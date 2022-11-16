Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Etcetera 118 East Wisconsin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

118 East Wisconsin Avenue

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Popular Items

BYO Burger
ETC Cheese Curds
12 Wings

Appetizer

Bacon Wrapped Jalepeno Popper

$12.95

Housemade by Chef Alex

Basket FF

$7.95

seasoned to perfection

Basket Homemade Chips

$7.95

In House Made Seasoned With Ranch

Basket SC FF

$8.95

Heaping pile sour cream and chive seasoned

Beef Sliders

$11.95

3 mini sliders build your own toppings

Big A#@ Pretzel

$16.95

Milwaukee Pretzel Served With Cheese or Mustard

Brussel Sprouts

$9.95

housemade lightly fried and Italian seasoned

ETC Cheese Curds

$12.95

Lightly battered white cheddar cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Wonton wrapped

Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Light Snack, Rich In Flavor

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.95

3 mini sliders topped with pineapple,coleslaw,onion straws, housemade bourbon bbq sauce

Reuben Rolls

$13.95

In house made popular treat

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Fresh and fried green beans perfect for sharing

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Housemade and served in a bread bowl

Loaded Tots

$10.90

Housemade cheese, bacon, and sour cream

Tots

$7.95

Crispy and fried to perfection

12 Wings

$15.95

Bone in chicken wings

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

lettuce, tomato,cucumber,onion,cheddar cheese,crouton

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled or Crispy, Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, onion, corn, buffalo ranch

House Salad w/Chicken

$12.95

Kids

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 burger patties on Hawaiin bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 crispy chicken strips hand battered made to order

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Kid approved light and crispy

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese served on white bread

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Housemade Cheese Sauce

Burgers

ETC Burger

$15.95

bacon,jalapenos,swiss,gouda,onion straws,egg,house made bourbon bbq sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

swiss cheese,mushroom,,garlic aioli

Patty Melt

$12.95

Swiss Cheese Grilled onions Rye Bread

Old Skool

$13.95

american cheese,bacon,onion,lettuce,tomato,1,000 island

BYO Burger

$11.95

lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle

Pulled Pork Mac Burger

$14.95

Burger, pulled pork, BBQ, American cheese, Mac and cheese, onion straws

Balsamic Bleu

$12.95

Bleu Cheese, bacon, banana peppers, fried onion, balsamic glaze

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced steak mozzarella cheese onion green pepper served on a hoagie roll

BBQ Pork

$13.95

Shredded pork pinapple,coleslaw,onion straws housemade bourbon bbq sauce served on a bun

Oconomowoc Grilled Cheese

$10.95

bacon,tomato, avocado, ,mozzarella,swiss, served on multigrain bread

BLT

$9.95

bacon, lettuce,tomato toasted multigrain bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

lettuce, tomato,mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

lettuce, tomato,,mayo

Reuben

$12.95

corned beef,swiss cheese, sauerkraut,Thousand island, rye bread

Cubano

$13.95

Hoagie roll, seasoned pork, ham, spicy mustard, Swiss cheese, pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Buffalo sauce, pickles, bacon, peppar jack cheese

Pizza

BYO Pizza 12"

$13.95

12" crust

BYO Pizza 16"

$16.95

16" crust

BYO Pizza Gluten Free 10'

$13.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

chicken,onion,cheddar cheese,cilantro,house made bourbon bbq sauce

Colucci Pizza

$16.95+

sausage,peppereoni,mushrooms,onion,mozzarella and cream cheese

The ETC Pizza

$16.95+

sausage,pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.95+

Pulled pork, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, mushroom, housemade bourbon bbq sauce

Mac and Cheese

$15.95+

Housemade cheese base, bacon, Mac and cheese, cheddar cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

