side and your drink! For delivery, make sure you pick your drink.
- Classic JUNIOR Burrito$5.99
The NOTB Classic! 10" Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
- JR Fajita Burrito$7.99
Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions, Grilled Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Spanish Rice, Cheese and Sour Cream.
- JR Devils Burrito$9.99
A generous portion of Shrimp tossed with Spanish Rice and our famous Red Sauce. Then it is wrapped with Avocado and Sour cream.
- JR Birria Cheesesteak Wrap$7.99
Our slow cooked Birria Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Melted Cheese & Mayo in a tortilla served with a side of Consommé for dipping. The ultimate take on the French Dip!
- JR Chicken Avo Wrap$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast wrapped in a tortilla with Lettuce, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.
- JR Jalapeno Steak Burrito$5.99
A tortilla stuffed with Steak, Lettuce, Cheese, Chili Lime & Grilled Jalapeno.
- JR Chile Asada Burrito$5.99
It's rice, steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our Spicy Chili Lime Sauce. A little spicy with a ton of flavor!
- JR Chimi$6.50
Our Chimi' is filled with your choice of meat, Cheese, Refried Beans, and Spanish Rice. We then fry it to perfection and top it with our Suizo Sauce and melted Cheese.
- JR Burrito SUIZO$6.50
It's our Junior Burrito minus the lettuce, then we top it with our Suizo Sauce and Melted Cheese.
- JR Flaming Cheeto Burrito$6.99
Birria Beef or Shredded Chicken with Spanish Rice, Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos & Flaming Hot Cheetos rolled up and covered with our Pablano Queso Sauce and Flaming Hot Cheeto Dust!
- JR Breakfast Burrito$6.99
2 Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Potatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheese & Chili Limes Sauce (spicy). It's the ultimate Breakfast Burrito that you can have any time of day.
- JR Inferno Burrito$8.99
This one is SPICY! Our Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Pickled Jalapenos, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos & Chili Lime Sauce.
- JR Enchilida Burrito$6.99
The ULTIMATE Enchilada! A Tortilla Filled with your choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Onions & Cheese then topped with our Enchilada Rojas Sauce and melted Cheese.
- JR El Jefe Burrito$7.99
Birria and Chorizo topped with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Potato, Grilled Jalapeno, Guacamole and Chili Lime Sauce (spicy).
- JR Tres Amigos Burrito$7.99
This was our Original Contest Winner for a customer designed Burrito. It's Our Birria Beef, Chicken Tinga, and Carnitas with Grilled Jalapenos, Cheese, Refried Beans, Chili Lime Sauce (Spicy) & Crumbled Tortilla Strips. It will fill you up and then some.
- JR Garden Burrito$6.99
- ^^^Dinner^^^$3.00
Pick your side!
- ^^^Make it a MEAL^^^$4.00
Pick your side and your drink! For delivery, make sure you pick your drink.
Everything Else!
- Burrito Bowl$6.99
No tortilla, No problem! We fill a bowl with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, your choice of meat (or no meat), Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream.
- 1 Enchilada$3.50
Our amazing enchiladas start with flour tortillas filled with the meat (or non meat) of your choice. We then cover it in one of our sauces; Rojas Sauce - Classic Enchilada Sauce (Mild / Savory / Bitter / Slightly Salty) Verdes Sauce - Green Sauce made with Pablanos and Garlic (Mild / Savory / Less Bitter / Fresh Taste) Suizo Sauce - Tomato based sauce with no heat. (Slightly Sweet / Rich Tomato Flavor) Spicy Enchilada Sauce - Our Rojas Sauce mixed with our Red Hot Sauce (Hot / Bitter/ Smokey / Savory) Pablano Queso Sauce - Our Pablano Queso is decadent (Mild / Rich / Creamy) You can't go wrong with any of the sauces. They are all amazing in their own way.
- 3 Enchiladas$9.99
Our amazing enchiladas start with flour tortillas filled with the meat (or non meat) of your choice. We then cover it in one of our sauces; Rojas Sauce - Classic Enchilada Sauce (Mild / Savory / Bitter / Slightly Salty) Verdes Sauce - Green Sauce made with Pablanos and Garlic (Mild / Savory / Less Bitter / Fresh Taste) Suizo Sauce - Tomato based sauce with no heat. (Slightly Sweet / Rich Tomato Flavor) Spicy Enchilada Sauce - Our Rojas Sauce mixed with our Red Hot Sauce (Hot / Bitter/ Smokey / Savory) Pablano Queso Sauce - Our Pablano Queso is decadent (Mild / Rich / Creamy) You can't go wrong with any of the sauces. They are all amazing in their own way.
- Tostadas$4.99
My little underappreciated friend the Tostada. Is it a little messy? Heck yea! Is it delicious? Heck yea! We fry up one of our soft corn tortillas and top it with refried beans, meat or not meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream. Just give it a shot!
- 1 Tamale$3.00
Our Tamales come with either Carnitas in a slightly sweet and savory sauce. I recommend the red hot sauce to top them. Then we have our shredded Chicken tamales, which I recommend the green mild sauce to top these. Both are delicious and handmade in house throughout the week.
- 3 Tamales$8.00
- Torta (Huge Mexican Sandwich!)$9.99
Another secret sleeper on our menu. If you love burritos, you must try a Torta. It's everything in our burrito but on a Huge Super Soft Roll that is made to our specifications. It's a thin layer of beans, meat (or non meat), cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. We do put a couple slices of avocado for good measure. Give it a try, you'll love it!
- Birria Torta (The Greatest Dipper!)🌟⭐$12.99
The Birria Torta is our play on the French Dip. It's messy, its filling, it's also delicious. More than delicious it is my new favortie. We take about a half pound of our slow cooked Birria Meat (Shredded Beef) and put that in a huge torta bun with a light layer of refried beans, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, guacamole, and mayo (there's something that happens when you put guac, mayo and pickled jalapenos together...you have to leave em on!). We include a cup of our Consomee for you to dip the torta into. It's so good.
- ^^^Make it a MEAL^^^$4.00
Pick your side and your drink! For delivery, make sure you pick your drink.
Tacos 🌮
- 1 AMERICAN Style TACO$3.50
The safe bet of the Taco World. A soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or non meat topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded white cheese! I like mine with a little sour cream and green mild sauce!
- 3 AMERICAN Style TACOS$9.99
The safe bet of the Taco World. A soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or non meat topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded white cheese! I like mine with a little sour cream and green mild sauce!
- 3 MEXICAN Style TACOS$9.99
- 1 BORDER Style TACO$4.16
Our Border Style is not to be missed! We take a soft flour and hard shell tortilla and melt cheese between them for the ultimate in flavor combinations. Then we put in your meat of choice and top it with onions, cilantro & Chili Lime Sauce (spicy).
- 3 BORDER Style TACOS$11.98
Our Border Style is not to be missed! We take a soft flour and hard shell tortilla and melt cheese between them for the ultimate in flavor combinations. Then we put in your meat of choice and top it with onions, cilantro & Chili Lime Sauce (spicy).
- 1 CARNITAS Taco$3.99
Our Carnitas are not like everyone else's, that's boring. Ours is braised in a bath of delicious seasonings including Coca~Cola! They're a little sweet and savory but we balance that with our new Jalapeno Slaw and Pickled Red Onions. Served in a warm soft corn tortilla. One of the best Tacos you'll ever have.
- 3 CARNITAS Tacos$10.99
Our Carnitas are not like everyone else's, that's boring. Ours is braised in a bath of delicious seasonings including Coca~Cola! They're a little sweet and savory but we balance that with our new Jalapeno Slaw and Pickled Red Onions. Served in a warm soft corn tortilla. One of the best Tacos you'll ever have.
- 3 FISH Tacos$11.99
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Tilapia (Fried Currently is COD not Tilapia). We then top it with our Jalapeno Slaw and our Spicy Chili Lime Sauce. Don't worry the slaw cuts the heat. The best Fish Tacos!
- 1 BIRRIA Taco$4.99
My masterpiece! I mean it. I would put these Quesabirria Tacos against anyones. I worked on this recipe forever. We skim the oil off the top of the Consomme that is created by slow cooking the beef, spare ribs, veggies, chiles, and seasonings. We then take that oil and use it to fry up the tortillas giving them a red hue. Then we pile in the Birria Beef and cheese and fold em over. We give you our amazing consomme for dipping them. We also provide some cilantro, onion and lime. Do yourself a favor and drink the consomme after you're done dipping!
- 3 BIRRIA Tacos$13.99
My masterpiece! I mean it. I would put these Quesabirria Tacos against anyones. I worked on this recipe forever. We skim the oil off the top of the Consomme that is created by slow cooking the beef, spare ribs, veggies, chiles, and seasonings. We then take that oil and use it to fry up the tortillas giving them a red hue. Then we pile in the Birria Beef and cheese and fold em over. We give you our amazing consomme for dipping them. We also provide some cilantro, onion and lime. Do yourself a favor and drink the consomme after you're done dipping!
- 1 PLAIN Taco$3.20
Tortilla and Meat ONLY! Special Requests not allowed for this item.
- 3 PLAIN Tacos$9.50
Tortilla and Meat ONLY! Special Requests not allowed for this item.
The Vegetarian Menu
Vegetarian
- (1) VEGETARIAN TACO (1)$3.50
Vegetarian Tacos that start on your tortilla of choice, then filled with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion and Guacamole. They're so good, worth a try even if you're not vegetarian!
- 3 VEGETARIAN Tacos$9.99
Vegetarian Tacos that start on your tortilla of choice, then filled with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Onion and Guacamole. They're so good, worth a try even if you're not vegetarian!
- ~1~VEG Enchilada VEG~1~$4.00
Our Vegetarian Enchiladas are on flour tortillas, filled with refried beans & onions. Topped with our Rojas Sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and black olives.
- 3 VEGETARIAN Enchiladas$9.99
Our Vegetarian Enchiladas are on flour tortillas, filled with refried beans & onions. Topped with our Rojas Sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and black olives.
- GARDEN Burrito$10.99
- JR Garden Burrito$6.99
- GARDEN Burrito BOWL$6.99
It's the same as our Garden Burrito but in a bowl with no tortilla.
- VEGETARIAN NACHOS$11.99
A pile of our chips covered in our Nacho Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Shred Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Pickled Jalapenos, Refried Beans, and Pico de Gallo. Meal for 1 or App for 2 to 4.
- VEGETARIAN Quesadilla$8.99
We use a 14" Tortilla folded in half. That's half of a large pizza! We fill it with Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, and Sliced Avocado. We then put a little lettuce, pico, and sour cream on the side.
- VEGETARIAN Tostada$4.99
Our regular tostada with Avocado instead of meat.
- JVV Burrito$11.99
The Jain/Vegan/Vegetarian Burrito or JVV Burrito is good enough for all of our vegetarian customers. It's a giant 14" tortilla stuffed with Black Beans, Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Jalapenos, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and a bit of our Rojas sauce.
- ^^^Dinner^^^$3.00
Pick your side!
- ^^^Make it a MEAL^^^$4.00
Pick your side and your drink! For delivery, make sure you pick your drink.
Vegan
JAIN
- (1) JAIN Taco JAIN (1)$4.00
Our Jain Tacos are made on Soft Flour or Soft Corn (Our hard shells are made in a shared fryer). We fill them with Black Beans that we season with our Jain Friendly Seasoning blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, and Sliced Avocado. Served with a side of our Jain Red Hot Sauce.
- 3 JAIN Tacos$10.99
Our Jain Tacos are made on Soft Flour or Soft Corn (Our hard shells are made in a shared fryer). We fill them with Black Beans that we season with our Jain Friendly Seasoning blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, and Sliced Avocado. Served with a side of our Jain Red Hot Sauce.
- ~1~JAIN Enchilada JAIN~1~$4.00
Our Jain Enchiladas are a soft flour tortilla filled with our Jain Black Beans topped with our Rojas sauce, cheese, avocado, and black olives. It's an amazing, savory flavor combination.
- 3 JAIN Enchiladas$10.99
Our Jain Enchiladas are a soft flour tortilla filled with our Jain Black Beans topped with our Rojas sauce, cheese, avocado, and black olives. It's an amazing, savory flavor combination.
- JVV Burrito$11.99
The Jain/Vegan/Vegetarian Burrito or JVV Burrito is good enough for all of our vegetarian customers. It's a giant 14" tortilla stuffed with Black Beans, Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Jalapenos, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and a bit of our Rojas sauce.
- JAIN Garden Burrito$11.99
This version of our Garden Burrito remains delicious while being Jain friendly. It's our 14" tortilla with Black Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Green Peppers, Sour Cream and Sliced Avocado. Served with a side of Jain Red Hot Sauce.
- JAIN Burrito BOWL$6.99
Same as the above Garden Burrito but no tortilla!
- JAIN Nachos$12.99
A pile of our Chips covered in our Nacho Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Avocado, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos. It's a meal for one or an appetizer for 2 to 4 people.
- JAIN Tostada$5.50
The Jain Tostada is our fried corn tortilla (We do use a shared fryer) topped with Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Sour Cream.
- VEGETARIAN Quesadilla$8.99
We use a 14" Tortilla folded in half. That's half of a large pizza! We fill it with Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, and Sliced Avocado. We then put a little lettuce, pico, and sour cream on the side.
- JAIN Guacamole$4.00+
Avocado with Tomato and Cilantro
- JAIN Pico de Gallo$3.00+
Our Jain Pico de Gallo is Tomatoes, Cilantro and Jalapenos mixed with lime juice, salt & pepper.
- JAIN Red Sauce$1.00+
Our Jain Red Sauce is HOT
- JAIN Black Beans$3.00+
Jain Friendly Black Beans
- ^^^Dinner^^^$3.00
Pick your side!
- ^^^Make it a MEAL^^^$4.00
Pick your side and your drink! For delivery, make sure you pick your drink.
Fajita Dinners, Salads and Kid's Meals 👶
Fajita Dinners
- Fajitas, Steak$17.99
Our Skirt Steak cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, Chicken$15.99
Our Chicken Breast cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, Shrimp$19.99
Large Shrimp cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas (NO MEAT)$10.99
Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, Steak & Chicken$17.99
Our Skirt Steak and Chicken Breast cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, Steak & Shrimp$19.99
Our Skirt Steak and large shrimp cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, Chicken & Shrimp$19.99
Our Chicken Breast & Large Shrimp cooked with Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes. Served with Cheese, Lettuce, & Sour Cream and Soft Flour Tortillas.
- Fajitas, All Three$21.99
At this point we're just throwing everything on the grill together aren't we? It's good though.