1 BIRRIA Taco

$4.99

My masterpiece! I mean it. I would put these Quesabirria Tacos against anyones. I worked on this recipe forever. We skim the oil off the top of the Consomme that is created by slow cooking the beef, spare ribs, veggies, chiles, and seasonings. We then take that oil and use it to fry up the tortillas giving them a red hue. Then we pile in the Birria Beef and cheese and fold em over. We give you our amazing consomme for dipping them. We also provide some cilantro, onion and lime. Do yourself a favor and drink the consomme after you're done dipping!